Apple Deals

Iskren Gaidarov
By
0
Best iPhone deals on Cyber Monday 2021: previous deals and what to expect
Offers on Apple devices and specifically the iPhone are not the easiest to come by. Apple phones are well known for aging gracefully without losing too much value. But on Cyber Monday things can change. We saw a bunch of offers on iPhones last year, and surely we are going to get good deals this year as well.

What better time to buy the upcoming iPhone 13, which is to be released just before Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2021? Check out last year’s deals on iPhones so you know what to expect on November 29.

Where are the best iPhone deals on Cyber Monday?


Simply put, every big retailer will have its own Cyber Monday sale when the event comes. These include Amazon, Best Buy, B&H Photo, and Walmart. Last year we saw Apple giving a $50 gift card and up to $270 worth of discounts with trade-in during the event. Expect major network carriers, like Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile to have their own deals on iPhones during the day.

What iPhones will be offered on Cyber Monday 2021?


By the time Cyber Monday comes, the iPhone 13 series will have been released, so expect deals on them just like the ones on the iPhone 12 series last year. Speaking of the iPhone 12 series, they should see their own deals as well, and there might have even bigger discounts than their successors. Other iPhone models currently sold by Apple are expected to make an appearance during the shopping event too. These include the iPhone 11, iPhone SE (2020), and the iPhone XR.

iPhone 12 deals on Cyber Monday


The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini had their fair share of deals during last year’s Cyber Monday. The iPhone 12 was offered for free by T-Mobile and AT&T with new unlimited plan and an eligible trade-in, while Verizon offered a 'buy one get one free' iPhone 12 also with new unlimited plan. Verizon offered a $440 discount on the device with an eligible trade-in and a new unlimited plan too.

Apple iPhone 12

Apple iPhone 12

Display

6.1 inches
2532 x 1170 pixels

Camera

12 MP (Dual camera)
12 MP front

Hardware

Apple A14 Bionic
4GB RAM

Storage

64GB, not expandable

Battery

2815 mAh

OS

iOS 14.x

View full specs
Deal $829 at Apple Deal $830 at T-Mobile Deal $800 at Verizon
Deal $800 at AT&T Deal $780 at T-Mobile Deal $699 at Apple Deal $0 at T-Mobile Deal $800 at BestBuy $729 at Amazon $675 at eBay $305 at Newegg $315 at Walmart $1350 at QVC


Apple’s smallest iPhone from its 12 series - the iPhone 12 mini, was also free at AT&T and T-Mobile with new unlimited plan and an eligible trade-in. Sprint had a similar deal on the 12 mini too. Apple offered a $50 gift card and up to $210 worth of discounts on its iPhone devices with trade-in.

Apple iPhone 12 mini

Apple iPhone 12 mini

Display

5.4 inches
2340 x 1080 pixels

Camera

12 MP (Dual camera)
12 MP front

Hardware

Apple A14 Bionic
4GB RAM

Storage

64GB, not expandable

Battery

2227 mAh

OS

iOS 14.x

View full specs
Deal $730 at BestBuy Deal $729 at Apple Deal $500 at BestBuy
Deal $700 at Apple Deal $700 at T-Mobile Deal $700 at AT&T Deal $699 at Apple Deal $700 at Verizon Deal $700 at BestBuy $729 at Amazon $680 at eBay $729 at TigerDirect $730 at Target


iPhone 12 Pro deals on Cyber Monday


Walmart offered a $150 discount on the iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 during Cyber Monday. Best Buy had a discount on the newly released iPhones too, which was $100. As for the carrier deals, AT&T offered the 12 Pro at $700 off with new unlimited plan and an eligible trade-in.

The best offer on the shopping event was T-Mobile’s $950 off the iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro Max deal with an eligible new carrier plan and trade-in device.

Apple iPhone 12 Pro

Apple iPhone 12 Pro

Display

6.1 inches
2532 x 1170 pixels

Camera

12 MP (Triple camera)
12 MP front

Hardware

Apple A14 Bionic
6GB RAM

Storage

128GB, not expandable

Battery

2815 mAh

OS

iOS 14.x

View full specs
Deal $999 at Apple Deal $1000 at BestBuy Deal $1000 at Apple
Deal $1000 at AT&T Deal $1000 at Walmart Deal $1000 at Verizon $1099 at Amazon $1200 at eBay $1000 at Target $1216 at Newegg


iPhone 11 and 11 Pro deals on Cyber Monday


Older iPhones often get bigger discounts than their successors, but this wasn’t the case at last year’s shopping event. However, there were still plenty of good offerings on the iPhone 11 series.

The iPhone 11 was $150 off at Walmart with activation of a new plan from AT&T or Verizon. AT&T also had its own deal, offering the iPhone 11 for 50% off with new unlimited plan and a trade-in.

Apple iPhone 11

Apple iPhone 11

Display

6.1 inches
1792 x 828 pixels

Camera

12 MP (Dual camera)
12 MP front

Hardware

Apple A13 Bionic
4GB RAM

Storage

64GB, not expandable

Battery

3110 mAh

OS

iOS 14.x

View full specs
Deal $599 at Apple Deal $600 at Verizon Deal $645 at Newegg
Deal $600 at Target Buy at Amazon $500 at eBay $17 at BestBuy $1000 at QVC


Meanwhile, the iPhone 11 Pro was $350 off at Verizon with new unlimited plan as well. You could push this offer up to $550 off if you throw-in an eligible trade-in device.

Apple iPhone 11 Pro

Apple iPhone 11 Pro

Display

5.8 inches
2436 x 1125 pixels

Camera

12 MP (Triple camera)
12 MP front

Hardware

Apple A13 Bionic
4GB RAM

Storage

64GB, not expandable

Battery

3046 mAh

OS

iOS 14.x

View full specs
Deal $900 at Target Deal $900 at AT&T Deal $1000 at Verizon
Deal $1150 at Verizon Buy at Amazon $850 at eBay $569 at Newegg $900 at BestBuy


iPhone SE (2020) and iPhone XR deals on Cyber Monday


The cheapest of them all, the iPhone SE and older iPhone XR were even more affordable during Cyber Monday. The iPhone SE (2020) was free at AT&T with new unlimited plan and a trade-in. Even if you didn’t trade-in a device, you still got the phone with a $250 discount. T-Mobile offered the phone for $200 off if you sign a new carrier plan.

Apple iPhone SE (2020)

Apple iPhone SE (2020)

Display

4.7 inches
1334 x 750 pixels

Camera

12 MP (Single camera)
7 MP front

Hardware

Apple A13 Bionic
3GB RAM

Storage

64GB, not expandable

Battery

1821 mAh

OS

iOS 14.x

View full specs
Deal $290 at Target Deal $180 at AT&T Deal $399 at Apple
Deal $400 at T-Mobile Deal $399 at Target Deal $400 at AT&T Deal $400 at Verizon $240 at eBay $320 at Newegg $504 at Overstock


The oldest iPhone on this list, the iPhone XR, was $200 off at Cricket if you trade-in an eligible device. AT&T offered the phone for free with new unlimited plan and a trade-in. On last year’s Cyber Monday, you could get the iPhone XR with $260 worth of savings from Apple’s online store with trade-in, which was a pretty sweet deal.

Apple iPhone XR

Apple iPhone XR

Display

6.1 inches
1792 x 828 pixels

Camera

12 MP (Single camera)
7 MP front

Hardware

Apple A12 Bionic
3GB RAM

Storage

64GB, not expandable

Battery

2942 mAh

OS

iOS 14.x

View full specs
Deal $499 at T-Mobile Deal $499 at AT&T Deal $499 at Verizon
Deal $499 at Apple Deal $500 at Verizon $373 at Amazon $349 at eBay $304 at Walmart $305 at Newegg $373 at Overstock $380 at Target $500 at BestBuy

