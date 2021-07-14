Best iPhone deals on Cyber Monday 2021: previous deals and what to expect

Best iPhone deals on Cyber Monday 2021: previous deals and what to expect0
What better time to buy the upcoming iPhone 13, which is to be released just before Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2021? Check out last year’s deals on iPhones so you know what to expect on November 29.
Where are the best iPhone deals on Cyber Monday?
Simply put, every big retailer will have its own Cyber Monday sale when the event comes. These include Amazon, Best Buy, B&H Photo, and Walmart. Last year we saw Apple giving a $50 gift card and up to $270 worth of discounts with trade-in during the event. Expect major network carriers, like Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile to have their own deals on iPhones during the day.
What iPhones will be offered on Cyber Monday 2021?
By the time Cyber Monday comes, the iPhone 13 series will have been released, so expect deals on them just like the ones on the iPhone 12 series last year. Speaking of the iPhone 12 series, they should see their own deals as well, and there might have even bigger discounts than their successors. Other iPhone models currently sold by Apple are expected to make an appearance during the shopping event too. These include the iPhone 11, iPhone SE (2020), and the iPhone XR.
iPhone 12 deals on Cyber Monday
The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini had their fair share of deals during last year’s Cyber Monday. The iPhone 12 was offered for free by T-Mobile and AT&T with new unlimited plan and an eligible trade-in, while Verizon offered a 'buy one get one free' iPhone 12 also with new unlimited plan. Verizon offered a $440 discount on the device with an eligible trade-in and a new unlimited plan too.
Apple’s smallest iPhone from its 12 series - the iPhone 12 mini, was also free at AT&T and T-Mobile with new unlimited plan and an eligible trade-in. Sprint had a similar deal on the 12 mini too. Apple offered a $50 gift card and up to $210 worth of discounts on its iPhone devices with trade-in.
iPhone 12 Pro deals on Cyber Monday
Walmart offered a $150 discount on the iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 during Cyber Monday. Best Buy had a discount on the newly released iPhones too, which was $100. As for the carrier deals, AT&T offered the 12 Pro at $700 off with new unlimited plan and an eligible trade-in.
The best offer on the shopping event was T-Mobile’s $950 off the iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro Max deal with an eligible new carrier plan and trade-in device.
iPhone 11 and 11 Pro deals on Cyber Monday
Older iPhones often get bigger discounts than their successors, but this wasn’t the case at last year’s shopping event. However, there were still plenty of good offerings on the iPhone 11 series.
The iPhone 11 was $150 off at Walmart with activation of a new plan from AT&T or Verizon. AT&T also had its own deal, offering the iPhone 11 for 50% off with new unlimited plan and a trade-in.
Meanwhile, the iPhone 11 Pro was $350 off at Verizon with new unlimited plan as well. You could push this offer up to $550 off if you throw-in an eligible trade-in device.
iPhone SE (2020) and iPhone XR deals on Cyber Monday
The cheapest of them all, the iPhone SE and older iPhone XR were even more affordable during Cyber Monday. The iPhone SE (2020) was free at AT&T with new unlimited plan and a trade-in. Even if you didn’t trade-in a device, you still got the phone with a $250 discount. T-Mobile offered the phone for $200 off if you sign a new carrier plan.
The oldest iPhone on this list, the iPhone XR, was $200 off at Cricket if you trade-in an eligible device. AT&T offered the phone for free with new unlimited plan and a trade-in. On last year’s Cyber Monday, you could get the iPhone XR with $260 worth of savings from Apple’s online store with trade-in, which was a pretty sweet deal.