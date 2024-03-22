Samsung Galaxy A25 5G Review: Mr. Average

Samsung Galaxy A25 5G Intro





Samsung has quietly refreshed its lineup of affordable phones , and one of the cheaper ones that is worth a look is the $300 Galaxy A25 5G.





There was not a lot of buzz around its launch, but you can already buy the Samsung Galaxy A25 5G on Amazon, Best Buy and also at a few smaller carriers like Xfinity Mobile and US Cellular. It should work fine on the big carriers like AT&T and T-Mobile as well, but you cannot buy it directly from them. This phone is also available internationally in the UK and Europe.





So... what is special about it? Well, yes, it's all about the price. At $300, the Galaxy A25 5G offers a big and beautiful 120Hz AMOLED screen, a large 5000mAh battery and a healthy 6GB of RAM coupled with 128GB of storage.





We have earlier reviewed the even cheaper, $200 Galaxy A15 5G and found that phone to be just too slow and stuttery, which is why you might want to consider the Galaxy A25 5G instead, with its faster chipset and more RAM.





Table of Contents:

Samsung Galaxy A25 5G Specs

The faster chipset compared to the A15 5G is nice to see













Samsung Galaxy A25 5G Design and Display Not the best looking phone around, it's made of plastic and has big bezels







Samsung has settled on flat sides for its phones in 2024, and the Galaxy A25 5G fits in that picture.





But it's nowhere near as pretty as the company's pricier models.





It's all plastic which feels a bit cheap in the hand, but on the flip side, you don't need to worry about the glass back of your phone breaking, so that's good. Aslo, you have big bezels around the screen and an even bigger one at the bottom of the phone.





One new design element is the raised edge on the right side of the phone (the "Key Island", if you ask Samsung), where the power and volume keys are. Speaking of these buttons, the power key doubles as a fingerprint reader and it is flush with the side of the phone.









On the bottom of the phone, you find a USB-C charging port and... a 3.5mm headset jack is also here. Yep, budget phones still have that, probably because the assumption is that people who buy them typically cannot afford wireless earbuds.





The phone is only available in one color, which Samsung calls "Blue Black" and has a checkered pattern on the back.









In the above image, you can see all the contents of the box the Galaxy A25 5G comes in: a charging cable, a user manual and a SIM tool.





No charger, no pre-installed screen protector, no case included in the box. Those are things some phone makers still include with their phones, even if less commonly then in years past.





One area where Samsung has not compromised, however, is the screen. It's a 6.5-inch gorgeous AMOLED screen that gets up to 1,000 nits of peak brightness and runs at a smooth 120Hz.

Display Measurements:









We do our own lab tests, and for typical max brightness (we measure that at 100% white) the A25 5G reached 931 nits, nearly 200 nits higher than the Galaxy A15 5G. That is much better for outdoor use.





One thing a trained eye could notice that is not in the specs sheet is the reflectivity of the screen: it's a bit more reflective than on pricier phones.





And for biometrics, you get a traditional fingerprint scanner embedded in the power key on the side. This one we found to be reliable, but just a tad bit slow.





Samsung Galaxy A25 5G Camera A decent performer, but far from great



So what about the camera quality?

You can see three camera lenses on the back, but as always with budget phones , not all of them are amazing.

The main 50MP camera comes with an f/1.8 lens and OIS, and it's a very decent performer. It does quad pixel binning, which helps for less noisy pictures at night and during the day it captures images that look quite good.

The ultra-wide camera has a much lower 8MP resolution, and while it's fine for the occasional day shot, it is still a big step down in quality from the main shooter.

And finally, the third camera is a measly 2MP macro shooter, and images with it just lack detail.



In the photos above, you can see the Galaxy A25 5G does a decent job in good lighting. Colors are typical for a Samsung phone , a bit more saturated than real-life, but pleasing nonetheless, and exposure and white balance were spot on.

You start to notice the lack of detail when you use the ultra-wide camera, and colors on it are also bleaker.

You only have digital zoom up to 10X and the quality isn't great, but that is to be expected. We were, however, pleasantly surprised by the good looking selfies and nice skin tones on the Portrait mode photos (you only have 1X portrait mode here).

You can also shoot at the full 50MP resolution for more detail, and overall, it was nice to see that the camera was not too slow.

Video Quality













You get 4K video quality on the Galaxy A25 5G, so that's better than the A15 5G, which only supports 1080p.





But video is very wobbly and not stabilized properly, which makes it far less useful. Another big downside is that you cannot use the ultra-wide camera in 4K. There are a few smaller issues too: you can notice noise in the skies even when shooting on a bright sunny day and colors are just slightly washed out, but enough to notice.





It might be a better idea to record 1080p video on this phone where video stabilization is better and where you can actually switch to the ultra-wide camera as well as zoom.



Samsung Galaxy A25 5G Performance & Benchmarks The Exynos 1280 inside does a decent job, but it won't impress



Under the hood of the Galaxy A25 5G you will find the Exynos 1280 chipset coupled with 6GB of RAM, and this is actually something one can live with.

Cheaper phones tend to go with even slower processors and less RAM, which makes the user experience much worse, and this is not the case on the A25 5G.

You can also play some games on it, including more demanding shooters. That said, it is not a stellar performer either if you look at the benchmarks.





Performance Benchmarks:





Geekbench 6 Single Higher is better Samsung Galaxy A25 5G 977 Samsung Galaxy A15 5G 683 Nothing Phone(2a) 1132 Geekbench 6 Multi Higher is better Samsung Galaxy A25 5G 2170 Samsung Galaxy A15 5G 1728 Nothing Phone(2a) 2579 3DMark Extreme(High) Higher is better Samsung Galaxy A25 5G 647 Samsung Galaxy A15 5G 340 Nothing Phone(2a) 1154 3DMark Extreme(Low) Higher is better Samsung Galaxy A25 5G 639 Samsung Galaxy A15 5G 335 Nothing Phone(2a) 1148 View all





It is much faster compared to the cheaper Galaxy A15 5G, but it is far slower than the only slightly more expensive Nothing Phone (2a).





In summary: performance is decent, but not any better than that.





In terms of storage, you have a base 128GB model in the United States, and in other markets also a 256GB version. Both come with a microSD card support for expandable storage, which many users will appreciate.





Samsung Galaxy A25 5G Software









In terms of software, you have Android 14 with One UI 6.0 on top of it.





This is one step behind the latest One UI 6.1 that you have on other Galaxies and you don't get any of the fancy new Galaxy AI tricks, you might have heard about.





The One UI 6.0 software on the A25 5G feels incredibly familiar, and if you've ever used a Samsung phone before you'll feel right at home.





The big promise Samsung makes is with software updates: four years of major OS updates and five years of security patches. This is great for a budget phone, and something you don't get with other brands.





Samsung Galaxy A25 5G Battery The 5,000mAh battery size has become the norm for Android phones this size



Just like other Galaxy A series, and also like most other Android phones of this size, the Galaxy A25 5G features a 5,000 mAh battery.



This is a perfectly good size, which ensures a full day of real-world use with no issues.





PhoneArena Battery Test Results:

Web Browsing Higher is better Video Streaming (hours) Higher is better 3D Gaming (hours) Higher is better Samsung Galaxy A25 5G 14h 16 min

7h 27 min

8h 37 min

Samsung Galaxy A15 5G 10h 41 min

12h 15 min

10h 19 min

Nothing Phone(2a) 13h 33 min

10h 5 min

8h 47 min

View all





We run a few battery tests here at our PhoneArena labs, and the Galaxy A25 5G scored very well on the web browsing test, which consists of a script looping a set of webpages and scrolling around over a Wi-Fi connection.





Interestingly, though, the Galaxy scored below average for YouTube video streaming, again over a Wi-Fi connection.





On our final test, 3D gaming, the A25 5G did well, but not quite at the very top of the rankings.





Samsung Galaxy A25 5G Charging Speeds

You get 25W charging speeds, which is good enough in the context of You get 25W charging speeds, which is good enough in the context of budget phones





PhoneArena Charging Test Results:

15 Mins (%) Higher is better Samsung Galaxy A25 5G 28% Samsung Galaxy A15 5G 28% Nothing Phone(2a) 21% 30 Mins (%) Higher is better Samsung Galaxy A25 5G 51% Samsung Galaxy A15 5G 46% Nothing Phone(2a) 41% Full Charge (hours) Lower is better Samsung Galaxy A25 5G 1h 21 min Samsung Galaxy A15 5G 1h 31 min Nothing Phone(2a) 1h 26 min View all



We also tested charging speed using a Samsung 25W charger and we measured a full 1% to 100% top-up takes 1 hour and 21 minutes, about the same as most other budget phones .





There is NO wireless charging support on the A25 5G.





Samsung Galaxy A25 5G Audio Quality and Haptics

The Galaxy A25 comes with dual stereo speakers, which in itself is an upgrade over the single speaker on the cheaper Galaxy A15 5G.

And yes, the audio quality is better as well as the phone gets boomier and it is not as easy to muffle the sound when you are watching a video in landscape mode.

You also have the good old 3.5mm headphone jack on the bottom, so you can plug in your wired headphone and never worry about charging a pair wireless buds.



Haptic feedback is just fine, strong enough not to miss a notification, but nowhere nearly as tight as on more expensive phones and it does feel buzzy and vague.



