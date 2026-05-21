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Critical Chrome flaw could secretly turn your phone into a Botnet

The issue was reported to Google back in 2022, but there's no fix yet

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Mariyan Slavov
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There's a critical vulnerability in Chromium, unpatched since 2022 | Image by PhoneArena
There's a critical vulnerability in Chrome and almost every browser that uses the Chromium engine that can turn your phone, laptop, or PC into a botnet, Android Authority reports. And the wildest part is that this thing has been reported years ago and remains unpatched to this day.

Browser Fetch vulnerability



The problem is tied to something called Browser Fetch. It's a standard that allows your browser to download files in the background, so you don't have to keep the tab open.

This standard was made for convenience, but it turns out that an attacker could use the same system to connect to your browser and use your phone or computer as a part of a bigger botnet network.

These networks are used as attack weapons in larger operations, such as spam attacks, denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks, etc. Such a malicious connection to your browser could also expose browsing history and other sensitive data.

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The problem was reported back in 2022



The issue was discovered almost three years ago by the independent security researcher Lyra Rebane. They reported the vulnerability to Google in late 2022, but years later it remains unpatched.

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What's even worse is that there's publicly available proof-of-concept exploit code built to demonstrate the vulnerability. Anyone with basic knowledge about IT security can use it to do a ton of bad things.

And the scary part is that you don't have to install an app, or click on a suspicious pop-up, or approve a permission — just opening a website could put you at risk.

There's no fix. Why the delay?


According to Rebane, Google acknowledged the issue and classified it as a “serious vulnerability” internally marked as S1. This is Google's second-highest severity rating.

And yet, 29 months later, the vulnerability remains unpatched. What gives? Rebane thinks that this bug falls into an awkward grey area — it's not too dangerous as it doesn't reveal or steal passwords, files, or credit card data, but it's not trivial either.

What can actually be done?



As of this writing, there's no official fix, nor a timeframe for when we can expect one. Google hasn't said anything concrete, and the nature of the vulnerability is such that you might not know if you're affected.

In some cases you might briefly get a downloads-related pop-up without any actual file appearing, but this happens only once, and many people would probably dismiss it without second thought.

The best approach for the moment is to avoid sketchy websites and refrain from initiating downloads. We'll continue to monitor the situation and report back with further developments.

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Mariyan Slavov Senior Reviews Writer
Mariyan, a tech enthusiast with a background in Nuclear Physics and Journalism, brings a unique perspective to PhoneArena. His childhood curiosity for gadgets evolved into a professional passion for technology, leading him to the role of Editor-in-Chief at PCWorld Bulgaria before joining PhoneArena. Mariyan's interests range from mainstream Android and iPhone debates to fringe technologies like graphene batteries and nanotechnology. Off-duty, he enjoys playing his electric guitar, practicing Japanese, and revisiting his love for video games and Haruki Murakami's works.
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