Giant T-Mobile cell tower will allegedly torment owls and frogs, so locals try to block the project

It's supposed to reach 184 feet in total and could hold other carriers' equipment, too.

By
0comments
T-Mobile
T-Mobile logo on a building.
Everybody wants to enjoy better cellular coverage, but definitely not everyone wants to see or have giant cell towers near them.

Right now, T-Mobile and the telecommunications company Pacific Towers are trying to erect a super tall monopole cell tower in a forest near Sunny Brae, an Arcata suburb in Northern California, but some locals are not thrilled about it.

The plans




The plans involve a 184 foot monopole placed in a heavily wooded ravine near Grotzman Creek, on county-controlled land that borders residential neighborhoods. According to planning documents, the tower would sit on a 40 by 60 foot fenced platform with room for equipment cabinets, power connections and a downward-facing work light.

The site would be accessed through the driveway of a private home at 422 Shirley Ave., which would be widened into a 12 foot gravel road to handle truck traffic, concrete deliveries and a crane capable of lifting the tower sections. Multiple redwoods and old growth stumps would need to be removed to clear the access route, and while T-Mobile will anchor the structure as the primary carrier, the monopole is designed to support equipment from up to three additional operators. Maybe those would include Verizon and AT&T.

The company argues that the installation is necessary to improve coverage for the Bayside corridor and surrounding hillside neighborhoods, where reception can fluctuate due to terrain.

Will T-Mobile succeed with this project?

Vote View Result

Endangered owls and frogs


Endangered owls and frogs are becoming a central point of tension. Residents say the forested ravine is home to Northern Spotted Owls and Red-Legged Frogs, both listed as threatened under federal guidelines.

Nighttime owl calls are common in the area, and frogs rely on the shaded stream along the bottom of the ravine. Locals fear that construction noise, heavy truck traffic and removal of trees would disrupt an already fragile habitat.

They also worry about changes to drainage patterns, erosion on the steep slope and potential wildfire risks linked to new electrical infrastructure.

Beyond wildlife concerns, homeowners close to the access road express anxiety about falling property values, industrial noise from equipment, the visual impact of a 15-story tall pole rising above the canopy and the possibility of insurance complications if the site is classified as a higher fire risk zone.

How to balance it all?


Balancing telecom expansion and environmental sensitivity is becoming increasingly difficult in regions like Northern California. Communities want stronger wireless networks, especially in forested and rural areas, yet they also want to protect wildlife and maintain the quiet character of their neighborhoods. I understand the dilemma completely.

Such projects highlight the challenge of balancing network improvements with environmental protection and neighborhood concerns, making it important to carefully consider both before construction starts.

Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless