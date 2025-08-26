Galaxy S25 from Mint Mobile - $30/month

The budget Moto G Power (2025) just got $50 cheaper and a lot more exciting

Now's your chance to grab the affordable Moto G Power (2025) at an even more budget-friendly price!

A person holds the Moto G Power (2025) in one hand, showcasing its beautiful rear design.
Did you know that the latest Moto G Power (2025) is now sporting a cool $50 discount at the official store? Well, now you do — you’re welcome. That brings the price to $249.99 from $299.99, making it a more budget-friendly pick you shouldn’t pass up.

The Moto G Power (2025) is $50 off

$249 99
$299 99
$50 off (17%)
Motorola's latest promo slashes $50 off the Moto G Power (2025). That brings the latest G Power to a much more attractive price. By the way, the official Motorola Store accepts trade-ins, helping you get the budget Moto G Power (2025) at an even cheaper price.
For context, the same handset was bundled with a free Moto Watch Fit last week, though it shipped without any discounts. At the time, Amazon was the one giving you a $50 price cut. But the e-commerce giant doesn’t offer any bargains right now, making the Motorola.com promo the one you should go for.

With its stylish design and vegan leather back, the new Moto G Power looks quite exciting. It delivers a lot for its asking price, too, featuring a good-looking 6.7-inch LCD display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate and decent brightness levels. The visuals are more than solid, but if you absolutely must have OLED on your Android phone, the Galaxy A26 is the better pick.

Aside from the display, this puppy offers decent performance with its MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chip. Now, as we’ve pointed out in our Moto G Power (2025) review, there might be some stutter here and there, but it’s nothing way too annoying. Plus, the device doesn’t feel sluggish or slow with light use — just don’t expect it to be a performance champ.

Another highlight here is the battery life. With its 5,000mAh battery under the hood, the handset can deliver up to nine hours of nonstop streaming — an excellent result for such a budget device.

Bottom line: the Moto G Power (2025) might not be the best choice for everyone. Users who need AI extras, OLED display, or crazy-fast performance should probably look elsewhere. But if you’re after a no-frills Android experience at an affordable price, the Moto G Power (2025) might just be ideal. Get yours at the Motorola Store and save $50.

