The budget Moto G Power (2025) just got $50 cheaper and a lot more exciting
Now's your chance to grab the affordable Moto G Power (2025) at an even more budget-friendly price!
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Did you know that the latest Moto G Power (2025) is now sporting a cool $50 discount at the official store? Well, now you do — you’re welcome. That brings the price to $249.99 from $299.99, making it a more budget-friendly pick you shouldn’t pass up.
For context, the same handset was bundled with a free Moto Watch Fit last week, though it shipped without any discounts. At the time, Amazon was the one giving you a $50 price cut. But the e-commerce giant doesn’t offer any bargains right now, making the Motorola.com promo the one you should go for.
Aside from the display, this puppy offers decent performance with its MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chip. Now, as we’ve pointed out in our Moto G Power (2025) review, there might be some stutter here and there, but it’s nothing way too annoying. Plus, the device doesn’t feel sluggish or slow with light use — just don’t expect it to be a performance champ.
Bottom line: the Moto G Power (2025) might not be the best choice for everyone. Users who need AI extras, OLED display, or crazy-fast performance should probably look elsewhere. But if you’re after a no-frills Android experience at an affordable price, the Moto G Power (2025) might just be ideal. Get yours at the Motorola Store and save $50.
For context, the same handset was bundled with a free Moto Watch Fit last week, though it shipped without any discounts. At the time, Amazon was the one giving you a $50 price cut. But the e-commerce giant doesn’t offer any bargains right now, making the Motorola.com promo the one you should go for.
With its stylish design and vegan leather back, the new Moto G Power looks quite exciting. It delivers a lot for its asking price, too, featuring a good-looking 6.7-inch LCD display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate and decent brightness levels. The visuals are more than solid, but if you absolutely must have OLED on your Android phone, the Galaxy A26 is the better pick.
Aside from the display, this puppy offers decent performance with its MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chip. Now, as we’ve pointed out in our Moto G Power (2025) review, there might be some stutter here and there, but it’s nothing way too annoying. Plus, the device doesn’t feel sluggish or slow with light use — just don’t expect it to be a performance champ.
Another highlight here is the battery life. With its 5,000mAh battery under the hood, the handset can deliver up to nine hours of nonstop streaming — an excellent result for such a budget device.
Bottom line: the Moto G Power (2025) might not be the best choice for everyone. Users who need AI extras, OLED display, or crazy-fast performance should probably look elsewhere. But if you’re after a no-frills Android experience at an affordable price, the Moto G Power (2025) might just be ideal. Get yours at the Motorola Store and save $50.
"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!
Good news everyone! Over the past year we've been working on an exciting passion project of ours and we're thrilled to announce it will be ready to release in just a few short months.
"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every tech-head that will bring you on a journey to relive the greatest technological revolution of the 21st century. For more details, simply follow the link below!
LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE
26 Aug, 2025The budget Moto G Power (2025) just got $50 cheaper and a lot more exciting
22 Aug, 2025I'd grab the Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) in a heartbeat — it's unbelievably cheap for a limited time
20 Aug, 2025This Moto G 5G (2024) bundle comes with a stunning $199.99 gift
18 Aug, 2025Grab the Moto G Power (2025) and score $99.99 in freebies at the official store
14 Aug, 2025The ultra-affordable Moto G 5G (2024) is 30% off at Amazon once again
Loading ...
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: