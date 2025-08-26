The budget Moto G Power (2025) just got $50 cheaper and a lot more exciting

Motorola's latest promo slashes $50 off the Moto G Power (2025). That brings the latest G Power to a much more attractive price. By the way, the official Motorola Store accepts trade-ins, helping you get the budget Moto G Power (2025) at an even cheaper price.





Good news everyone! Over the past year we've been working on an exciting passion project of ours and we're thrilled to announce it will be ready to release in just a few short months.



