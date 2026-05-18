Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds (2nd Gen) with industry-leading ANC are too good to pass up





Sure, you could argue that $50 isn’t a huge saving, and you'd be right. But we should also consider one teeny-tiny fact: you can rarely save more than that on these puppies.In fact, they were discounted by more than $50 only once: in November last year, when they were selling for $99 off. Not to mention that the current $50 price cut comes and goes and then reappears again after some time, but no one knows when. That’s why, if you’re looking for a set of top-notch earbuds at a discount, I strongly suggest snatching a pair of Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds (2nd Gen) with this deal now while it’s still up for grabs.As Bose’s top-of-the-line earphones, you already know that they pack high-end sound with plenty of bass and treble. They even support the company’s Immersive Audio and dynamic head tracking, delivering a full, three-dimensional experience. Of course, you can also tailor them to your exact audio taste via the EQ in the Bose companion app, in case their out-of-the-box profile isn’t your cup of tea.Bose and Sony are the industry leaders in the ANC game, so you also get high-end active noise cancellation that mutes the world the moment you turn it on. And with up to 6 hours of playtime from the earbuds and up to 24 hours with the case, you’ll have power to blast your favorite songs during your whole commute to school or the office and back home again. You’ll even have enough juice left for some extra chill-out time listening to Taylor Swift before going to bed.When we factor everything in, the Bose QuietComfort Ultra (2nd Gen) become just irresistible, especially now that they can be yours for less. So, don’t miss out—save today!