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Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds (2nd Gen) with industry-leading ANC are too good to pass up

You just can't go wrong with them.

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Preslav Mladenov
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Bose QuietComfort Ultra Eearbuds 2nd Gen shown outdoors, highlighting their design.
These are absolute legends when it comes to audio and canceling out noise! | Image by Bose

The Sony WF-1000XM6 and the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds (2nd Gen) are two of the absolute best earphones on the market. And while the competition between these two is as fierce as it gets, you can snag only one at a discount on Amazon. Spoiler alert: it’s the latter.

Yep! A third-party merchant on Amazon is selling Bose’s flagship earbuds for $50 off their price, dropping them to just under $250. All the color options are available at this cost, so you can pick the one that best matches your style. Furthermore, you’ll still have 30 days to ask for a refund, so there’s nothing to worry about.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds (2nd Gen): Save: $50!

$50 off (17%)
Between their top-tier sound, industry-leading noise cancellation, and reliable battery life, it’s easy to see why the premium Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds (2nd Gen) rank among the best earbuds on the market. And right now, you can snag a pair for less than $250 thanks to a $50 discount on Amazon. Don't miss out!
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Sure, you could argue that $50 isn’t a huge saving, and you'd be right. But we should also consider one teeny-tiny fact: you can rarely save more than that on these puppies.

In fact, they were discounted by more than $50 only once: in November last year, when they were selling for $99 off. Not to mention that the current $50 price cut comes and goes and then reappears again after some time, but no one knows when. That’s why, if you’re looking for a set of top-notch earbuds at a discount, I strongly suggest snatching a pair of Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds (2nd Gen) with this deal now while it’s still up for grabs.

As Bose’s top-of-the-line earphones, you already know that they pack high-end sound with plenty of bass and treble. They even support the company’s Immersive Audio and dynamic head tracking, delivering a full, three-dimensional experience. Of course, you can also tailor them to your exact audio taste via the EQ in the Bose companion app, in case their out-of-the-box profile isn’t your cup of tea.

Bose and Sony are the industry leaders in the ANC game, so you also get high-end active noise cancellation that mutes the world the moment you turn it on. And with up to 6 hours of playtime from the earbuds and up to 24 hours with the case, you’ll have power to blast your favorite songs during your whole commute to school or the office and back home again. You’ll even have enough juice left for some extra chill-out time listening to Taylor Swift before going to bed.

When we factor everything in, the Bose QuietComfort Ultra (2nd Gen) become just irresistible, especially now that they can be yours for less. So, don’t miss out—save today!

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Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
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