Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds drop to a more tempting price with Amazon’s latest deal
The earbuds are among the best on the market, offering premium sound, top-notch ANC, and solid battery life. Act fast and save while the offer lasts!
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
As we shared, Walmart has an unmissable deal on the loud JBL Boombox 3 right now, making this party speaker an absolute bargain. However, if you’re looking for high-end earphones instead, you’d definitely want to check out Amazon’s offer on the flagship Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds.
The retailer is selling them at a 23% discount, slashing $70 off their price. This allows you to treat yourself to a pair for just south of $230—not bad, considering these puppies usually go for around $300. On top of that, you can choose between three color options: black, white, and blue, so you can pick the one that best fits your taste. There’s no telling how long the deal will last, so be sure to pull the trigger as soon as possible, as there’s one thing for certain—you’ll regret it if you miss out on this chance.
Sure, sure, saying that someone would regret not taking advantage of a deal is a bold statement; however, it’s true in this instance. You see, Bose is a renowned name in the audio segment, famous for its high-quality speakers and headphones. And the QuietComfort Ultra? Well, they are its flagship earphones, which means they are among the best earbuds money can buy, boasting premium audio. They also support head-tracking, while their Immersive Audio feature lets them deliver three-dimensional sound for a truly immersive experience.
All in all, the Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds are exceptional, so don’t hesitate—save with this deal now!
The retailer is selling them at a 23% discount, slashing $70 off their price. This allows you to treat yourself to a pair for just south of $230—not bad, considering these puppies usually go for around $300. On top of that, you can choose between three color options: black, white, and blue, so you can pick the one that best fits your taste. There’s no telling how long the deal will last, so be sure to pull the trigger as soon as possible, as there’s one thing for certain—you’ll regret it if you miss out on this chance.
Sure, sure, saying that someone would regret not taking advantage of a deal is a bold statement; however, it’s true in this instance. You see, Bose is a renowned name in the audio segment, famous for its high-quality speakers and headphones. And the QuietComfort Ultra? Well, they are its flagship earphones, which means they are among the best earbuds money can buy, boasting premium audio. They also support head-tracking, while their Immersive Audio feature lets them deliver three-dimensional sound for a truly immersive experience.
Bose is also famous for its industry-leading ANC, rivaled only by Sony, so it’s only natural that its top-of-the-line earbuds come with it as well, muting the whole world the moment you turn them on. And with up to four hours of battery life with Immersive Audio turned on — up to six hours with it turned off — you should have more than enough juice to get through your commute, workouts, or an entire listening session.
All in all, the Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds are exceptional, so don’t hesitate—save with this deal now!
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: