43% discount just dropped Bose QuietComfort headphones to one of their best prices

The headphones rank among the best on the market and can now be yours for just under $200! Don't miss out!

Deals Audio
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A bonkers 43% discount on Amazon has just made the Bose QuietComfort your wallet’s favorite choice for high-end wireless headphones. And we’re confident these puppies will become a top pick for you, too, especially once you see the price they’re going for right now.

Thanks to this hefty markdown, you can currently treat yourself to a pair for just under $200, a whopping $149 off their usual cost of $349. And while the deal only applies to the White Smoke option, this is one of the lowest prices we’ve ever seen for these premium cans.

Bose QuietComfort headphones: Save $149 on Amazon!

$149 off (43%)
Amazon has slashed the price of the Bose QuietComfort headphones in White Smoke by $149, dropping them below the $200 mark. This makes the cans a no-brainer deal for shoppers who want to enjoy premium sound, ANC, and comfort without breaking the bank. Save while the deal lasts!
There’s no telling when this deal might expire, so we urge you to act quickly and save big on a pair now, as these headphones deliver serious value at their current cost.

In fact, these are the cans to grab if you don’t want to overspend on the Bose QuietComfort Ultra, as they offer almost all the bells and whistles of their more expensive cousins, missing only surround sound and head-tracking.

So, in other words, you’ll still enjoy top-quality audio out of the box, complemented by industry-leading ANC. Plus, you can tailor both the sound and the strength of the active noise canceling exactly to your preferences via the Bose Music companion app.

You’ll also enjoy long listening sessions, as these puppies have a lightweight design and are extremely comfy. Plus, they deliver up to 24 hours of battery life. And if you’re in a hurry and need to top them up quickly, the onboard fast charging provides up to two and a half hours of playback after only a 15-minute top-up.

Overall, the Bose QuietComfort may not carry an “Ultra” in the moniker, but they are still worth every penny. Plus, at only $200, we find these unmissable for bargain hunters who are looking to upgrade their listening without breaking the bank. So, if these tick all the right boxes for you, too, don’t hesitate—save now!

"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Relive the most iconic and unforgettable phones from the past 20 years! Iconic Phones is a stunningly illustrated book we’ve been crafting for over a year—and it’s set to launch in just a couple of months!

Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips is the ultimate coffee table book for any phone enthusiast. Featuring the stories of more than 20 beloved devices, it takes you on a nostalgic journey through the mobile revolution that transformed our world. Don’t miss out—sign up today to lock in your early-bird discount!

Buy 3 Months, Get 3 Free

Visible+ Pro – up to $135 savings on Verizon’s fastest 5G


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Preslav Mladenov
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
