43% discount just dropped Bose QuietComfort headphones to one of their best prices

There’s no telling when this deal might expire, so we urge you to act quickly and save big on a pair now, as these headphones deliver serious value at their current cost.In fact, these are the cans to grab if you don’t want to overspend on the Bose QuietComfort Ultra, as they offer almost all the bells and whistles of their more expensive cousins, missing only surround sound and head-tracking.So, in other words, you’ll still enjoy top-quality audio out of the box, complemented by industry-leading ANC. Plus, you can tailor both the sound and the strength of the active noise canceling exactly to your preferences via the Bose Music companion app.You’ll also enjoy long listening sessions, as these puppies have a lightweight design and are extremely comfy. Plus, they deliver up to 24 hours of battery life. And if you’re in a hurry and need to top them up quickly, the onboard fast charging provides up to two and a half hours of playback after only a 15-minute top-up.Overall, the Bose QuietComfort may not carry an “Ultra” in the moniker, but they are still worth every penny. Plus, at only $200, we find these unmissable for bargain hunters who are looking to upgrade their listening without breaking the bank. So, if these tick all the right boxes for you, too, don’t hesitate—save now!