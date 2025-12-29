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Galaxy S26 will be all about software, not hardware: Bixby is already getting smarter with Perplexity AI

Are you thrilled about Bixby's boost?

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Bixby app on a phone screen.
Bixby is about to get smarter with help from a third-party AI project – and that process might've begun already.

We're all waiting for this


The shift isn't dramatic at the moment, but some users already report that the Bixby assistant on their Galaxy phones is using Perplexity about the weather forecast:


Devoted Samsung fans know that a major update for Bixby (and a closer tie to Perplexity AI) in the upcoming Galaxy S26 lineup is expected.

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Yes, it's true that many users use every occasion they get to trash Apple's underperforming Siri assistant, but Samsung's Bixby, while ahead in the game, is far from perfect, too. What's more, Galaxy phones in the last two years have relied on Google's Gemini AI project, while Bixby kind of missed the action.

Soon, however, Galaxy users would choose between multiple AI systems, including Google's Gemini, Samsung's proprietary, in-house developed generative AI models, and Perplexity, giving them more flexibility.

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The goal is to make Bixby useful again by handling basic commands, while Perplexity would take care of complex searches and reasoning tasks. It mirrors Apple's strategy of integrating ChatGPT with Siri. If successful, the Perplexity collaboration could mark Bixby's return as Samsung's main assistant and strengthen the company's broader AI ecosystem.

Second One UI 8.5 Beta is out


Three smartphone screenshots, showing a list of features.
The changelog of the latest One UI 8.5 beta release | Image credit – 9to5Google


Are you also enjoying the Bixby–Perplexity collaboration? If not, maybe you haven't enrolled in the One UI beta program yet.

Some days ago, we reported that Samsung has released the first update for the One UI 8.5 Beta on the Galaxy S25 series.

This update focuses mainly on bug fixes rather than new features. It applies to the Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, and S25 Ultra, with a download size of just over 1.1 GB.

Key improvements include enabling dual recording and Single Take mode through the Camera Assistant, fixing quick panel initialization and icon spacing issues, and correcting problems with photo organization in gallery folders. The update also addresses stuttering in the More View menu during calls, occasional rebooting, and volume or sound issues under certain conditions, including Bluetooth car kit use.

Additional fixes improve stability when using multiple third-party apps and enhance overall system performance. One UI 8.5 Beta is based on Android 16 and includes the December 2025 security patch.

Samsung initially limited the One UI 8.5 beta to six countries, including South Korea, Germany, the US, and the UK, but with the latest update, Galaxy S25 users in Poland and India can finally access it, too.

In which direction should the Galaxy S26 go?
Software upgrades above all.
3.17%
Solid hardware upgrades!
30.16%
A bit of both, with emphasis on software.
22.22%
A bit of both, with emphasis on hardware.
34.92%
I just it without a price hike.
9.52%
63 Votes

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Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.
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