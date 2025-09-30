This best-selling JBL Boombox 3 deal is way too good to ignore
This is your chance to save $148 on the loud and powerful JBL Boombox 3!
The JBL Boombox 4 is here, but with a list price of nearly $550, it’s not exactly the best choice for music lovers seeking a loud and powerful portable Bluetooth speaker at an affordable price. Fortunately, its predecessor, the Boombox 3, is now heavily discounted at Walmart, allowing you to enjoy big audio at a significantly lower price. The retailer is letting you grab the model in Black for a massive $148 off its $499.99 price.
Now, coughing up $352 for a portable Bluetooth speaker is still not exactly budget-friendly, but hey — this is one of the most popular big-sized music companions on the market, and it delivers a lot for its asking price. Not only does it pump out incredibly loud audio with thumping bass, but it also comes with special features like a built-in powerbank, so it’s definitely worth checking out.
Factor in the 24-hour playtime and the Bluetooth Multipoint that keeps it connected to two devices simultaneously, and you’ve got the whole package.
Bottom line: the new Boombox 4 might bring some upgrades, but if you’re looking for something just as impressive and much cheaper, the Boombox 3 is the one to pick. Grab yours at Walmart and save $148 with this best-selling promo before it expires.
Like most JBL units, this big fella is also incredibly durable. With a rugged design and an IP67 water and dust resistance, it’s more than suitable for outdoor use. On top of that, it supports PartyBoost — a feature that lets you connect multiple JBL speakers and turn any gathering into a full-blown party.
If there’s any downside to this massive speaker, it’s undoubtedly the size. Weighing some 14.7 lbs, it’s definitely not the best pick for hiking trips. But with the big size comes big audio — and that’s exactly what it brings to the table.
