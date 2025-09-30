Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

This best-selling JBL Boombox 3 deal is way too good to ignore

This is your chance to save $148 on the loud and powerful JBL Boombox 3!

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
JBL Boombox 3 on a cement-like outdoor setting, with a person's leg visible next to it.
The JBL Boombox 4 is here, but with a list price of nearly $550, it’s not exactly the best choice for music lovers seeking a loud and powerful portable Bluetooth speaker at an affordable price. Fortunately, its predecessor, the Boombox 3, is now heavily discounted at Walmart, allowing you to enjoy big audio at a significantly lower price. The retailer is letting you grab the model in Black for a massive $148 off its $499.99 price.

JBL Boombox 3: save $148 at Walmart

$351 99
$499 95
$148 off (30%)
The JBL Boombox 3 is an incredibly loud and powerful Bluetooth speaker with durable design, long playtime, and special features. While it's quite pricey usually, Walmart's best-selling deal is letting you grab it for $148 off. Don't miss out.
Buy at Walmart

Now, coughing up $352 for a portable Bluetooth speaker is still not exactly budget-friendly, but hey — this is one of the most popular big-sized music companions on the market, and it delivers a lot for its asking price. Not only does it pump out incredibly loud audio with thumping bass, but it also comes with special features like a built-in powerbank, so it’s definitely worth checking out.

Like most JBL units, this big fella is also incredibly durable. With a rugged design and an IP67 water and dust resistance, it’s more than suitable for outdoor use. On top of that, it supports PartyBoost — a feature that lets you connect multiple JBL speakers and turn any gathering into a full-blown party.

Factor in the 24-hour playtime and the Bluetooth Multipoint that keeps it connected to two devices simultaneously, and you’ve got the whole package.

If there’s any downside to this massive speaker, it’s undoubtedly the size. Weighing some 14.7 lbs, it’s definitely not the best pick for hiking trips. But with the big size comes big audio — and that’s exactly what it brings to the table.

Bottom line: the new Boombox 4 might bring some upgrades, but if you’re looking for something just as impressive and much cheaper, the Boombox 3 is the one to pick. Grab yours at Walmart and save $148 with this best-selling promo before it expires.

This best-selling JBL Boombox 3 deal is way too good to ignore

"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! "Iconic Phones" is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!

"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price!

LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE

50% Off Visible+ Pro Annual Plan

Just bring your number and any iPhone – code ILUVIPHONE


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.webp
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
Read the latest from Polina Kovalakova
Bluetooth Speakers - Deals History
184 stories
30 Sep, 2025
This best-selling JBL Boombox 3 deal is way too good to ignore
28 Sep, 2025
The Soundcore Boom 3i is an incredible choice at 29% off on Amazon
24 Sep, 2025
The JBL Xtreme 4 drops to an irresistible price for a limited time
19 Sep, 2025
The small but powerful Soundcore Motion 300 hits one of its lowest prices on Amazon
15 Sep, 2025
The tiny but impressive Marshall Willen II drops to its lowest price yet again
Expand timeline
Loading ...
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Telegram founder allegedly offered an easier time in court in exchange for censorship

by Abdullah Asim • 3

Galaxy Ring gets stuck to its owner’s finger because of a swollen battery

by Ilia Temelkov • 1

Motorola teases a new thin smartphone for an October release, but there’s a catch

by Ilia Temelkov • 4
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Apple CEO Tim Cook addresses iPhone 17 launch in companywide memo
Apple CEO Tim Cook addresses iPhone 17 launch in companywide memo
Apple now has an AI app like ChatGPT, with all of the same functionality
Apple now has an AI app like ChatGPT, with all of the same functionality
T-Mobile customers are spending hours trying to do something that should take minutes
T-Mobile customers are spending hours trying to do something that should take minutes
T-Mobile will be giving out something that every smartphone user needs for free today
T-Mobile will be giving out something that every smartphone user needs for free today
T-Mobile customers may not like the direction the new CEO will take
T-Mobile customers may not like the direction the new CEO will take
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra’s iPhone-like design means the S Pen is changing too
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra’s iPhone-like design means the S Pen is changing too

Latest News

Apple CEO Tim Cook addresses iPhone 17 launch in companywide memo
Apple CEO Tim Cook addresses iPhone 17 launch in companywide memo
Google will make a key change to Pixel to help users access an accessibility feature faster
Google will make a key change to Pixel to help users access an accessibility feature faster
Google's Pixel Watch 3 is an unbeatable steal at its amazing new discounts
Google's Pixel Watch 3 is an unbeatable steal at its amazing new discounts
Today (and only today) is the day to get the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra (2024)
Today (and only today) is the day to get the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra (2024)
The 2025 Pixel Buds Pro 2 hit their best price on Amazon ahead of Prime Day
The 2025 Pixel Buds Pro 2 hit their best price on Amazon ahead of Prime Day
The Soundcore Boom 3i is an incredible choice at 29% off on Amazon
The Soundcore Boom 3i is an incredible choice at 29% off on Amazon
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless