The compact but powerful Bose SoundLink Plus is 15% off at Amazon

Looking for a premium Bose portable Bluetooth speaker that's bigger than the SoundLink Micro but smaller than the SoundLink Max? The SoundLink Plus fits the bill. This bad boy is compact enough to fit in your backpack without taking too much bulk, making it ideal for outdoor use. Even better, while it's rather pricey at its original $270 price, the device is now available for 15% off at Amazon.
While that still doesn't match the price of the JBL Charge 6, it's still more than worth it. Plus, the e-commerce giant has only offered a few other discounts so far, none of which have exceeded the current markdown. So, if you're interested (and don't intend to wait until Black Friday for a potentially better discount), now's the time to act.
Right out of the box, you get an excellent audio response with plenty of low-end and decent clarity. Every instrument shines through, making your favorite tunes really pop. And yet, it's nowhere near as loud as the SoundLink Max, so don't expect room-shaking audio here.
As you can see, the Bose SoundLink Plus delivers excellent value for money. Sure, it's not the cheapest Bluetooth speaker out there, but it's still a great choice for those seeking premium Bose sound. Plus, it's now 15% off at Amazon, making it an even smarter buy.
The SoundLink Plus is fantastic through and through. With its IP67 rating and a tough exterior, it should withstand rough conditions quite well. But how does it sound? Quite well, to be honest.
Battery life is superb as well. Bose advertises up to 20 hours of playback on a single charge, which is more than enough for a casual party with friends. And if your device runs out of juice when you need it most, you can easily top up through the 15W USB-C port.
