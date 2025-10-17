Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max

Popular JBL Charge 5 is flying off the shelves in this bestselling bargain

One of the best JBL speakers is an even smarter buy with this Walmart sale.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
JBL Charge 5 speaker on sand, with a wave coming toward it from the back.
Want big sound in a compact form factor? The JBL Charge 5 is the one for you, especially if you’d appreciate a bargain. Right now, this bad boy is down by $50 at Walmart in five colors, making it a much sweeter choice for budget-conscious music lovers.

JBL Charge 5: save 28% now

$129 95
$179 95
$50 off (28%)
The JBL Charge 5 is one of the most popular portable Bluetooth speakers, and for a good reason. Right now, you can get the music companion with a solid $50 discount at Walmart in several colors. At that price, it's a great pick for music lovers on a budget, so don't miss out.
Buy at Walmart

Sure, this isn’t the loudest JBL speaker out there, but it’s big enough to keep a small party entertained and light enough to fit in your backpack during trips. And while it’s not the latest Charge model either, this portable Bluetooth speaker continues to win hearts with its excellent value for money — especially when on sale.

But what exactly makes it such a popular choice? Let’s break it down, starting with size. The unit weighs 2.11 lbs (0.96 kg), so it’s much lighter and more compact than the louder Xtreme 3 and Boombox 3. It’s also outdoor-ready, thanks to its durable build and IP67 rating. Just toss it in your backpack and get the party going — no pampering whatsoever.

The Charge 5 sounds fantastic right out of the box, too. You get a meaty soundstage, deep and punchy bass, and mostly clear highs — perfect for casual listening. The speaker also gets quite loud, and you can even connect it to other compatible JBL speakers with PartyBoost. Those looking for audio customization can use the three-band EQ through the JBL portable app.

As its name suggests, this bad boy can also charge your devices as you go. It has a built-in USB-A port, which can be a lifesaver if you forgot to top up your phone before a trip. Factor in the battery life of up to 20 hours, and you clearly see why it’s such a popular option.

And the best part? You can now get it for just $129.95 instead of $179.95, thanks to Walmart’s sale. Grab a model in your favorite color and let the party begin.

Popular JBL Charge 5 is flying off the shelves in this bestselling bargain

"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Relive the most iconic and unforgettable phones from the past 20 years! Iconic Phones is a stunningly illustrated book we’ve been crafting for over a year—and it’s set to launch in just a couple of months!

Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips is the ultimate coffee table book for any phone enthusiast. Featuring the stories of more than 20 beloved devices, it takes you on a nostalgic journey through the mobile revolution that transformed our world. Don’t miss out—sign up today to lock in your early-bird discount!

Buy 3 Months, Get 3 Free

Visible+ Pro – up to $135 savings on Verizon’s fastest 5G


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.webp
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
Read the latest from Polina Kovalakova
Bluetooth Speakers - Deals History
190 stories
17 Oct, 2025
Popular JBL Charge 5 is flying off the shelves in this bestselling bargain
14 Oct, 2025
Powerful JBL Xtreme 4 sells like hotcakes at a massive $160 off
13 Oct, 2025
Tiny Bose SoundLink Micro (2nd Gen) is on sale at Amazon for the first time
09 Oct, 2025
Amazingly, the Bose SoundLink Max remains at its best price even after Prime Day
07 Oct, 2025
Compact Bose SoundLink Flex (2nd Gen) plunges to a record-low in this color
Expand timeline
Loading ...
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

BREAKING NEWS: Having trouble with your phones and tablets? Verizon's late-night outage might be why

by Alan Friedman • 2

Honor Magic8 series launched: boasts excellent performance, amazing batteries, and something truly special

by Abdullah Asim • 1

At 50% off, the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) is the must-have stylus phone for budget shoppers

by Polina Kovalakova • 1
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

T-Mobile is ending a fan-favorite perk, but you might get a nice parting gift
T-Mobile is ending a fan-favorite perk, but you might get a nice parting gift
Galaxy Tab S9 turns into a no-brainer for those looking to avoid overspending
Galaxy Tab S9 turns into a no-brainer for those looking to avoid overspending
Fans aren't happy with the latest Samsung DeX changes, but it's still glorious
Fans aren't happy with the latest Samsung DeX changes, but it's still glorious
Why doesn't Apple care about iPads anymore?
Why doesn't Apple care about iPads anymore?
BREAKING NEWS: Having trouble with your phones and tablets? Verizon's late-night outage might be why
BREAKING NEWS: Having trouble with your phones and tablets? Verizon's late-night outage might be why
Motorola is again giving Apple and Samsung a run for their money, and yet no one seems to care
Motorola is again giving Apple and Samsung a run for their money, and yet no one seems to care

Latest News

Samsung announces virtual event to unveil its first XR Headset, Project Moohan
Samsung announces virtual event to unveil its first XR Headset, Project Moohan
Pixel 10 Pro Fold battery explodes in a failed durability test
Pixel 10 Pro Fold battery explodes in a failed durability test
Fans aren't happy with the latest Samsung DeX changes, but it's still glorious
Fans aren't happy with the latest Samsung DeX changes, but it's still glorious
Satellite leaked calls and texts from T-Mobile customers
Satellite leaked calls and texts from T-Mobile customers
Apple just teased the next powerful addition to its hardware lineup
Apple just teased the next powerful addition to its hardware lineup
Google Meet's new feature is here to save you from last-minute call stress
Google Meet's new feature is here to save you from last-minute call stress
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless