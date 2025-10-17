Popular JBL Charge 5 is flying off the shelves in this bestselling bargain
One of the best JBL speakers is an even smarter buy with this Walmart sale.
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Want big sound in a compact form factor? The JBL Charge 5 is the one for you, especially if you’d appreciate a bargain. Right now, this bad boy is down by $50 at Walmart in five colors, making it a much sweeter choice for budget-conscious music lovers.
Sure, this isn’t the loudest JBL speaker out there, but it’s big enough to keep a small party entertained and light enough to fit in your backpack during trips. And while it’s not the latest Charge model either, this portable Bluetooth speaker continues to win hearts with its excellent value for money — especially when on sale.
The Charge 5 sounds fantastic right out of the box, too. You get a meaty soundstage, deep and punchy bass, and mostly clear highs — perfect for casual listening. The speaker also gets quite loud, and you can even connect it to other compatible JBL speakers with PartyBoost. Those looking for audio customization can use the three-band EQ through the JBL portable app.
And the best part? You can now get it for just $129.95 instead of $179.95, thanks to Walmart’s sale. Grab a model in your favorite color and let the party begin.
Sure, this isn’t the loudest JBL speaker out there, but it’s big enough to keep a small party entertained and light enough to fit in your backpack during trips. And while it’s not the latest Charge model either, this portable Bluetooth speaker continues to win hearts with its excellent value for money — especially when on sale.
But what exactly makes it such a popular choice? Let’s break it down, starting with size. The unit weighs 2.11 lbs (0.96 kg), so it’s much lighter and more compact than the louder Xtreme 3 and Boombox 3. It’s also outdoor-ready, thanks to its durable build and IP67 rating. Just toss it in your backpack and get the party going — no pampering whatsoever.
The Charge 5 sounds fantastic right out of the box, too. You get a meaty soundstage, deep and punchy bass, and mostly clear highs — perfect for casual listening. The speaker also gets quite loud, and you can even connect it to other compatible JBL speakers with PartyBoost. Those looking for audio customization can use the three-band EQ through the JBL portable app.
As its name suggests, this bad boy can also charge your devices as you go. It has a built-in USB-A port, which can be a lifesaver if you forgot to top up your phone before a trip. Factor in the battery life of up to 20 hours, and you clearly see why it’s such a popular option.
And the best part? You can now get it for just $129.95 instead of $179.95, thanks to Walmart’s sale. Grab a model in your favorite color and let the party begin.
"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!
Relive the most iconic and unforgettable phones from the past 20 years! Iconic Phones is a stunningly illustrated book we’ve been crafting for over a year—and it’s set to launch in just a couple of months!
Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips is the ultimate coffee table book for any phone enthusiast. Featuring the stories of more than 20 beloved devices, it takes you on a nostalgic journey through the mobile revolution that transformed our world. Don’t miss out—sign up today to lock in your early-bird discount!
Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips is the ultimate coffee table book for any phone enthusiast. Featuring the stories of more than 20 beloved devices, it takes you on a nostalgic journey through the mobile revolution that transformed our world. Don’t miss out—sign up today to lock in your early-bird discount!
Follow us on Google News
17 Oct, 2025Popular JBL Charge 5 is flying off the shelves in this bestselling bargain
14 Oct, 2025Powerful JBL Xtreme 4 sells like hotcakes at a massive $160 off
13 Oct, 2025Tiny Bose SoundLink Micro (2nd Gen) is on sale at Amazon for the first time
09 Oct, 2025Amazingly, the Bose SoundLink Max remains at its best price even after Prime Day
07 Oct, 2025Compact Bose SoundLink Flex (2nd Gen) plunges to a record-low in this color
Loading ...
Latest Discussions
BREAKING NEWS: Having trouble with your phones and tablets? Verizon's late-night outage might be why
2
Honor Magic8 series launched: boasts excellent performance, amazing batteries, and something truly special
1
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: