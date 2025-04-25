Weekly deals roundup: Galaxy S24 Ultra, iPad Air (M3), OnePlus 13R, and more top steals!

Up Next:

It's Friday once again, and you all know what that means. The time to save the big bucks on many of the best phones , tablets, smartwatches, wireless earbuds, and headphones out there has arrived, and if you don't want to make the effort of sorting through all the deals offered by major US retailers like Amazon and Best Buy and device manufacturers like Samsung, Motorola, and OnePlus, I'm going to do that for you.





As usual, I won't tell you what product to buy, instead putting together a few comprehensive lists filled with great options for every budget. Here we go:

This week's top three is a mix of new and old

OnePlus 13R $499 99 $599 99 $100 off (17%) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, 6.78-Inch AMOLED Display with 2780 x 1264 Pixel Resolution, 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, and Up to 4500 Nits of Peak Brightness, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 50 + 50 + 8MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 16MP Front-Facing Camera, 6,000mAh Battery, 80W Charging Support, Nebula Noir and Astral Trail Color Options, No Trade-In Required Buy at OnePlus Apple iPad Air 13-inch (M3, 2025) $69 off (9%) 128GB Storage, Wi-Fi Only, Apple M3 Processor, Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with 2732 x 2048 Pixel Resolution, 12MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, Top-Mounted Fingerprint Scanner, All-Day Battery Life, Landscape Stereo Speakers, Two Microphones, USB Type-C Port, Three Color Options Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra $897 $1299 99 $403 off (31%) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 6.8-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Titanium Frame, 200 + 50 + 10 + 12MP Quad Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Android 15 with One UI 7, Galaxy AI, S Pen Included, Two Color Options Buy at Walmart





No, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is probably not the best Android phone money can buy in 2025 for a pretty obvious reason. But the advanced age of this 6.8-inch S Pen-wielding giant cannot invalidate the appeal of that massive (and undeniably stunning) AMOLED display, as well as the impressive quad camera system on the handset's back and all the other state-of-the-art specs... by both 2024 and 2025 standards.

Galaxy S25 Ultra , although if your primary goal right now is to spend as little money as possible on a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 powerhouse, the At its huge new discount, I'd even argue that the S24 Ultra is more appealing than the, although if your primary goal right now is to spend as little money as possible on apowerhouse, the OnePlus 13R is pretty much impossible to turn down at a lower-than-ever price





The greatest smartphone deals are for everyone

OnePlus Nord N30 $199 99 $299 99 $100 off (33%) 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 6.72-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Snapdragon 695 Processor, 108 + 2 + 2MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 16MP Selfie Shooter, 5,000mAh Battery with 50W Charging Support, Chromatic Gray Color Buy at OnePlus Samsung Galaxy A36 5G $61 off (15%) Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 6GB RAM, 6.7-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 2340 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 Processor, Android 15, 50 + 8 + 5MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery, 45W Charging Capabilities, Awesome Black Color Buy at Amazon Motorola razr+ $349 99 $999 99 $650 off (65%) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Processor, 6.9-Inch Foldable LTPO AMOLED Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 3.6-Inch AMOLED External Screen with 1066 x 1056 Pixel Resolution, 12 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Single Selfie Snapper, 3,800mAh Battery with 30W Charging Capabilities, Infinite Black Color Buy at BestBuy Samsung Galaxy S24 FE $150 off (23%) 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Exynos 2400e Processor, 6.7-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2340 x 1080 Pixel Resolution, 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, and 1900 Nits Peak Brightness, 50 + 8 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Single Front-Facing Camera, Android 14, Galaxy AI, 4,700mAh Battery with 25W Charging Capabilities, Multiple Color Options Buy at Amazon Gift Motorola razr Plus (2024) $799 99 $999 99 $200 off (20%) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Processor, 6.9-Inch Main Foldable LTPO AMOLED Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 4-Inch Secondary LTPO AMOLED Screen with 1272 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Support, 50 + 50MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Front-Facing Camera, Android 14, 4,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Multiple Color Options, Free Matching Razr Strap Case Included Buy at Motorola OnePlus 13 $849 99 $899 99 $50 off (6%) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 6.82-Inch AMOLED Display with 3168 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP69 Water and Dust Resistance, Ceramic Guard Glass, 50 + 50 + 50MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Front-Facing Camera, 6,000mAh Battery with 80W Wired and 50W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Black Eclipse Color Buy at OnePlus Samsung Galaxy S25+ $879 99 $999 99 $120 off (12%) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 6.7-Inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Protection, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,900mAh Battery with 45W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Galaxy AI, Multiple Color Options, Additional Discounts Available with Trade-In Buy at Samsung Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 $949 99 $1099 99 $150 off (14%) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 6.7-Inch Primary Foldable Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 3.4-Inch Cover Super AMOLED Screen with 748 x 720 Pixel Resolution, 50 + 12MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,000mAh Battery, Android 14, Galaxy AI, Multiple Color Options, No Trade-In Required (Additional Discounts Available With Trade-In) Buy at Samsung OnePlus Open $1299 99 $1699 99 $400 off (24%) 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 7.82-Inch Foldable AMOLED Display with 2440 x 2268 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 6.31-Inch AMOLED Cover Screen with 2484 x 1116 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, Android 15, 48 + 64 + 48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 20MP Front-Facing Camera, 32MP Cover Camera, 4,805mAh Battery with 67W Charging Capabilities, Voyager Black and Emerald Dusk Color Options, Additional $100 Discount Available with Upfront Carrier Activation Buy at BestBuy Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 $1499 99 $1899 99 $400 off (21%) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 7.6-Inch Main Foldable Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 2160 x 1856 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 6.3-Inch Secondary Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Screen with 2376 x 968 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 4MP Under-Display Camera, 10MP Cover Camera, 4,400mAh Battery, Android 14, Galaxy AI, Multiple Color Options, No Trade-In Required, Additional Discounts Available with Trade-In Buy at Samsung





Is the 2023-released Nord N30 the best budget 5G phone available in 2025? Almost certainly not. But at two Benjamins, its 120Hz refresh rate-capable 6.72-inch screen and 108MP primary rear-facing camera will have to do for the most cash-strapped bargain hunters around.



Tablet buyers also have loads of awesome options to choose from

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ $60 off (27%) Wi-Fi Only, 64GB Storage, 4GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Processor, 11-Inch TFT LCD Screen with 1920 x 1200 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 7,040mAh Battery with 15W Charging Capabilities, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 5MP Front-Facing Camera, Quad Speaker System, Graphite and Silver Color Options Buy at Amazon Lenovo Tab $179 99 $199 99 $20 off (10%) Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 4GB RAM, 10.1-Inch IPS Screen with 1920 x 1200 Pixel Resolution, Android 14, Two Guaranteed OS Updates, MediaTek Helio G85 Processor, 5,100mAh Battery, 15W Charging Support, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 5MP Front-Facing Camera, All-Metal Design, Polar Blue Color Buy at Lenovo Apple iPad 11th Gen (A16, 2025) $29 off (8%) Wi-Fi Only, 11-Inch Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with 2360 x 1640 Pixel Resolution, Apple A16 Processor, 128GB Storage, 12MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, Top-Mounted Fingerprint Scanner, All-Day Battery Life, USB Type-C Port, Blue and Yellow Color Options Buy at Amazon Lenovo Idea Tab Pro $329 99 $389 99 $60 off (15%) Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 12.7-Inch LCD Screen with 2944 x 1840 Pixel Resolution and 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Android 14, MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Processor, 10,200mAh Battery, 45W Charging Support, Quad JBL Speakers with Dolby Atmos, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front-Facing Camera, Luna Grey Color, Lenovo Tab Pen Plus Included Buy at Lenovo Google Pixel Tablet $120 off (24%) Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Google Tensor G2 Processor, Android 13, 10.95-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2560 x 1600 Pixel Resolution, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front Camera, 7,020mAh Battery with 15W Charging Capabilities, Hazel and Porcelain Color Options, No Speaker Dock Included Buy at Amazon Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3 $489 99 $549 99 $60 off (11%) 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 8.8-Inch LTPS Display with 2560 x 1600 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, Android 14, 6,550mAh Battery, 65W Charging, Two Superlinear Speakers with Stereo Audio and Dual X-Axis Haptics, 13 + 2MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 8MP Front-Facing Camera, ColdFront Vapor Chamber Tech, Eclipse Black Color Buy at Lenovo Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+ $190 off (17%) Wi-Fi Only, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ Processor, 12.4-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2800 x 1752 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Android 14, Galaxy AI, 13 + 8MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Single Front-Facing Camera, Quad Speaker System with AKG Sound, 10,090mAh Battery, 45W Charging Support, Moonstone Gray Color Buy at Amazon





This looks like the perfect time to get yourself a budget tablet , with the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus, just-released Lenovo Tab, and even Apple's A16-powered iPad 11 offering amazing value for not that much money.





Then you've got the Lenovo Idea Tab Pro , which is also very new and pretty incredibly feature-packed for its extremely reasonable price, as well as Google's perennially discounted Pixel Tablet , which could be discontinued any day now.





Top smartwatch deals - minimum choice, maximum diversity

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 (40mm) $80 off (23%) GPS, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, Aluminum Case, 1.3-Inch AMOLED Display with 432 x 432 Pixel Resolution, Sapphire Crystal, AI Smartwatch with Energy Score, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracking, Wear OS, 300mAh Battery, 2GB RAM, 16GB Storage, Green and Cream Color Options, US Version, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included Buy at Amazon Apple Watch Ultra 2 $69 off (9%) GPS, Bluetooth, Cellular Connectivity, Always-On Retina Display with Up to 3000 Nits of Brightness, Apple S9 Processor, 1000m Water Resistance, Double Tap Gesture, ECG, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Sleep Apnea Detection, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Irregular Rhythm Alerts, Temperature Sensing, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Siren, Up to 36 Hours of Battery Life, 49mm Black Titanium Case, Multiple Strap and Color Options Buy at Amazon





Yes, I know that this looks like a modest "list" at first glance, but you don't really need that many options when arguably the best smartwatch (with a rugged design) for iPhone users and one of the best ones (with a non-rugged construction) for Android smartphone owners are both on sale at such generous discounts with standalone cellular connectivity.





Oh, and did I mention that the marked-down Apple Watch Ultra 2 is the black titanium version released in the fall of 2024 rather than 2023? Now how could you possibly say no to that phenomenal new Amazon promotion?

Some of the best earbuds and headphones around are also heavily discounted

Sony WF-1000XM5 $102 off (34%) True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, High-Resolution Audio, Two Proprietary Processors, New High-Performance Driver Unit, Dual Feedback Microphones, Noise-Isolation Earbud Tips, Precise Voice Pickup Technology, Adaptive Sound Control, Speak-to-Chat, IPX4 Water Resistance, Up to 8 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 24 Hours of Combined Battery Life with Wireless Charging Case, Three Color Options Buy at Amazon Sony WH-1000XM4 $100 off (29%) Over-Ear Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with Active Noise Cancellation, Dual Noise Sensor Technology, Adaptive Sound Control, Multipoint Connection, Touch Sensor Controls, Wearing Detection, Speak-to-Chat, Precise Voice Pickup, Up to 30 Hours of Battery Life, Quick Charging Functionality, Three Color Options Buy at Amazon



