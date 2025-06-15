The iPad just became more like a Mac — and that could finally justify a 15-inch model

Apple has made a lot of changes to the iPad over the years, but iPadOS 26 might be one of the most important updates yet. The new software brings a more desktop-like experience to the iPad, and according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman , it could be the perfect time for Apple to introduce a larger model — possibly a long-rumored 15-inch iPad.





One of the biggest improvements in iPadOS 26 is the new multitasking system. Apple has replaced the Stage Manager feature with a more flexible and user-friendly way to manage multiple windows. You can now freely move apps around, resize them more smoothly, and use new toggles to tile windows side by side. A new Exposé mode shows all open apps at once, and there's even a Mac-style menu bar to help you navigate.









Gurman points out that these changes finally make multitasking on the iPad feel complete. Past versions of iPadOS tried to bring desktop features to the iPad without going too far. But now, Apple seems more comfortable letting the iPad compete directly with the Mac — and the software feels more mature because of it.

That shift could open the door to a larger iPad. Right now, the biggest model is the 13-inch iPad Pro. But if Apple really wants to make the most of these new multitasking tools, a 15-inch version could make a lot of sense. It would give users more space to work and offer a better fit for the new windowing features.









Apple’s longer-term plan also seems to support this direction. Gurman reports that the company is working toward a future where iPads and Macs share many of the same design elements and apps. The main difference would be how users interact with them: touch on iPads, keyboards and trackpads on Macs. He also says Apple is planning a 19-inch foldable device for 2028 that would combine elements of both.





Of course, releasing a larger iPad won’t be enough on its own. Apple still needs to get developers to update their apps for bigger screens and make sure the iPad remains a strong option for both casual and professional users.





But with iPadOS 26 finally bringing a more complete multitasking experience, the idea of a 15-inch iPad is no longer just a rumor — it might be the missing piece. I am personally looking forward to this future, iPadOS 26 already feels completely different using it with the new windowing system and having a larger 15" model, would definitely take that experience to that next level.