The Marshall Emberton III gets a rare discount on Amazon, only for a short while.

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Do you like Marshall's iconic audio products? Well, if you're also in the market for a compact and powerful portable Bluetooth speaker, Amazon's got something exciting to show you. Right now, it sells both Emberton III color options with a tempting 12% discount. That lands the unit just under $150 from its original price of nearly $180.
Although this price cut may seem too modest to some, it's worth noting that the latest Emberton model rarely goes on sale. On top of that, Amazon hasn't launched a more compelling discount in months. In fact, we last came across a 19% markdown all the way back in October 2024.
Packing an upgraded battery life, Bluetooth LE support, and a built-in mic, this fella is a solid improvement over the Emberton II. Beyond those extras, you get a louder and more powerful sound, thanks to new 38W class D amplifiers.
While the Emberton II already has a pretty decent battery life of about 30 hours, the new model increases that by two hours, bringing the total playtime to 32 hours. In contrast, the similarly-sized Bose SoundLink Flex II delivers up to 12 hours of music per charge, so the Marshall is a clear winner on that front.
All things considered, the Emberton III is a pretty attractive choice even at its standard price. The louder audio and perks like a built-in mic certainly make it a more versatile speaker, and now that it's 12% off, it's absolutely irresistible. Get yours at Amazon and save!
If you're looking for something even more affordable, the Willen II might be a better fit. This bad boy typically costs $120, but you can grab it with a 17% discount on Amazon, which is still one of its biggest price cuts so far.
That gives you deeper bass and a room-filling sound with fantastic clarity. Even at higher volumes, vocals remain clear, and you can easily distinguish them from instrumentals, which is impressive given the unit's compact size.
