The Marshall Emberton III gets a rare discount on Amazon, only for a short while.

Do you like Marshall's iconic audio products? Well, if you're also in the market for a compact and powerful portable Bluetooth speaker, Amazon's got something exciting to show you. Right now, it sells both Emberton III color options with a tempting 12% discount. That lands the unit just under $150 from its original price of nearly $180.

The Emberton III is 12% off at Amazon

$20 off (12%)
Amazon has launched a rare Marshall Emberton III promo, making this small but mighty speaker way more attractive. The discount applies to both color models and will only remain for a limited time. Act fast and get yours soon.
Buy at Amazon

Marshall Willen II: 17% off at Amazon

$20 off (17%)
The Marshall Willen II is a perfect alternative for users seeking the iconic Marshall audio for less than $100. This speaker is down by 17% right now, making it a solid pick for Marshall fans on a budget.
Buy at Amazon

Although this price cut may seem too modest to some, it's worth noting that the latest Emberton model rarely goes on sale. On top of that, Amazon hasn't launched a more compelling discount in months. In fact, we last came across a 19% markdown all the way back in October 2024.

If you're looking for something even more affordable, the Willen II might be a better fit. This bad boy typically costs $120, but you can grab it with a 17% discount on Amazon, which is still one of its biggest price cuts so far.

Packing an upgraded battery life, Bluetooth LE support, and a built-in mic, this fella is a solid improvement over the Emberton II. Beyond those extras, you get a louder and more powerful sound, thanks to new 38W class D amplifiers.

That gives you deeper bass and a room-filling sound with fantastic clarity. Even at higher volumes, vocals remain clear, and you can easily distinguish them from instrumentals, which is impressive given the unit's compact size.

While the Emberton II already has a pretty decent battery life of about 30 hours, the new model increases that by two hours, bringing the total playtime to 32 hours. In contrast, the similarly-sized Bose SoundLink Flex II delivers up to 12 hours of music per charge, so the Marshall is a clear winner on that front.

All things considered, the Emberton III is a pretty attractive choice even at its standard price. The louder audio and perks like a built-in mic certainly make it a more versatile speaker, and now that it's 12% off, it's absolutely irresistible. Get yours at Amazon and save!
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
The Marshall Emberton III gets a rare discount on Amazon, only for a short while.
