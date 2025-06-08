AT&T customer's birthdates, social security numbers show up online in plain text

By putting a requested SIM card replacement into a burner phone, the hackers could take control of an AT&T customer's phone, change all of the passwords, and clean out the victim's financial accounts. The data breach covers tens of millions of AT&T customers. The data stolen in the attack and posted online includes:

Full names

Date of birth

Phone numbers

Email addresses

Physical addresses

44 Million Social Security Numbers (SSN)





Even though the Date of Birth and Social Security numbers were originally encrypted, they are now in plain text. If you are an AT&T customer, your social security number might have leaked making this an extremely serious threat even if this repackaged data was stolen over a year ago.









AT&T responded to the news by releasing the following statement: "It is not uncommon for cybercriminals to repackage previously disclosed data for financial gain. We just learned about claims that AT&T data is being made available for sale on dark web forums, and we are conducting a full investigation."





The wireless provider added, "After analysis by our internal teams as well as external data consultants, we are confident this is repackaged data previously released on the dark web in March 2024. Affected customers were notified at that time. We have notified law enforcement of this latest development."



