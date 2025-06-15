Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from $461

Amazon is already selling the brand-new Sony WH-1000XM6 alongside a nice little gift

Probably the best high-end headphones money can buy in 2025 are on sale at their best price yet.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Accessories Sony Deals Audio
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Sony WH-1000XM6 headphones with Amazon gift card
Are the Sony WH-1000XM6 the absolute best high-end Bluetooth wireless headphones money can buy in 2025? If you ask their manufacturers, most definitely. If you ask owners of the older and exceptionally well-reviewed WH-1000XM5 and even WH-1000XM4, there's clearly a good chance you'll assume the same thing.

If you ask me, they're probably your safest bet if you're interested in high-quality audio and world-class active noise cancellation and don't care how much money you need to spend in order to get that. Normally priced at an unquestionably extravagant $449.99 and released just a few weeks ago, the WH-1000XM6 are available at the time of this writing for a couple of bucks less than that... with a $30 Amazon gift card included.

Sony WH-1000XM6

$32 off (7%)
Over-Ear Wireless Headphones with Active Noise Cancellation, QN3 Processor with 12 Microphones for Superior Sound Quality, Auto Ambient Sound Mode, Spatial Audio Upmix, 30mm Neodymium Driver Unit, Six-Microphone AI-Based Beamforming System with Intelligent Noise Reduction Technology for Crystal Clear Calls, Foldable Design, Up to 30 Hours of Battery Life, Bluetooth 5.3, Three Color Options, Compact Carrying Case Included, With $30 Amazon Gift Card
Buy at Amazon

That means that you're looking at saving $31.99 if you hurry, which is obviously not a lot of dough, but still pretty nice for what was already a very enticing product. This cool Amazon deal has apparently flown under our radar since its June 6 launch, being scheduled to run until June 23.

That essentially gives you another full week to decide if it's smarter to purchase Sony's latest wireless audio crown jewel or something like the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones at a slightly lower price... with no freebie bundled in.

The WH-1000XM6 promise to deliver better battery life (30 hours between charges compared to just 24 for the newest Bose flagship), as well as a virtually unrivaled 12-microphone system that handles noise cancellation in conjunction with a cutting-edge new Sony QN3 processor.

Another six mics with AI-based beamforming technology are in charge of keeping your calls crisp and clear in any and all conditions, while the "unparalleled sound clarity and precision" are aided by super-advanced capabilities and features like LDAC and Auto Ambient Sound Mode.

In short, these bad boys seem to do everything better than the competition (at least based on Sony's marketing claims), and if history is any indication, that's almost certainly true.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.jpg
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
Read the latest from Adrian Diaconescu
Sony Headphones - Deals History
59 stories
15 Jun, 2025
Amazon is already selling the brand-new Sony WH-1000XM6 alongside a nice little gift
06 Jun, 2025
These budget-friendly Sony headphones just became cheaper at Amazon
31 May, 2025
Amp up your listening experience with the Sony WH-1000XM4 and save $120 at Amazon
19 May, 2025
The Sony WH-1000XM5 sell like hotcakes at $102 off on Amazon
22 Apr, 2025
Amazon's latest deal knocks the Sony WF-1000XM5 down to their second-best price
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

Thoughts on a new mobile with a screen sub 6inch?

by The_G • 4

Should I buy the nothing phone 3a, the nothing phone 2 or wait for the nothing phone 3?

by Lollo • 6

Flip Phone without a cover screen

by BaronTankhe • 8
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Highly sought-after T-Mobile Tuesdays freebie returns tomorrow
Highly sought-after T-Mobile Tuesdays freebie returns tomorrow
Latest T-Life update gives T-Mobile customers the freedom they have longed for
Latest T-Life update gives T-Mobile customers the freedom they have longed for
A trio of new features is coming to Google Messages although one might already be here
A trio of new features is coming to Google Messages although one might already be here
T-Mobile delists Go5G plans from its retail system and introduces bizarre new policy
T-Mobile delists Go5G plans from its retail system and introduces bizarre new policy
T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert might be let go before end of contract as company purses new strategy
T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert might be let go before end of contract as company purses new strategy
AT&T customer's birthdates, social security numbers show up online in plain text (UPDATE)
AT&T customer's birthdates, social security numbers show up online in plain text (UPDATE)

Latest News

Your Wear OS smartwatch is about to get a real-world emergency upgrade
Your Wear OS smartwatch is about to get a real-world emergency upgrade
Feature in iOS 26 will reduce one major fear about software updates for iPhone users
Feature in iOS 26 will reduce one major fear about software updates for iPhone users
Google launching a line of wireless charging accessories could have a big impact on Pixel’s future
Google launching a line of wireless charging accessories could have a big impact on Pixel’s future
The iPad just became more like a Mac — and that could finally justify a 15-inch model
The iPad just became more like a Mac — and that could finally justify a 15-inch model
Apple’s head of AI likely not long for Cupertino following WWDC
Apple’s head of AI likely not long for Cupertino following WWDC
The Marshall Emberton III gets a rare discount on Amazon, only for a short while.
The Marshall Emberton III gets a rare discount on Amazon, only for a short while.
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless