Amazon is already selling the brand-new Sony WH-1000XM6 alongside a nice little gift

Are the Sony WH-1000XM6 the absolute best high-end Bluetooth wireless headphones money can buy in 2025? If you ask their manufacturers, most definitely. If you ask owners of the older and exceptionally well-reviewed WH-1000XM5 and even WH-1000XM4, there's clearly a good chance you'll assume the same thing.
If you ask me, they're probably your safest bet if you're interested in high-quality audio and world-class active noise cancellation and don't care how much money you need to spend in order to get that. Normally priced at an unquestionably extravagant $449.99 and released just a few weeks ago, the WH-1000XM6 are available at the time of this writing for a couple of bucks less than that... with a $30 Amazon gift card included.
That means that you're looking at saving $31.99 if you hurry, which is obviously not a lot of dough, but still pretty nice for what was already a very enticing product. This cool Amazon deal has apparently flown under our radar since its June 6 launch, being scheduled to run until June 23.
That essentially gives you another full week to decide if it's smarter to purchase Sony's latest wireless audio crown jewel or something like the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones at a slightly lower price... with no freebie bundled in.
The WH-1000XM6 promise to deliver better battery life (30 hours between charges compared to just 24 for the newest Bose flagship), as well as a virtually unrivaled 12-microphone system that handles noise cancellation in conjunction with a cutting-edge new Sony QN3 processor.
Another six mics with AI-based beamforming technology are in charge of keeping your calls crisp and clear in any and all conditions, while the "unparalleled sound clarity and precision" are aided by super-advanced capabilities and features like LDAC and Auto Ambient Sound Mode.
In short, these bad boys seem to do everything better than the competition (at least based on Sony's marketing claims), and if history is any indication, that's almost certainly true.
