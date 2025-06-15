Apple’s head of AI likely not long for Cupertino following WWDC

Apple’s new Liquid Glass redesign extends to all of its operating systems. | Video credit — Apple

This cautious approach also included keeping John Giannandrea out of sight. Whether this is because Apple thought that he wouldn’t have much to add, or whether because the company has lost faith in him, is unclear. Gurman believes that Giannandrea’s absence from WWDC may be a clear sign that he won’t be around at Apple for long.Giannandrea previously worked at Google, and served as the Chief of Search and Artificial Intelligence. His work was indispensable, part of why Apple hired him in the first place. Unfortunately, he just never felt at home in the company, and it’s shown with howhas been handled.Other Apple executives, like, also delayed the company’s foray into AI because they believed it wouldn’t be as important as it turned out to be. Federighi only really saw the potential of AI after he used OpenAI’s ChatGPT to help code a small personal project for him.The entireordeal has been a disappointment for many, but if Giannandrea is let go, he’ll hopefully find another lucrative offer soon after.