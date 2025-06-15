Apple's noise-cancelling Beats Fit Pro are simply irresistible at this huge new discount
Ideal for gym goers, the Beats Fit Pro are now perfect for bargain hunters in general at this killer price in brand-new condition with a full warranty included.
Are you having a hard time choosing the best wireless earbuds to pair with your iPhone or Android handset this summer? Amazon-owned Woot is here right now to make your decision... even more difficult in the best way possible.
That's because the bargain-specialized e-tailer is selling the Beats Fit Pro at a simply unbeatable and irresistible price of $109.95 for a limited time. We're talking four days max at the time of this writing, and if you hurry, you can pick from three different colorways at the exact same monumental $90 discount from a regular price of $199.95.
Perhaps not as flashy as the "Transparent" Studio Buds Plus and certainly not as sophisticated as the recently released Powerbeats Pro 2, these bad boys do still offer flawless all-day comfort and stability at the gym, in the classroom, or out in the park thanks to their flexible wingtips, as well as active noise cancellation and personalized spatial audio with dynamic head tracking.
Compared to the hugely popular AirPods Pro 2, the slightly less successful Apple-made Beats Fit Pro provide native support for Android devices from any and all brands in addition to your new or old iPhone. Of course, some handy features, like Audio Sharing and Hey Siri, are only available in combination with another Apple product, but for the most part, you should be pretty content with the connectivity and sound performance even if you use the Fit Pro alongside a Samsung Galaxy or Motorola phone.
The battery life is yet another key strength, at up to 7 hours of uninterrupted listening time and 30 hours with the bundled charging case factored in, and the IPX4 water resistance is not bad either, especially for 110 bucks.
Keep in mind that your $109.95 will buy you a standard 1-year manufacturer warranty right now at Woot, so there's really no logical reason to turn down this amazing money-saving opportunity, especially with the best comparable first-party Amazon deal at the moment listing the Beats Fit Pro at $60 more after a humbler $30 discount from the aforementioned $199.95 regular price.
