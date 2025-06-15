Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from $461

Apple's noise-cancelling Beats Fit Pro are simply irresistible at this huge new discount

Ideal for gym goers, the Beats Fit Pro are now perfect for bargain hunters in general at this killer price in brand-new condition with a full warranty included.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Accessories Apple Deals Audio
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Beats Fit Pro
Are you having a hard time choosing the best wireless earbuds to pair with your iPhone or Android handset this summer? Amazon-owned Woot is here right now to make your decision... even more difficult in the best way possible.

That's because the bargain-specialized e-tailer is selling the Beats Fit Pro at a simply unbeatable and irresistible price of $109.95 for a limited time. We're talking four days max at the time of this writing, and if you hurry, you can pick from three different colorways at the exact same monumental $90 discount from a regular price of $199.95.

Beats Fit Pro

$109 95
$199 95
$90 off (45%)
True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, Adaptive EQ, Spatial Audio with Dynamic Head Tracking, Apple H1 Chip, IPX4 Water Resistance, Secure-Fit Wingtips for All-Day Comfort and Stability, Up to 6 Hours of Listening Time, 24 Hours of Combined Battery Life, Android and iOS Support, Three Color Options, New, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included
Buy at Woot

Beats Fit Pro

$30 off (15%)
True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, Adaptive EQ, Spatial Audio with Dynamic Head Tracking, Apple H1 Chip, IPX4 Water Resistance, Secure-Fit Wingtips for All-Day Comfort and Stability, Up to 6 Hours of Listening Time, 24 Hours of Combined Battery Life, Android and iOS Support, Two Color Options
Buy at Amazon

Perhaps not as flashy as the "Transparent" Studio Buds Plus and certainly not as sophisticated as the recently released Powerbeats Pro 2, these bad boys do still offer flawless all-day comfort and stability at the gym, in the classroom, or out in the park thanks to their flexible wingtips, as well as active noise cancellation and personalized spatial audio with dynamic head tracking.

Compared to the hugely popular AirPods Pro 2, the slightly less successful Apple-made Beats Fit Pro provide native support for Android devices from any and all brands in addition to your new or old iPhone. Of course, some handy features, like Audio Sharing and Hey Siri, are only available in combination with another Apple product, but for the most part, you should be pretty content with the connectivity and sound performance even if you use the Fit Pro alongside a Samsung Galaxy or Motorola phone.

The battery life is yet another key strength, at up to 7 hours of uninterrupted listening time and 30 hours with the bundled charging case factored in, and the IPX4 water resistance is not bad either, especially for 110 bucks.

Keep in mind that your $109.95 will buy you a standard 1-year manufacturer warranty right now at Woot, so there's really no logical reason to turn down this amazing money-saving opportunity, especially with the best comparable first-party Amazon deal at the moment listing the Beats Fit Pro at $60 more after a humbler $30 discount from the aforementioned $199.95 regular price.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.jpg
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
Read the latest from Adrian Diaconescu
Beats Headphones - Deals History
57 stories
15 Jun, 2025
Apple's noise-cancelling Beats Fit Pro are simply irresistible at this huge new discount
13 Jun, 2025
You can now get a brand-new pair of Beats Powerbeats Pro for under $100 - here's how
12 Jun, 2025
Apple's stunning Beats Studio Buds+ are on sale at a new record low price with a 1-year warranty
05 May, 2025
Apple's impressive Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 are finally on sale at a big discount
20 Mar, 2025
New liquidation sale drops Apple's high-end Beats Fit Pro to an unbeatable price
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

Thoughts on a new mobile with a screen sub 6inch?

by The_G • 4

Should I buy the nothing phone 3a, the nothing phone 2 or wait for the nothing phone 3?

by Lollo • 6

Flip Phone without a cover screen

by BaronTankhe • 8
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Highly sought-after T-Mobile Tuesdays freebie returns tomorrow
Highly sought-after T-Mobile Tuesdays freebie returns tomorrow
Latest T-Life update gives T-Mobile customers the freedom they have longed for
Latest T-Life update gives T-Mobile customers the freedom they have longed for
A trio of new features is coming to Google Messages although one might already be here
A trio of new features is coming to Google Messages although one might already be here
T-Mobile delists Go5G plans from its retail system and introduces bizarre new policy
T-Mobile delists Go5G plans from its retail system and introduces bizarre new policy
T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert might be let go before end of contract as company purses new strategy
T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert might be let go before end of contract as company purses new strategy
AT&T customer's birthdates, social security numbers show up online in plain text (UPDATE)
AT&T customer's birthdates, social security numbers show up online in plain text (UPDATE)

Latest News

Your Wear OS smartwatch is about to get a real-world emergency upgrade
Your Wear OS smartwatch is about to get a real-world emergency upgrade
Feature in iOS 26 will reduce one major fear about software updates for iPhone users
Feature in iOS 26 will reduce one major fear about software updates for iPhone users
Amazon is already selling the brand-new Sony WH-1000XM6 alongside a nice little gift
Amazon is already selling the brand-new Sony WH-1000XM6 alongside a nice little gift
Google launching a line of wireless charging accessories could have a big impact on Pixel’s future
Google launching a line of wireless charging accessories could have a big impact on Pixel’s future
The iPad just became more like a Mac — and that could finally justify a 15-inch model
The iPad just became more like a Mac — and that could finally justify a 15-inch model
Apple’s head of AI likely not long for Cupertino following WWDC
Apple’s head of AI likely not long for Cupertino following WWDC
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless