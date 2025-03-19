Instead of getting cheaper, one of Lenovo's latest Android tablets is getting costlier





Android 14 software, 256GB storage, and 12GB RAM. I simply cannot remember a device having its price point go up instead of down on the heels of not just an official announcement back in January, but an actual US sales start only a few days later. If you were smart (and lucky) to order this gaming-centric bad boy a couple of months ago, you had to pay $499.99 for a powerful 8.8-inch slate withsoftware, 256GB storage, and 12GB RAM.





But if you want to do the same thing now, Lenovo will charge you $549.99. A $50 increase may not sound drastic, but it's definitely highly unusual, and unfortunately, I can't find an alternative shopping route for you today at any price.

Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3 $549 99 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 8.8-Inch LTPS Display with 2560 x 1600 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, Android 14, 6,550mAh Battery, 65W Charging, Two Superlinear Speakers with Stereo Audio and Dual X-Axis Haptics, 13 + 2MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 8MP Front-Facing Camera, ColdFront Vapor Chamber Tech, Eclipse Black Color Buy at Lenovo





The Legion Tab Gen 3 is exclusively available on its manufacturer's official US website, so I'm afraid you'll have to take or leave the company's latest "offer" if you're interested in this particular Android-based iPad rival. It's completely unclear what caused this totally unexpected price hike as well, and ironically enough, the Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3 appears to have gotten costlier just as the Yoga Tab Plus became more affordable than ever before

The two tablets were unveiled and released at the same time, mind you, but unlike its bigger and (originally) more expensive "cousin", the third-gen Legion Tab was a bit harder to find in stock these past couple of months, which is why it's still listed as a "new arrival" on Lenovo's US website.





That messy availability situation might explain why the 8.8-inch tablet became pricier all of a sudden, so you'll now have to decide if this thing is worth 550 bucks... or you'd rather wait for an eventual discount of some sort.





In addition to a fairly hefty memory count and a respectable amount of internal storage space, the Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3 comes with a speedy Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor under the hood, as well as a state-of-the-art cooling system, a silky smooth 165Hz refresh rate-capable LTPS screen that sounds ideal for lengthy mobile gaming sessions, and a super-slim but also decidedly robust "full metal" body.





The battery life should be respectable (at the very least), the two built-in USB-C ports promise to add an extra touch of convenience compared to most other "mainstream" tablets, and last but not least, two "super linear" speakers will do everything in their power to fully immerse you into your gaming with minimal effort on your part.



Simply put, this is a tablet like very few others on the market right now, but its price tag is still a little hard to swallow... especially with the Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus currently costing just $539.99 with 16 gigs of RAM instead of "only" 12.

We've all seen smartphones, tablets, and all sorts of other tech products and accessories score discounts or various deal sweeteners shortly after their commercial releases, but I must confess that the Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3 marks a historical first.