Weekly deals roundup: Record Galaxy S23 Ultra discount, dirt-cheap tablets, and more
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Not every Friday is what retailers like to call a "Black Friday", but there's no need to wait until the last week of November or other special occasions like Amazon's biannual Prime Day events and Samsung's seasonal Discover sales to get what you really, really want at the lowest possible price.
Instead, you can let us do all the "dirty" work for you and merely keep an eye on our weekly roundups of the best deals around on some of the greatest smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, and wireless headphones money can buy.
The latest installment in this ongoing series of money-saving and hassle-eliminating articles is pretty much as spectacular and as extensive as all previous installments, including a bunch of returning classics, a few surprisingly enduring bargains, and a slew of awesome new additions available at huge discounts.
Check out the top 3 deals and steals of the March 27 - April 2 week
The name "Galaxy S23 Ultra" and the word "steal" may not seem very... compatible, but even though not everyone can afford to spend a whopping $1,200 on a new handset in this day and age, Android power users are guaranteed to appreciate the unprecedented opportunity of saving 180 bucks here.
There are obviously no strings attached to that killer new 512GB S23 Ultra promotion, which makes probably the best Android phone in the world an even better value proposition.
On the completely opposite end of the Android spectrum, you have the big-battery Moto G Power (2021) oldie but goldie at a simply unbeatable price with a more than decent memory count and internal storage space. Is that the greatest budget phone available in 2023? Most definitely not. But it's one of the cheapest (if not the cheapest) to promise (and deliver) multi-day battery life, and that's clearly something to consider.
If instead you're after one of the best budget tablets around, Lenovo is selling an absolute doozy through Walmart at a new all-time low price of its own... with a large and high-quality OLED screen... and 120Hz refresh rate capabilities... and octa-core processing power... and a generous 128 gigs of storage... and microSD expansion possibilities... and excellent battery life... and we could go on for a while longer.
Other top smartphone bargains
Can't afford the Galaxy S23 Ultra beast or perhaps don't like that beastly footprint? We have not one and not two but three great alternatives for you to consider right now, predictably starting with the Plus version of Samsung's newest flagship.
That's obviously not "ultra"-powerful as far as its photography skills are concerned, for instance, but it's still plenty fast, plenty large, plenty feature-packed, and nicely discounted right now in a 512GB storage configuration.
Then there's Google's reasonably compact and reasonably powerful Pixel 7, which is somehow still available at up to a $250 discount from Best Buy, as well as the all-new Samsung Galaxy A54 5G mid-ranger, which starts at an incredibly low price... with an eligible trade-in.
As always, we're trying to think of everything and everyone here, so depending on your needs, budget, and the hoops you're willing to jump through, there should be something for (nearly) all types of smartphone buyers on the above lists.
Even more great tablet deals to choose from!
Don't like the affordable Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Gen 2 for some reason? Then maybe you'll appreciate the even cheaper third-gen Lenovo Tab M8 a little more. Or, if you're made of money, you might want to take a look at the latest iPad Pro 12.9 and Surface Pro 9 discounts.
Apple's 2021-released giant was actually even more deeply discounted just yesterday, but even this here deal is hard to turn down for hardcore Apple fans. The best Windows tablet out there, meanwhile, continues to be sold at its highest ever markdown, but you may want to hurry and pull the trigger before the Surface Pro 9 goes back up closer to its list price.
Finally, 2021's 10.2-inch "regular" iPad is... arguably not the very best tablet you can get right now, but it's probably cheap enough to be worth a shot before it's officially discontinued.
Get your smartwatch bargains while you can!
That goes mainly for the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, which has recently dropped from $169 to $159 and then $149 after originally starting at no less than $350. For now, this keeps Samsung's beloved rotating bezel alive, but sooner or later, you'll have to pay a premium to get that feature on the upcoming Galaxy Watch 6 Classic (if such a wearable exists) or kiss the functionality goodbye.
The hugely popular Apple Watch Series 8, meanwhile, is obviously in no imminent danger of being retired, which is why we're once again recommending you buy this thing at a nice (and so far unbeaten) $70 discount in an entry-level variant.
Best AirPods deals available right now
This section was supposed to be titled "best true wireless earbuds deals", but Apple's industry-leading AirPods are rising head and shoulders above their competition in terms of discounts this week as well.
Choosing between the AirPods 3 and AirPods Pro 2 is certainly not an easy task at these reduced prices, but at the end of the day, you just have to ask yourselves how important is active noise cancellation for your day-to-day wireless audio listening experience.
Things that are NOT allowed: