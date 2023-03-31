Pre-order the new Samsung Galaxy A54!

Weekly deals roundup: Record Galaxy S23 Ultra discount, dirt-cheap tablets, and more

Not every Friday is what retailers like to call a "Black Friday", but there's no need to wait until the last week of November or other special occasions like Amazon's biannual Prime Day events and Samsung's seasonal Discover sales to get what you really, really want at the lowest possible price.

Instead, you can let us do all the "dirty" work for you and merely keep an eye on our weekly roundups of the best deals around on some of the greatest smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, and wireless headphones money can buy.

The latest installment in this ongoing series of money-saving and hassle-eliminating articles is pretty much as spectacular and as extensive as all previous installments, including a bunch of returning classics, a few surprisingly enduring bargains, and a slew of awesome new additions available at huge discounts.

Check out the top 3 deals and steals of the March 27 - April 2 week

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 6.8-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 200 + 10 + 10 + 12MP Quad Rear-Facing Camera System, 5,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Multiple Color Options, S Pen Included, No Carrier Activation Required
$180 off (13%)
$1199 99
$1379 99
Buy at BestBuy

Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Gen 2

11.2-Inch OLED Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Octa-core MediaTek Kompanio 1300T Processor, Android 12, 128GB Storage, 4GB RAM, 8,000mAh Battery, Four JBL Speakers, MicroSD Card Slot, USB Type-C Port
$181 off (45%)
$218 87
$399 99
Buy at Walmart

Motorola Moto G Power (2021)

4G LTE, Unlocked, 64GB Storage, 4GB RAM, Octa-core Snapdragon 662 Processor, 6.6-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 1600 x 720 Pixel Resolution, 48 + 2 + 2MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 5,000mAh Battery with 15W Charging Capabilities, Flash Gray Color
$130 off (52%)
$119 99
$249 99
Buy at BestBuy

The name "Galaxy S23 Ultra" and the word "steal" may not seem very... compatible, but even though not everyone can afford to spend a whopping $1,200 on a new handset in this day and age, Android power users are guaranteed to appreciate the unprecedented opportunity of saving 180 bucks here.

There are obviously no strings attached to that killer new 512GB S23 Ultra promotion, which makes probably the best Android phone in the world an even better value proposition.

On the completely opposite end of the Android spectrum, you have the big-battery Moto G Power (2021) oldie but goldie at a simply unbeatable price with a more than decent memory count and internal storage space. Is that the greatest budget phone available in 2023? Most definitely not. But it's one of the cheapest (if not the cheapest) to promise (and deliver) multi-day battery life, and that's clearly something to consider.

If instead you're after one of the best budget tablets around, Lenovo is selling an absolute doozy through Walmart at a new all-time low price of its own... with a large and high-quality OLED screen... and 120Hz refresh rate capabilities... and octa-core processing power... and a generous 128 gigs of storage... and microSD expansion possibilities... and excellent battery life... and we could go on for a while longer.

Other top smartphone bargains

Samsung Galaxy S23+

5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 6.6-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera Setup, 4,700mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Multiple Color Options, No Carrier Activation Required
$120 off (11%)
$999 99
$1119 99
Buy at BestBuy

Google Pixel 7

5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Google Tensor G2 Processor, 6.3-Inch AMOLED Display with 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Android 13, 50 + 12MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 4,355mAh Battery, Multiple Colors, Carrier Activation Required ($150 Discount Without Activation)
$250 off (42%)
$349
$599
Buy at BestBuy

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G

Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 6GB RAM, Exynos 1380 Processor, 6.4-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Android 13, 50 + 12 + 5MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 5,000mAh Battery with 25W Charging Support, Two Colors, Instant $250 Trade-In Credit, Galaxy Buds Live Included
$350 off (58%)
$249 99
$599 98
Buy at Samsung

Can't afford the Galaxy S23 Ultra beast or perhaps don't like that beastly footprint? We have not one and not two but three great alternatives for you to consider right now, predictably starting with the Plus version of Samsung's newest flagship.

That's obviously not "ultra"-powerful as far as its photography skills are concerned, for instance, but it's still plenty fast, plenty large, plenty feature-packed, and nicely discounted right now in a 512GB storage configuration.

Then there's Google's reasonably compact and reasonably powerful Pixel 7, which is somehow still available at up to a $250 discount from Best Buy, as well as the all-new Samsung Galaxy A54 5G mid-ranger, which starts at an incredibly low price... with an eligible trade-in. 

As always, we're trying to think of everything and everyone here, so depending on your needs, budget, and the hoops you're willing to jump through, there should be something for (nearly) all types of smartphone buyers on the above lists.

Even more great tablet deals to choose from!

Lenovo Tab M8 (3rd Gen)

32GB Storage, 3GB RAM, Octa-core MediaTek Helio P22T Processor, 8-Inch IPS Screen with 1280 x 800 Pixel Resolution, Premium Metal Design, Up to 15 Hours of Battery Life, 5MP Rear Camera, 2MP Front Camera
$51 off (42%)
$69
$119 99
Buy at Walmart

Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2021)

Wi-Fi + Cellular, 5G, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Apple M1 Processor, Liquid Retina XDR mini-LED LCD Screen with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Face ID, USB Type-C Port, Four Stereo Speakers, 12 + 10MP Rear-Facing Cameras, LiDAR Scanner, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, Silver and Space Gray Color Options
$400 off (29%)
$999 99
$1399 99
Buy at BestBuy

Microsoft Surface Pro 9

Wi-Fi Only, Intel Evo Platform Core i7, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 13-Inch PixelSense Flow Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 2W Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos, Two USB-C Ports, 10MP Rear-Facing Camera, Windows Hello Face Authentication Front Camera, Device Only, Multiple Color Options
$300 off (19%)
$1299 99
$1599 99
Buy at BestBuy

Apple iPad 10.2-inch (2021)

Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, Apple A13 Bionic Processor, Retina IPS LCD Screen with 2160 x 1620 Pixel Resolution and True Tone Technology, Front-Mounted Fingerprint Sensor, Stereo Speakers, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Ultra-Wide-Angle Front Camera with Center Stage Functionality, Silver and Space Gray Color Options
$80 off (17%)
Buy at Amazon

Don't like the affordable Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Gen 2 for some reason? Then maybe you'll appreciate the even cheaper third-gen Lenovo Tab M8 a little more. Or, if you're made of money, you might want to take a look at the latest iPad Pro 12.9 and Surface Pro 9 discounts.

Apple's 2021-released giant was actually even more deeply discounted just yesterday, but even this here deal is hard to turn down for hardcore Apple fans. The best Windows tablet out there, meanwhile, continues to be sold at its highest ever markdown, but you may want to hurry and pull the trigger before the Surface Pro 9 goes back up closer to its list price.

Finally, 2021's 10.2-inch "regular" iPad is... arguably not the very best tablet you can get right now, but it's probably cheap enough to be worth a shot before it's officially discontinued.

Get your smartwatch bargains while you can!

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (42mm)

GPS, Bluetooth, Wear OS, Rotating Bezel, 1.2-Inch Circular Super AMOLED Display with 396 x 396 Pixel Resolution, ECG, Fall Detection, Body Composition Analysis, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Stainless Steel, Silver and Black Color Options
$201 off (57%)
$149
$349 99
Buy at Walmart

Apple Watch Series 8 (41mm)

GPS, Bluetooth, Aluminum Case, Sport Band, S/M and M/L Sizes, Multiple Color Options, Always-On Retina Display with Up to 1000 Nits Brightness, ECG, Fall Detection, Blood Oxygen, Temperature Sensor, Crash Detection, Always-On Altimeter, Swimproof, Dust Resistant
$70 off (18%)
Buy at Amazon

That goes mainly for the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, which has recently dropped from $169 to $159 and then $149 after originally starting at no less than $350. For now, this keeps Samsung's beloved rotating bezel alive, but sooner or later, you'll have to pay a premium to get that feature on the upcoming Galaxy Watch 6 Classic (if such a wearable exists) or kiss the functionality goodbye.

The hugely popular Apple Watch Series 8, meanwhile, is obviously in no imminent danger of being retired, which is why we're once again recommending you buy this thing at a nice (and so far unbeaten) $70 discount in an entry-level variant.

Best AirPods deals available right now

Apple AirPods (3rd Gen)

True Wireless Earbuds with Lightning Charging Case, Spatial Audio with Dynamic Head Tracking, Apple H1 Chip, Adaptive EQ, Sweat and Water Resistant, Up to 6 Hours of Listening Time, Up to 30 Hours of Total Battery Life
$35 off (21%)
$134 99
$169 99
Buy at Verizon

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)

True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Adaptive Transparency, Personalized Spatial Audio with Dynamic Head Tracking, Apple H2 Chip, IPX4 Water Resistance, Up to 6 Hours of Listening Time, 30 Hours of Combined Battery Life, MagSafe Charging Case Included
$55 off (22%)
$194 99
$249 99
Buy at Verizon

This section was supposed to be titled "best true wireless earbuds deals", but Apple's industry-leading AirPods are rising head and shoulders above their competition in terms of discounts this week as well. 

Choosing between the AirPods 3 and AirPods Pro 2 is certainly not an easy task at these reduced prices, but at the end of the day, you just have to ask yourselves how important is active noise cancellation for your day-to-day wireless audio listening experience.

