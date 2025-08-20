Galaxy S25 from Mint Mobile - $30/month

It's 2025, but I believe the Motorola Edge (2023) is impossible to turn down at this absurd price

Just $170 for a beautifully curved phone with a silky smooth screen, blazing fast charging, and respectable processing power?! It's possible, but not for long.

By
Motorola Edge (2023)
If you're as passionate as I am about mid-range Android phones with reasonable price points, then you're probably already familiar with the Motorola Edge (2023). Released in, well, 2023, the undeniably gorgeous (even by 2025 standards) 6.6 incher made a lot of headlines last year at huge discounts of up to 50 percent from its $599.99 list price.

But then the Motorola Edge (2024) and eventually the Edge (2025) came out, so naturally, the 2023 edition left the spotlight as it was officially discontinued. No longer sold directly by its manufacturer at any price, the MediaTek Dimensity 7030-powered handset can still be found on Amazon at that aforementioned $300 discount, and for a limited time, at Woot for just $179.99.

Motorola Edge (2023)

$179 99
$599 99
$420 off (70%)
5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, MediaTek Dimensity 7030 Processor, 6.6-Inch Endless Edge P-OLED Display with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Selfie Camera, 4,400mAh Battery with 68W Charging Support, Eclipse Black Color, Vegan Leather Finish, New, 90-Day Warranty Included
Buy at Woot

Motorola Edge (2023)

$300 off (50%)
5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, MediaTek Dimensity 7030 Processor, 6.6-Inch Endless Edge P-OLED Display with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Selfie Camera, 4,400mAh Battery with 68W Charging Support, Eclipse Black Color, Vegan Leather Finish
Buy at Amazon

The Amazon-owned e-tailer is somehow selling unlocked Motorola Edge (2023) units in brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged condition at 180 bucks a pop until Saturday (or while supplies last), and the only thing stopping me from pulling the trigger right now is the fact that I'm already rocking a different Motorola mid-ranger as my daily driver, and I'm perfectly satisfied with that. 

Of course, that's also one of the reasons why I feel confident to recommend you get the Edge (2023) while it's available at that ridiculously low price if you happen to need a new budget 5G phone. In my experience, Motorola does an amazing job balancing the productivity and entertainment skills of its Edge-series devices, so I'm pretty sure you'll be impressed with that silky smooth 144Hz refresh rate-capable P-OLED screen, respectable 8GB RAM count, and even the 4,400mAh battery equipped with blazing fast 68W charging technology.


That's an almost miraculous spec sheet for a sub-$200 smartphone in this day and age, which obviously means that there are also a couple of weaknesses to consider before making your final buying decision. Perhaps the biggest one is Motorola's notoriously poor software support, which I'm here to tell you is not as bad or as impactful in real-life use as you think. 

No, the Edge (2023) will almost certainly not receive an official Android 16 update, but security patches are guaranteed for another year or so, and that's all you need to keep the phone running without major hitches. Oh, and have I told you about the stunning vegan leather finish, ultra-curved body, and razor-thin 7.6mm profile? How could you possibly say no to this bonkers new Woot deal?

It&#039;s 2025, but I believe the Motorola Edge (2023) is impossible to turn down at this absurd price
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
