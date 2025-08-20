It's 2025, but I believe the Motorola Edge (2023) is impossible to turn down at this absurd price
Just $170 for a beautifully curved phone with a silky smooth screen, blazing fast charging, and respectable processing power?! It's possible, but not for long.
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
If you're as passionate as I am about mid-range Android phones with reasonable price points, then you're probably already familiar with the Motorola Edge (2023). Released in, well, 2023, the undeniably gorgeous (even by 2025 standards) 6.6 incher made a lot of headlines last year at huge discounts of up to 50 percent from its $599.99 list price.
But then the Motorola Edge (2024) and eventually the Edge (2025) came out, so naturally, the 2023 edition left the spotlight as it was officially discontinued. No longer sold directly by its manufacturer at any price, the MediaTek Dimensity 7030-powered handset can still be found on Amazon at that aforementioned $300 discount, and for a limited time, at Woot for just $179.99.
The Amazon-owned e-tailer is somehow selling unlocked Motorola Edge (2023) units in brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged condition at 180 bucks a pop until Saturday (or while supplies last), and the only thing stopping me from pulling the trigger right now is the fact that I'm already rocking a different Motorola mid-ranger as my daily driver, and I'm perfectly satisfied with that.
Of course, that's also one of the reasons why I feel confident to recommend you get the Edge (2023) while it's available at that ridiculously low price if you happen to need a new budget 5G phone. In my experience, Motorola does an amazing job balancing the productivity and entertainment skills of its Edge-series devices, so I'm pretty sure you'll be impressed with that silky smooth 144Hz refresh rate-capable P-OLED screen, respectable 8GB RAM count, and even the 4,400mAh battery equipped with blazing fast 68W charging technology.
That vegan leather finish is one of the key reasons why the Motorola Edge 2023 is so hard to resist right now. | Image Credit -- PhoneArena
That's an almost miraculous spec sheet for a sub-$200 smartphone in this day and age, which obviously means that there are also a couple of weaknesses to consider before making your final buying decision. Perhaps the biggest one is Motorola's notoriously poor software support, which I'm here to tell you is not as bad or as impactful in real-life use as you think.
No, the Edge (2023) will almost certainly not receive an official Android 16 update, but security patches are guaranteed for another year or so, and that's all you need to keep the phone running without major hitches. Oh, and have I told you about the stunning vegan leather finish, ultra-curved body, and razor-thin 7.6mm profile? How could you possibly say no to this bonkers new Woot deal?
Recommended Stories
"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!
Good news everyone! Over the past year we've been working on an exciting passion project of ours and we're thrilled to announce it will be ready to release in just a few short months.
"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every tech-head that will bring you on a journey to relive the greatest technological revolution of the 21st century. For more details, simply follow the link below!
LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE
20 Aug, 2025It's 2025, but I believe the Motorola Edge (2023) is impossible to turn down at this absurd price
06 Aug, 2025The Motorola Edge (2025) caught my attention at $100 off — here's why
24 Jul, 2025Surprise sale brings the Motorola Edge (2025) down to its best price ever
16 Jul, 2025The Motorola Edge (2025) finally gets a sweet discount at the official store
30 Jun, 2025The hot new Motorola Edge (2025) is getting more and more attractive at lower and lower prices
Loading ...
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: