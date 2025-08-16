Bose's SoundLink Revolve+ II gets a sizzling summer discount
The speaker delivers premium sound, has a high resistance rating and is selling at a bargain price on Amazon. Save today!
Looking for a great-sounding speaker with a sleek look and a price that won’t break the bank? Well, we found a sweet offer on the Bose SoundLink Revolve+ (Series II) that we believe will pique your interest.
The deal is available on Amazon, where this capable speaker is discounted by $80. Thanks to this discount, you can snatch one up for just under $220 instead of splurging about $300. On top of that, both the black and white options are selling at the same discount, so you can get the one that fits your taste the most.
Sure, the offer comes from a third-party seller, but you’ll still have 30 days to return the device if there’s something wrong with it. Sadly, there’s no telling when the promo could expire, so it’d be wise to pull the trigger as soon as possible. After all, the SoundLink Revolve+ (Series II) is a Bose speaker through and through, and you won’t regret getting one for $80 off.
With its rich 360-degree sound, it offers an incredible listening experience, while its built-in microphone lets you control playback with just your voice via Siri or Google Assistant. It also boasts a solid IP55 dust and water resistance rating, giving it high protection against dust particles and allowing it to withstand water splashes and even low-pressure water jets from any direction. However, it won’t survive being completely submerged, so it’s not exactly waterproof.
On the flip side, it packs a dependable battery, delivering up to 17 hours of listening time on a single charge. Plus, it sports a dedicated handle for easier carrying. So, overall, the Bose SoundLink Revolve+ Series II is a solid choice, especially at its current price on Amazon. Don’t miss out!
