This Lenovo tablet rocks a metal design and awesome battery life at a ludicrously low price
Are you looking for one of the best Android tablets available today? The Lenovo Tab M8 (3rd Gen) is... probably not it, but it's definitely cheap enough to be taken into consideration by unpretentious bargain hunters who need something compact, reasonably powerful, and surprisingly well-built to watch their favorite Netflix shows, play the occasional mobile game, and answer emails on while travelling.
No longer sold by its manufacturer or major third-party US retailers like Best Buy and Amazon, this 2021-released 8-inch mid-ranger can be purchased from Walmart at the time of this writing at the incredibly low price of $69.
This new online-only deal isn't exactly properly signalled, as Walmart's product listing lacks a "regular" price, but if you've been following the budget tablet market segment for more than a couple of months, you might know that the Tab M8 Gen 3 used to cost $119.99 back at launch, dropping as low as $79 around Black Friday 2022 at this same retailer.
That obviously means you're looking at the greatest ever offer for this slate, which is thus unlikely to last long. Your 69 bucks are enough to buy you octa-core processing power, up to 15 hours of battery life in uninterrupted video playback, and perhaps most notably (and definitely most surprisingly), a premium metal construction.
It's hard to find a similarly well-equipped tablet at around the same price right now, with the larger Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite, for instance, costing significantly more as part of its latest promotion with a humble 2 gigs of RAM and 32GB storage space on deck.
The ultra-affordable Lenovo Tab M8 (3rd Gen) also offers a modest 32 gigs of local digital hoarding room while packing a respectable 3GB memory count. All in all, you clearly cannot ask for more than what this thing is capable of at $69, and that goes for everything from the HD (1280 x 800) screen resolution to the 5MP autofocus rear shooter and 2MP front-facing camera as well.
