This Lenovo tablet rocks a metal design and awesome battery life at a ludicrously low price





No longer sold by its manufacturer or major third-party US retailers like Best Buy and Amazon, this 2021-released 8-inch mid-ranger can be purchased from Walmart at the time of this writing at the incredibly low price of $69.

That obviously means you're looking at the greatest ever offer for this slate, which is thus unlikely to last long. Your 69 bucks are enough to buy you octa-core processing power, up to 15 hours of battery life in uninterrupted video playback, and perhaps most notably (and definitely most surprisingly), a premium metal construction.









The ultra-affordable Lenovo Tab M8 (3rd Gen) also offers a modest 32 gigs of local digital hoarding room while packing a respectable 3GB memory count. All in all, you clearly cannot ask for more than what this thing is capable of at $69, and that goes for everything from the HD (1280 x 800) screen resolution to the 5MP autofocus rear shooter and 2MP front-facing camera as well.