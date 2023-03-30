Save up to a monumental $900 on Apple's iPad Pro 12.9 (2021) with Best Buy's deal of the day
If you like Apple gadgets in general and ultra-high-end iPad Pros in particular, you've probably noticed that it's almost become too easy of late to save big on both M2-powered 2022 models and the slightly less impressive 2021 edition with M1 processing muscle.
Best Buy's extensive new sale on the slightly older 12.9-inch giant takes your big savings to new heights, essentially improving every phenomenal deal we told you about just last week by a cool $100.
That means you can now pay up to an incredible $900 less than usual for what's still undoubtedly one of the overall best tablets in the world. Obviously, you'll have to spend a lot of money to save all that money, with a cellular-enabled fifth-gen iPad Pro 12.9 variant capable of accommodating 2TB of data internally costing $1,499.99 at the time of this writing after that colossal aforementioned markdown.
Of course, not everyone needs to store a whole bunch of 4K movies on their iPad, and if you can settle for a $500 discount, the 256 gig version of the 5G-equipped 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2021) can be yours right now at $899.99 in space gray and silver colorways.
Then you have the 512GB and 1TB models available at $999.99 and $1,199.99 respectively after astounding price cuts of $600 and $800 of their own, and as you can imagine, these bad boys also have 5G connectivity on deck.
It goes without saying that all of Best Buy's deeply discounted iPad Pro 12.9 (2021) configurations are much cheaper today than their 2022 equivalents, and the differences between the two generations can only be described as marginal.
The Apple M1 processor inside the 2021 edition of the jumbo-sized iPad Pro is certainly not a pushover by 2023 standards, eclipsing virtually all of the greatest Android tablets out there in raw power, while that mini-LED LCD panel is still the best the industry has to offer.
These amazing new deals are only scheduled to last for 24 hours, mind you, which makes perfect sense given that you're now most likely looking at the value-for-money champion of the Apple-dominated tablet market.
