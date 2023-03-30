Save up to a monumental $900 on Apple's iPad Pro 12.9 (2021) with Best Buy's deal of the day





Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2021) Wi-Fi + Cellular, 5G, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Apple M1 Processor, Liquid Retina XDR mini-LED LCD Screen with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Face ID, USB Type-C Port, Four Stereo Speakers, 12 + 10MP Rear-Facing Cameras, LiDAR Scanner, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, Silver and Space Gray Color Options $899 99 $1399 99 Expired Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2021) Wi-Fi + Cellular, 5G, 512GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Apple M1 Processor, Liquid Retina XDR mini-LED LCD Screen with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Face ID, USB Type-C Port, Four Stereo Speakers, 12 + 10MP Rear-Facing Cameras, LiDAR Scanner, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, Silver and Space Gray Color Options $999 99 $1599 99 Expired Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2021) Wi-Fi + Cellular, 5G, 1TB Storage, 16GB RAM, Apple M1 Processor, Liquid Retina XDR mini-LED LCD Screen with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Face ID, USB Type-C Port, Four Stereo Speakers, 12 + 10MP Rear-Facing Cameras, LiDAR Scanner, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, Silver and Space Gray Color Options $1199 99 $1999 99 Expired Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2021) Wi-Fi + Cellular, 5G, 2TB Storage, 16GB RAM, Apple M1 Processor, Liquid Retina XDR mini-LED LCD Screen with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Face ID, USB Type-C Port, Four Stereo Speakers, 12 + 10MP Rear-Facing Cameras, LiDAR Scanner, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, Silver and Space Gray Color Options $1499 99 $2399 99 Expired





That means you can now pay up to an incredible $900 less than usual for what's still undoubtedly one of the overall best tablets in the world. Obviously, you'll have to spend a lot of money to save all that money, with a cellular-enabled fifth-gen iPad Pro 12.9 variant capable of accommodating 2TB of data internally costing $1,499.99 at the time of this writing after that colossal aforementioned markdown.





Of course, not everyone needs to store a whole bunch of 4K movies on their iPad, and if you can settle for a $500 discount, the 256 gig version of the 5G-equipped 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2021) can be yours right now at $899.99 in space gray and silver colorways.





Then you have the 512GB and 1TB models available at $999.99 and $1,199.99 respectively after astounding price cuts of $600 and $800 of their own, and as you can imagine, these bad boys also have 5G connectivity on deck.





It goes without saying that all of Best Buy's deeply discounted iPad Pro 12.9 (2021) configurations are much cheaper today than their 2022 equivalents, and the differences between the two generations can only be described as marginal.









These amazing new deals are only scheduled to last for 24 hours, mind you, which makes perfect sense given that you're now most likely looking at the value-for-money champion of the Apple -dominated tablet market