Save on your new Galaxy S23 Ultra!

Save up to a monumental $900 on Apple's iPad Pro 12.9 (2021) with Best Buy's deal of the day

Deals
2
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Save up to a monumental $900 on Apple's iPad Pro 12.9 (2021) with Best Buy's deal of the day
If you like Apple gadgets in general and ultra-high-end iPad Pros in particular, you've probably noticed that it's almost become too easy of late to save big on both M2-powered 2022 models and the slightly less impressive 2021 edition with M1 processing muscle.

Best Buy's extensive new sale on the slightly older 12.9-inch giant takes your big savings to new heights, essentially improving every phenomenal deal we told you about just last week by a cool $100.

Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2021)

Wi-Fi + Cellular, 5G, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Apple M1 Processor, Liquid Retina XDR mini-LED LCD Screen with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Face ID, USB Type-C Port, Four Stereo Speakers, 12 + 10MP Rear-Facing Cameras, LiDAR Scanner, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, Silver and Space Gray Color Options
$899 99
$1399 99
Expired

Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2021)

Wi-Fi + Cellular, 5G, 512GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Apple M1 Processor, Liquid Retina XDR mini-LED LCD Screen with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Face ID, USB Type-C Port, Four Stereo Speakers, 12 + 10MP Rear-Facing Cameras, LiDAR Scanner, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, Silver and Space Gray Color Options
$999 99
$1599 99
Expired

Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2021)

Wi-Fi + Cellular, 5G, 1TB Storage, 16GB RAM, Apple M1 Processor, Liquid Retina XDR mini-LED LCD Screen with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Face ID, USB Type-C Port, Four Stereo Speakers, 12 + 10MP Rear-Facing Cameras, LiDAR Scanner, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, Silver and Space Gray Color Options
$1199 99
$1999 99
Expired

Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2021)

Wi-Fi + Cellular, 5G, 2TB Storage, 16GB RAM, Apple M1 Processor, Liquid Retina XDR mini-LED LCD Screen with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Face ID, USB Type-C Port, Four Stereo Speakers, 12 + 10MP Rear-Facing Cameras, LiDAR Scanner, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, Silver and Space Gray Color Options
$1499 99
$2399 99
Expired

That means you can now pay up to an incredible $900 less than usual for what's still undoubtedly one of the overall best tablets in the world. Obviously, you'll have to spend a lot of money to save all that money, with a cellular-enabled fifth-gen iPad Pro 12.9 variant capable of accommodating 2TB of data internally costing $1,499.99 at the time of this writing after that colossal aforementioned markdown.

Of course, not everyone needs to store a whole bunch of 4K movies on their iPad, and if you can settle for a $500 discount, the 256 gig version of the 5G-equipped 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2021) can be yours right now at $899.99 in space gray and silver colorways.

Then you have the 512GB and 1TB models available at $999.99 and $1,199.99 respectively after astounding price cuts of $600 and $800 of their own, and as you can imagine, these bad boys also have 5G connectivity on deck.

It goes without saying that all of Best Buy's deeply discounted iPad Pro 12.9 (2021) configurations are much cheaper today than their 2022 equivalents, and the differences between the two generations can only be described as marginal.

The Apple M1 processor inside the 2021 edition of the jumbo-sized iPad Pro is certainly not a pushover by 2023 standards, eclipsing virtually all of the greatest Android tablets out there in raw power, while that mini-LED LCD panel is still the best the industry has to offer.

These amazing new deals are only scheduled to last for 24 hours, mind you, which makes perfect sense given that you're now most likely looking at the value-for-money champion of the Apple-dominated tablet market.

Popular stories

Amazon deal makes the cheap Galaxy Tab A7 Lite even cheaper
Amazon deal makes the cheap Galaxy Tab A7 Lite even cheaper
Google introduces new camera improvements for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 series
Google introduces new camera improvements for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 series
Samsung's marvelous Galaxy Z Fold 3 can now be yours for as little as $300 with no trade-in
Samsung's marvelous Galaxy Z Fold 3 can now be yours for as little as $300 with no trade-in
Unbelievable! $200 Pixel 6 and $300 Pixel 6 Pro: Google kills Samsung, Apple in old flagship race
Unbelievable! $200 Pixel 6 and $300 Pixel 6 Pro: Google kills Samsung, Apple in old flagship race
Walmart makes the 120Hz Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Gen 2 mid-ranger cheaper than ever before
Walmart makes the 120Hz Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Gen 2 mid-ranger cheaper than ever before
Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5 crush Samsung's latest flagships in leaked benchmarks
Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5 crush Samsung's latest flagships in leaked benchmarks
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Six Motorola phones and 15 other Android handsets gain support for ARCore
Six Motorola phones and 15 other Android handsets gain support for ARCore
Nokia to put 4G internet on the moon by the end of this year
Nokia to put 4G internet on the moon by the end of this year
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE finally gets its promised One UI 5.1 update
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE finally gets its promised One UI 5.1 update
Amazon shrinks the price for the already affordable 10.2" iPad
Amazon shrinks the price for the already affordable 10.2" iPad
Asus ROG Phone 7 leaked images reveal a familiar design
Asus ROG Phone 7 leaked images reveal a familiar design
Samsung's affordable Galaxy Tab A8 (2022) tablet gets One UI 5.1/Android 13 update
Samsung's affordable Galaxy Tab A8 (2022) tablet gets One UI 5.1/Android 13 update
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless