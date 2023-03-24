Weekly deals roundup: Galaxy S23 discounts galore, Pixel 7 bargain price, and more

They say one swallow does not a spring make, but what about more than a dozen great deals on some of the most popular smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, and true wireless earbuds out there? Now that sounds like something that can put a bigger smile on more faces than the sunniest spring day you can possibly imagine, and because it's Friday, it's time for a spectacular new roundup.





These are the top 3 deals available right now

Google Pixel 7 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Google Tensor G2 Processor, 6.3-Inch AMOLED Display with 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Android 13, 50 + 12MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 4,355mAh Battery, Multiple Colors, Carrier Activation Required ($150 Discount Without Activation) $250 off (42%) $349 $599 Buy at BestBuy Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 6.8-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 200 + 10 + 10 + 12MP Quad Rear-Facing Camera System, 5,000mAh Battery, Multiple Colors $100 off (8%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (42mm) GPS, Bluetooth, Wear OS, Rotating Bezel, 1.2-Inch Circular Super AMOLED Display with 396 x 396 Pixel Resolution, ECG, Fall Detection, Body Composition Analysis, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Stainless Steel, Black and Silver Colors $181 off (52%) $169 $349 99 Buy at Walmart









Other amazing smartphone offers to kickstart your spring

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 888 Processor, 7.6-Inch Foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X Screen with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 6.2-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Cover Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 4,400mAh Battery, Multiple Colors, New AT&T Line or Account Required ($1400 Discount with Upgrade) $1500 off (83%) $299 99 $1799 99 Buy at BestBuy Samsung Galaxy S23 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 6.1-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 3,900mAh Battery, Multiple Colors $50 off (6%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy S23+ 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 6.6-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 4,700mAh Battery, Multiple Colors $100 off (10%) Buy at Amazon Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 695 Processor, 6.8-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 5,000mAh Battery, Seafoam Green Color, 256GB microSD Card and Stylus Included $250 off (50%) $249 99 $499 99 Buy at BestBuy Motorola Edge (2022) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, MediaTek Dimensity 1050 Processor, 6.6-Inch OLED Display with 144Hz Refresh Rate Support, 5,000mAh Battery with 30W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Mineral Gray Color $250 off (42%) $349 99 $599 99 Buy at BestBuy









The best tablet deals of this week

Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2021) Wi-Fi + Cellular, 5G, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Apple M1 Processor, Liquid Retina XDR mini-LED LCD Screen with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Four Stereo Speakers, USB Type-C Port, Face ID Authentication, Silver and Space Gray Color Options $400 off (29%) $999 99 $1399 99 Buy at BestBuy Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2022) Wi-Fi Only, 512GB Storage, Apple M2 Processor, Liquid Retina XDR mini-LED LCD Screen with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, ProMotion, and True Tone, 12MP Primary Camera, 10MP Ultra-Wide-Angle Secondary Camera, LiDAR Scanner, Face ID Authentication, USB Type-C Port, Silver Color $200 off (14%) Buy at Amazon Apple iPad (2022) Wi-Fi Only, 64GB Storage, Apple A14 Bionic Processor, 10.9-Inch Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with 2360 x 1640 Pixel Resolution, 12MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front Camera, USB Type-C Port, Top-Mounted Fingerprint Scanner, Multiple Colors $50 off (11%) $399 $449 Buy at BestBuy





Budget-conscious smartwatch fans rejoice!

Apple Watch SE (2022) 40mm, GPS, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, Starlight Aluminum Case, Starlight Sport Band, Apple S8 Processor, Third-gen Optical Heart Rate Sensor, Retina LTPO OLED Display with 1000 Nits of Brightness, Always-on Altimeter, Speaker, Compass, Fall Detection, Crash Detection $50 off (17%) Buy at Amazon Google Pixel Watch 41mm, Wear OS, GPS, Bluetooth, Stainless Steel Case, Active Band, Multiple Colors, Circular AMOLED Display with Up to 1000 Nits Brightness, Google Assistant, Heart Rate Monitor, ECG, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Fall Detection, Compass, Altimeter, Built-in Microphone and Speaker $51 off (15%) Buy at Amazon









Excellent earbuds for every budget

Apple AirPods (2nd Gen) True Wireless Earbuds with Lightning Charging Case, Apple H1 Chip, Always On Hey Siri Support, Up to 5 Hours of Listening Time, More Than 24 Hours of Combined Battery Life $40 off (31%) $89 99 $129 99 Buy at Verizon Google Pixel Buds Pro True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, Custom 11mm Speaker Drivers, Volume EQ, Beamforming Microphones for Crystal Clear Calls, IPX4 Water Resistance, Up to 31 Hours of Battery Life with Wireless Charging Case, Four Colors $50 off (25%) Buy at Amazon Sony WF-1000XM4 True Wireless Earbuds with Industry-Leading Noise Cancelling Capabilities, Integrated V1 Processor, Precise Voice Pickup Technology, Multipoint Connection, IPX4 Water Resistance, Up to 8 Hours of Listening Time, 24 Hours of Combined Battery Life with Included Wireless Charging Case, Black and Silver Color Options $82 off (29%) Buy at Amazon





