Weekly deals roundup: Galaxy S23 discounts galore, Pixel 7 bargain price, and more
They say one swallow does not a spring make, but what about more than a dozen great deals on some of the most popular smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, and true wireless earbuds out there? Now that sounds like something that can put a bigger smile on more faces than the sunniest spring day you can possibly imagine, and because it's Friday, it's time for a spectacular new roundup.
This might be more spectacular than pretty much all of our previous weekly deals roundups, bringing together a bunch of cool, rare, and completely unprecedented discounts on everything from Samsung's hot new Galaxy S23 family to Google's slightly older Pixel 7, Pixel Watch, and Pixel Buds Pro, as well as three, count'em, three different but equally appealing iPads.
Because time is money and our objective here is clearly to help you not waste any of those two things, let's just dig in and quickly discuss all your best cash-saving opportunities of today:
These are the top 3 deals available right now
Yes, the Galaxy S23 Ultra is amazingly still discounted with no special requirements and absolutely no strings attached in both 256 and 512GB storage configurations, but although that's arguably thebest Android phone money can buy at the time of this writing, true bargain hunters may well prefer the Pixel 7.
That's because Google's 6.3-inch powerhouse is also undoubtedly one of the best phones in the world today... while costing many hundreds of bucks less than the S23 Ultra giant, especially if you don't have a problem opting for a carrier upfront.
Samsung's Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, meanwhile, remains one of the best smartwatches Android enthusiasts can get despite its advanced age, shining in the design and utility departments with a beautiful round screen and handy rotating bezel and costing less than ever right now in a GPS-only 42mm variant. Talk about a steal!
Other amazing smartphone offers to kickstart your spring
No, ladies and gents, that reduced Galaxy Z Fold 3 price is NOT a typo. And it does NOT require a device trade-in. What you will need to do is activate one of the world's best foldable phones on AT&T (or Verizon) right off the bat, which is definitely a sacrifice worth making for up to a $1,500 (!!!) discount.
Or you can always "settle" for a vanilla Galaxy S23 or 6.6-inch S23 Plus at $50 or $100 under their list prices with no special conditions.
Those Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) and Motorola Edge (2022) promotions, meanwhile, are not exactly new but they could go away at any moment, potentially leaving you filled with regret for inexplicably hesitating to purchase some of the greatest budget phones out there at their lowest ever prices.
The best tablet deals of this week
Should we just rename this category "the best iPad deals around"? That's clearly a valid question this week, but it's equally obvious that not all weeks are the same. For some reason, this week is the ideal time to buy not one and not two but three of the best iPads available in 2023, including a 2021-released Pro model that's still very attractive at a whopping $400 discount with built-in 5G support.
If you're a power user and hardcore fan of jumbo-sized tablets, you'll no doubt have trouble picking between a 5G-enabled iPad Pro 12.9 (2021) and a Wi-Fi-only 2022 version with a little extra processing muscle and more storage. Then there's the latest (and arguably greatest) base iPad at its best price to date... for cash-strapped buyers that can no longer stand the outdated "bezelicious" design of the cheaper 2021 generation.
Budget-conscious smartwatch fans rejoice!
Whether you're looking for a (relatively) affordable smartwatch to use in conjunction with an iPhone or Android handset, Amazon has you covered with two rare and so far unbeaten deals on the second-gen Apple Watch SE (with cellular connectivity) and first-gen Pixel Watch (with or without 4G LTE speeds).
The choice between the two should be pretty obvious for everyone, and although you're clearly not dealing with the all-around best smartwatches in the world here, their value for money is at worst solid.
Excellent earbuds for every budget
Now that's what we call a diverse trio of great options for all types of consumers regardless of their mobile platform of choice, favorite audio brand, and how much dough you're willing to spend on some of the best wireless earbuds today.
Want the greatest possible noise cancellation technology? Go for Sony's WF-1000XM4! Think you can live completely without ANC and own an iPhone? The second-gen AirPods (with a traditional charging case) are always a popular choice. Looking to strike a perfect balance between affordability and power, design and battery life? Then the Pixel Buds Pro might be right for you (although they're certainly not perfect). Just remember to hurry, as all of these deals could well expire soon.
