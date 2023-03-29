Microsoft's 2-in-1 Surface Pro 9 behemoth is now discounted by a huge $300 with Intel Core i7





But now the retailer is outdoing itself by allowing you to purchase the exact same version of Microsoft's super-versatile and incredibly powerful late 2022-released 13-incher for a whopping $300 less than usual.

Microsoft Surface Pro 9 Wi-Fi Only, Intel Evo Platform Core i7, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 13-Inch PixelSense Flow Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 2W Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos, Two USB-C Ports, 10MP Rear-Facing Camera, Windows Hello Face Authentication Front Camera, Device Only, Multiple Color Options $300 off (19%) $1299 99 $1599 99 Buy at BestBuy Surface Pro 9 with Keyboard Wi-Fi Only, Intel Evo Platform Core i7, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 13-Inch PixelSense Flow Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Graphite Color, Black Alcantara Pro Signature Keyboard Included $300 off (17%) $1479 98 $1779 98 Buy at BestBuy Surface Pro 9 with Keyboard and Pen Wi-Fi Only, Intel Evo Platform Core i7, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 13-Inch PixelSense Flow Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Graphite Color, Black Alcantara Pro Signature Keyboard and Slim Pen 2 Included $300 off (16%) $1579 98 $1879 98 Buy at BestBuy Microsoft Surface Pro 9 Wi-Fi Only, Intel Evo Platform Core i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 13-Inch PixelSense Flow Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 2W Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos, Two USB-C Ports, 10MP Rear-Facing Camera, Windows Hello Face Authentication Front Camera, Device Only, Graphite Color $200 off (11%) $1699 99 $1899 99 Buy at BestBuy





That arguably makes this Intel Core i7 beast virtually irresistible... for folks who can afford to pay $1,299.99 for what's ultimately still a tablet. One of the best tablets in the world, mind you, but still not a proper laptop replacement... unless, of course, you also get a productivity-enhancing Type Cover keyboard.





If you want to do that and get everything done in one order, Best Buy just so happens to sell this deeply discounted Surface Pro 9 model alongside a Pro Signature keyboard at a grand total of $1,479.98. Or you can cough up an extra Benjamin and also secure yourself a Slim Pen 2 as part of a complete mobile computing package.





Across the board, you're looking at saving $300 here, which is not totally unprecedented but it's definitely special nonetheless. In addition to an Intel Evo Core i7 processor, this admittedly still very expensive Microsoft Surface Pro 9 variant also packs a hefty 16GB RAM and speedy 256GB SSD into a relatively lightweight and undeniably premium body.





This top-notch (and extra-productive) iPad Pro 12.9 alternative sports a super-high-quality PixelSense Flow touchscreen with 120Hz refresh rate support as well, not to mention all the ports and connectivity options you could ever need from a tablet (minus 5G at this price).





If you're not happy with this particular model's internal storage space, Best Buy is also offering a decent $200 discount on an Intel Evo Core i7 configuration with a 512GB SSD and the same 16GB memory count. But obviously, that's even costlier, at $1,699.99 with no optional accessories included.