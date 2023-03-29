Save on your new Galaxy S23 Ultra!

Microsoft's 2-in-1 Surface Pro 9 behemoth is now discounted by a huge $300 with Intel Core i7

If you thought the 250 bucks slashed by Best Buy off the $1,599.99 list price of a state-of-the-art Surface Pro 9 configuration a couple of weeks ago made for a compelling deal for hardcore Windows fans, well, you were not wrong.

But now the retailer is outdoing itself by allowing you to purchase the exact same version of Microsoft's super-versatile and incredibly powerful late 2022-released 13-incher for a whopping $300 less than usual.

That arguably makes this Intel Core i7 beast virtually irresistible... for folks who can afford to pay $1,299.99 for what's ultimately still a tablet. One of the best tablets in the world, mind you, but still not a proper laptop replacement... unless, of course, you also get a productivity-enhancing Type Cover keyboard.

If you want to do that and get everything done in one order, Best Buy just so happens to sell this deeply discounted Surface Pro 9 model alongside a Pro Signature keyboard at a grand total of $1,479.98. Or you can cough up an extra Benjamin and also secure yourself a Slim Pen 2 as part of a complete mobile computing package.

Across the board, you're looking at saving $300 here, which is not totally unprecedented but it's definitely special nonetheless. In addition to an Intel Evo Core i7 processor, this admittedly still very expensive Microsoft Surface Pro 9 variant also packs a hefty 16GB RAM and speedy 256GB SSD into a relatively lightweight and undeniably premium body.

This top-notch (and extra-productive) iPad Pro 12.9 alternative sports a super-high-quality PixelSense Flow touchscreen with 120Hz refresh rate support as well, not to mention all the ports and connectivity options you could ever need from a tablet (minus 5G at this price).

If you're not happy with this particular model's internal storage space, Best Buy is also offering a decent $200 discount on an Intel Evo Core i7 configuration with a 512GB SSD and the same 16GB memory count. But obviously, that's even costlier, at $1,699.99 with no optional accessories included.

