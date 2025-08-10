When will one UI 8 come to the galaxy watch 7 44mm

Arena Apprentice
Join the discussion
Aakifxblackwood
Aakifxblackwood
Arena Apprentice
Original poster
• 3d ago

As far as I know the Samsung Galaxy watch ultra 2024 received this stable version of one UI 8 but why hasn't the base Galaxy watch 7 received it yet I'm mad as hell

ivan.k
ivan.k
Phonearena team
• 2d ago

According to Samsung, sometime at the end of the year...that's all they've shared officially.

