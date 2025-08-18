AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile race towards 6G, but there's a catch you need to know

Are you ready for 6G? Yes, bring it on! Just mildly interested. 5G is fine for me. 4G does the trick. Yes, bring it on! 48.28% Just mildly interested. 10.34% 5G is fine for me. 31.03% 4G does the trick. 10.34%





First, 6G could use terahertz frequencies (100 GHz to 1 THz), far higher than 5G's sub-6 GHz and mmWave bands, which means much more data can be transmitted at once.



Next, 6G could use much wider channels – tens of GHz – while 5G usually uses just 100–400 MHz. This means it can carry a lot more data at once. New ways of coding and sending signals could also fit even more data into each transmission.









In real life, normal users won't get anywhere near that speed; the number just shows what's technically possible, not what people will experience every day.



On top of that, 6G could use hundreds or even thousands of antennas at the same time to send many streams of data together. But to actually hit 1 Tbps, you'd need to be very close to a special hotspot with a clear line of sight.

