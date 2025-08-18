$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50

AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile race towards 6G, but there's a catch you need to know

The promised speeds are insane… but only in theory.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
T-Mobile AT&T Verizon 5G 6G
A collage of AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile logos.
If you're on 5G, you're part of the roughly 25% of the world with access to cutting-edge mobile networks, while billions still have to wait for even a taste of it. Yup, many are still on 4G and 3G.

Soon, however, 5G will be yesterday's news, as 6G is approaching quickly. Before the end of 2030, 6G has to have its global technical standards finished, so that equipment makers, carriers, and governments can begin large-scale deployment planning.

As you may've heard, 6G is the next step after 5G, and it promises huge improvements in speed, reliability, and efficiency. It also aims to deliver ultra-low latency, which means far less delay when data travels between devices. Latency is measured in fractions of a second, and with 6G the goal is to cut it down to almost nothing. This matters for things like real-time monitoring, remote surgery, or advanced virtual reality, where even tiny delays can cause problems.

Are you ready for 6G?

Vote View Result


The speeds are expected to be extraordinary. While most people on strong 5G networks today see speeds between 100 and 500 megabits per second (Mbps), 6G could reach up to 1 terabit per second (Tbps). That is about 2,000 times faster. At that rate, massive downloads or streaming ultra-high-quality video would happen instantly. It also makes futuristic applications possible, such as lifelike 3D video calls or advanced artificial intelligence tools that rely on instant network responses.



Of course, these jaw-dropping claims come from theoretical research into what future networks might achieve under ideal conditions, not what everyday users will actually experience. In theory, this speed is possible for several reasons.

First, 6G could use terahertz frequencies (100 GHz to 1 THz), far higher than 5G's sub-6 GHz and mmWave bands, which means much more data can be transmitted at once.

Next, 6G could use much wider channels – tens of GHz – while 5G usually uses just 100–400 MHz. This means it can carry a lot more data at once. New ways of coding and sending signals could also fit even more data into each transmission.

On top of that, 6G could use hundreds or even thousands of antennas at the same time to send many streams of data together. But to actually hit 1 Tbps, you'd need to be very close to a special hotspot with a clear line of sight.

In real life, normal users won't get anywhere near that speed; the number just shows what's technically possible, not what people will experience every day.

Recommended Stories
The only question is: which will be the first carrier to offer a nation-wide, stable, affordable 6G service? Will it be AT&T, or perhaps Verizon? Or maybe T-Mobile? The way things are going, one thing is highly likely, though: US users might enjoy 6G before those in Europe.

Grab the Galaxy S25 + 2 Yrs Unlimited – only $30/mo from Mint Mobile

With Galaxy AI – port-in & $720 upfront required


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.webp
Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.
Read the latest from Sebastian Pier
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

I dont need a thinner phone

by bklabel • 6

When will one UI 8 come to the galaxy watch 7 44mm

by Aakifxblackwood • 3

You Tube Video speed control suddenly inoperable-New Android Phone

by Aquarian4u • 2
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

T-Mobile customers suddenly have better coverage in some areas
T-Mobile customers suddenly have better coverage in some areas
And just like that, T-Mobile releases an AI-powered phone and tablet
And just like that, T-Mobile releases an AI-powered phone and tablet
T-Mobile representative paints a super grim future for customers, reveals how you’re being lied to in stores [UPDATED]
T-Mobile representative paints a super grim future for customers, reveals how you’re being lied to in stores [UPDATED]
The most boring Ultra phone of 2025 crushed all its rivals in sales
The most boring Ultra phone of 2025 crushed all its rivals in sales
iPhone 17 Air makes the Galaxy S25 Edge look like a normal, boring phone, but is it actually any good?
iPhone 17 Air makes the Galaxy S25 Edge look like a normal, boring phone, but is it actually any good?
Verizon customers rejoice! Carrier admits you don’t want to deal with this annoyance
Verizon customers rejoice! Carrier admits you don’t want to deal with this annoyance

Latest News

Google Maps wants to put you in a rock star's Mustang
Google Maps wants to put you in a rock star's Mustang
All Galaxy S26 models could benefit from a design tweak
All Galaxy S26 models could benefit from a design tweak
Android Chrome and Photos apps both get a makeover courtesy of Google
Android Chrome and Photos apps both get a makeover courtesy of Google
Bose's SoundLink Revolve+ II gets a sizzling summer discount
Bose's SoundLink Revolve+ II gets a sizzling summer discount
As a deal expert, I'm definitely recommending the Beats Pill at 33% off
As a deal expert, I'm definitely recommending the Beats Pill at 33% off
You can still grab the Pixel 9a at its best price on Amazon
You can still grab the Pixel 9a at its best price on Amazon
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless