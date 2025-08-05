Home Discussions You are here You Tube Video speed control suddenly inoperable-New Android Phone Question Aquarian4u • Published: Aug 05, 2025, 5:51 PM Arena Apprentice Join the discussion COMMENT All comments need to comply with our Community Guidelines Phonearena comments rules A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter. Things that are NOT allowed: Off-topic talk - you must stick to the subject of discussion Trolling - see a description Flame wars Offensive, hate speech - if you want to say something, say it politely Spam/Advertisements - these posts are deleted Multiple accounts - one person can have only one account Impersonations and offensive nicknames - these accounts get banned To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: New accounts created within the last 24 hours may experience restrictions on how frequently they can post or comment. These limits are in place as a precaution and will automatically lift. Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it. Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us. Aquarian4u Arena Apprentice Original poster • 1w ago ... Purchased new Samsung phone a month ago. You Tube App. working perfectly. Sudden, unexplained You Tube Video playback speed became inoperable. Cleared cache and tried different browsers. Same problem. Any thoughts out there to rectify this problem ? Reveiwed a few sel-help YT videos for this issue however, nothing works. Did NOT uninstall and Re-install You Tube as phone is 30 days old. Help !! Like Reactions All Quote Abdullah Asim Phonearena team • 1w ago ... It's a new bug with the app, YouTube says it's working on a fix. Nothing to do but to hold on and sit tight. Like Reactions All Quote Join the discussion Latest Discussions I dont need a thinner phone by bklabel • 2d ago 4 When will one UI 8 come to the galaxy watch 7 44mm by Aakifxblackwood • 3d ago 2 You Tube Video speed control suddenly inoperable-New Android Phone by Aquarian4u Do you use a screen protector? Make your case! by Abdullah Asim • 1w ago 9 View all discussions
