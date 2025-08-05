You Tube Video speed control suddenly inoperable-New Android Phone

Aquarian4u
• 1w ago

Purchased new Samsung phone a month ago. You Tube App. working perfectly. Sudden, unexplained You Tube Video playback speed became inoperable. Cleared cache and tried different browsers. Same problem. Any thoughts out there to rectify this problem ? Reveiwed a few sel-help YT videos for this issue however, nothing works. Did NOT uninstall and Re-install You Tube as phone is 30 days old.


Help !!

Abdullah Asim
• 1w ago

It's a new bug with the app, YouTube says it's working on a fix. Nothing to do but to hold on and sit tight.

