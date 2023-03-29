Samsung's bezelicious Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is getting cheaper and cheaper at Walmart
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
How much are you willing to pay for Samsung's latest (last?) Android-compatible smartwatch with a rotating bezel in 2023? The 2021-released Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is obviously no longer worth anywhere near $350, which was its original starting price, but if even $169 felt too rich for your blood last week, Walmart is now incredibly charging less than that for a Bluetooth-only 42mm variant in silver.
The new discount is not a lot heftier than the previous one for the simple reason that the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic price cannot be lowered much further, currently sitting at $190. That's right, you're looking at saving nearly two full Benjamins at the time of this writing on what's still undeniably one of the overall best smartwatches in the world, at least from a design standpoint.
With its "classic" looks, handy rotating bezel, beautiful circular Super AMOLED touchscreen, and objectively impressive health and fitness monitoring arsenal, this Wear OS-powered bad boy is officially one of the greatest budget smartwatches you can get in this day and age as well at a measly $159.
Naturally, the (considerably costlier) Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is a better alternative to the industry-leading Apple Watch Series 8, but the "standard" Galaxy Watch 5... may not make you completely happy at a starting price of well over $200.
Whether or not Samsung will bring back the beloved rotating bezel on a Galaxy Watch 6 Classic model later this year, you might end up regretting snubbing the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic at its new all-time low price after it goes away. Because make no mistake, the wearable industry veteran will be discontinued sooner or later, and if Walmart continues to run outstanding sales like this, that moment could well be right around the corner.
Your 159 bucks will buy you potentially life-saving ECG technology and fall detection in addition to the aforementioned specs and features, as well as "total wellness" management, the versatility and functionality of Google's Wear OS platform, and of course, built-in GPS connectivity, top-notch water resistance, and in-depth sleep tracking. That's pretty standard stuff... for $300 and up in today's smartwatch market.
Things that are NOT allowed: