I dont need a thinner phone

Arena Apprentice
bklabel
bklabel
Arena Apprentice
Original poster
• 2d ago

I don't care about the thin part of the S25 S26. Make the battery last for 2 days instead.

elisab
elisab
Arena Apprentice
• 2d ago

could you explain wy ?


Brewski
Brewski
Arena Master
• 2d ago
↵bklabel said:

I don't care about the thin part of the S25 S26. Make the battery last for 2 days instead.

If you need a bigger battery, just go out and buy a phone from literally any other manufacturer.

JaceBror
JaceBror
Arena Apprentice
• 4h ago
↵bklabel said:

I don't care about the thin part of the S25 S26. Make the battery last for 2 days instead.

I agree 1000%! I would rather not have a camera bump and just have a slightly thicker phone with a larger battery.

