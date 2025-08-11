Home Discussions You are here I dont need a thinner phone Debate bklabel • Published: Aug 11, 2025, 12:01 PM Arena Apprentice Join the discussion COMMENT All comments need to comply with our Community Guidelines Phonearena comments rules A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter. Things that are NOT allowed: Off-topic talk - you must stick to the subject of discussion Trolling - see a description Flame wars Offensive, hate speech - if you want to say something, say it politely Spam/Advertisements - these posts are deleted Multiple accounts - one person can have only one account Impersonations and offensive nicknames - these accounts get banned To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: New accounts created within the last 24 hours may experience restrictions on how frequently they can post or comment. These limits are in place as a precaution and will automatically lift. Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it. Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us. bklabel Arena Apprentice Original poster • 2d ago ... I don't care about the thin part of the S25 S26. Make the battery last for 2 days instead. Like 2 Reactions All Quote elisab Arena Apprentice • 2d ago ... ">could you explain wy ? Like Reactions All Quote Brewski Arena Master • 2d ago ↵bklabel said: I don't care about the thin part of the S25 S26. Make the battery last for 2 days instead. ... If you need a bigger battery, just go out and buy a phone from literally any other manufacturer. Like Reactions All Quote JaceBror Arena Apprentice • 4h ago ↵bklabel said: I don't care about the thin part of the S25 S26. Make the battery last for 2 days instead. ... I agree 1000%! I would rather not have a camera bump and just have a slightly thicker phone with a larger battery. Like Reactions All Quote Join the discussion Latest Discussions I dont need a thinner phone by bklabel When will one UI 8 come to the galaxy watch 7 44mm by Aakifxblackwood • 3d ago 2 You Tube Video speed control suddenly inoperable-New Android Phone by Aquarian4u • 1w ago 2 Do you use a screen protector? Make your case! by Abdullah Asim • 1w ago 9 View all discussions
I don't care about the thin part of the S25 S26. Make the battery last for 2 days instead.
