This might be your last chance to nab Samsung's Galaxy Watch 4 Classic at such a crazy low price





Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (42mm) GPS, Bluetooth, Wear OS, Rotating Bezel, 1.2-Inch Circular Super AMOLED Display with 396 x 396 Pixel Resolution, ECG, Fall Detection, Body Composition Analysis, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Stainless Steel, Black and Silver Colors $181 off (52%) $169 $349 99 Buy at Walmart





Sold by Samsung at... frankly ridiculous prices for this day and age, the undeniably classy-looking intelligent timepiece starts at a measly $169 right now at Walmart.





That's down from the $349.99 "normally" charged by the retailer and competitors like Amazon and Best Buy for a 42mm GPS-only variant, although if the deal happens to sound familiar, that's probably because you're looking at a "rollback" (and a "best seller") that's been available several times before.





What makes this particular offer special? Well, we can never know these things for sure, but we're starting to get the sense that the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic will be discontinued soon.





With inventory running low or even certain versions listed as completely out of stock already at multiple major US retailers, you could definitely wake up one day in the near future and realize there's no place left to purchase this thing from anymore, at least at a reasonable price of $200 or less.





For the time being, Walmart still carries both black and silver flavors of the non-cellular-enabled Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic in a 42mm size, and in case you're wondering, we've never seen this model drop below $169.





That means you're probably looking at an unbeatable promotion here on what's still arguably one of the best smartwatches in the world, at least from a design and utility standpoint.





In addition to that handy rotating bezel, which may or may not make a comeback on the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic later this year, the Watch 4 Classic also has a robust set of sensors and health monitoring tools going for it, as well as a beautiful circular Super AMOLED touchscreen.





The battery life is admittedly not great, but the same can be said about so many other full-fledged and full-powered smartwatches nowadays that you shouldn't have such a big problem learning to live with the compromise, especially at only 170 bucks.