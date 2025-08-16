Android Chrome and Photos apps both get a makeover courtesy of Google





Google is also making some changes to the Google Photos app with the Pixel 10 series about to be unveiled in just days. The changes are in line with Google's Material 3 Expressive design makeovers. The new look was discovered in the app code for version 7.41 of the Google Photos app.





The Material 3 redesign will allow you to replace the circle that contains an image of your face in Google Photos with various shapes (this is the Material 3 face picker). After selecting the new shape of the "box" you want to contain your photo, you can change the name that the Google Photos app uses to refer to you. This is a more streamlined way to change your name than the current method, which requires you to find your photo under the People and Pets collection and type your name twice. Google doesn't include any hint of these directions anywhere in the app.









New tabs found on the top of the app will allow you to filter out all albums except for those shared by others, or those you've created yourself. Using these filters will stop you from having to scroll through a long list of albums or search for albums by typing in album names in the search bar, and taxing your memory.









The update containing the new Google Photos Material 3 Expressive redesign is rolling out now, although it seems that the Material 3 face picker might need some more work before Google releases it.

