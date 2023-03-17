Weekly deals roundup: Cheaper-than-ever Motorola flagship, heavily discounted iPad Pro, and more
Do you want to buy one of the best Android phones out there at the lowest possible price? How about one of the greatest tablets ever released at one of its heftiest discounts to date?
Are you more interested in a top smartwatch option and wonder what might be some of the most compelling special offers currently available in that category? Maybe you're craving for a nice pair of budget wireless earbuds and need a little help picking the right model to fit your individual preferences.
Those are just a few of the many different types of consumers (and PhoneArena readers) our weekly deals roundups have served and (hopefully) helped of late, and once again, we are gathered here today to deliver an expansive slate of popular products sold at reduced prices by major US retailers for a wide range of budgets and needs.
Check out the three best deals of the March 13 - March 19 week
Although the above trio of bargains is technically meant to cover the entire week, we've obviously selected these three specific promotions from what's available as of March 17 at retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart.
Powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, the 6.7-inch Motorola Edge+ (2022) is even cheaper than last week... and any week before that, basically costing half of what a 256GB Samsung Galaxy S23 goes for while accommodating double that data internally. And yes, until the Edge 40 Pro goes official and up for grabs stateside, this is still Motorola's main US Android flagship.
Speaking of flagships, the 2022-released iPad Pro 11 comes packing a state-of-the-art Apple M2 processor at an excellent price right now, while the extravagant Apple Watch Ultra rocks a rugged design for cheap... or at least cheaper than ever.
More great phones at unbeatable prices
Do you like deals with no strings attached? Then be prepared to pay a little more than the lowest prices currently charged by Best Buy for the OnePlus 10 Pro, OnePlus 10T, and Google Pixel 7 Pro powerhouses.
If you don't mind choosing your carrier right off the bat (while still technically purchasing an unlocked handset), those bad boys are all surprisingly affordable at the time of this writing... given all that they bring to the table.
We're talking beautiful screens, very potent processors, blazing fast charging technology (especially as far as the OnePlus 10T is concerned), stellar software support (especially as far as the Pixel 7 Pro is concerned), and maximum versatility (especially as far as the OnePlus 10 Pro is concerned).
So many tablets for so many different budgets
This is definitely a good week to be in the market for one of the best tablets out there, and regardless of your operating system of choice, that lengthy list above will most likely have you covered.
You can even opt for a super-productive Windows slate with a keyboard included if you don't want to spend a small fortune on a solo Surface Pro 9 model with a cutting-edge Intel Core i7 chip inside or if you don't feel like an ultra-affordable Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Gen 2 can meet your everyday mobile computing needs... with some surprisingly respectable specs in tow.
Then you have the latest iPad Air edition at its lowest ever price (again) if you can't afford the more powerful iPad Pro 11 and a discounted 11-inch Galaxy Tab S8 for fans of Android tablets with truly high-end features on deck.
Cash-strapped smartwatch enthusiasts rejoice!
Are you looking at the absolute best budget smartwatches you can get right now and pair with an iPhone and Android handset respectively? Probably, even though you might be able to find an even cheaper option than the Galaxy Watch 5 if you really want to. But almost certainly not one that can offer so many great health monitoring features and standalone cellular connectivity.
Meanwhile, the second-gen Apple Watch SE is... no Apple Watch Series 8 alternative, but it's definitely not a pushover either with a surprisingly large number of sensors of its own and a small yet still unbeatable discount available from Amazon.
These are the best wireless earbuds deals available today
Whether you want to spend $100, more than $150, or less than 50 bucks for your next pair of true wireless earbuds, Best Buy has your back with huge discounts across three similarly well-reviewed products from three top brands in the audio industry.
Our recommendation? Get the cheaper-than-ever Jabra Elite 3 at half off while you can, especially now that Best Buy even offers you the choice between four different paint jobs at the exact same price.
