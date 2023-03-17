Weekly deals roundup: Cheaper-than-ever Motorola flagship, heavily discounted iPad Pro, and more

Do you want to buy one of the best Android phones out there at the lowest possible price? How about one of the greatest tablets ever released at one of its heftiest discounts to date?





Are you more interested in a top smartwatch option and wonder what might be some of the most compelling special offers currently available in that category? Maybe you're craving for a nice pair of budget wireless earbuds and need a little help picking the right model to fit your individual preferences.





Those are just a few of the many different types of consumers (and PhoneArena readers) our weekly deals roundups have served and (hopefully) helped of late , and once again, we are gathered here today to deliver an expansive slate of popular products sold at reduced prices by major US retailers for a wide range of budgets and needs.

Check out the three best deals of the March 13 - March 19 week

Motorola Edge+ (2022) 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Processor, 6.7-Inch OLED Display with 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 4,800mAh Battery, 68W Charging Capabilities, 50 + 50 + 2MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 60MP Single Selfie Shooter, Stardust White Color $575 off (58%) Buy at Amazon Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (2022) Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, Apple M2 Processor, Liquid Retina XDR Display with ProMotion and TrueTone Technology, Face ID, USB Type-C Port, 12MP Rear Wide Camera + 10MP Ultra-Wide Camera + LiDAR Scanner, 12MP UItra-Wide Front Camera with Center Stage Functionality, Silver and Space Gray Colors $79 off (10%) Buy at Amazon Apple Watch Ultra GPS + Cellular, 49mm Size, Corrosion-Resistant Titanium Case, Small, Medium or Large Alpine Loop, Multiple Colors, IP6X Dust Resistance, Water Resistance to 100 Meters, Precision GPS, Action Button, Extra-Long Battery Life, Always-On Retina Display with Up to 2000 Nits Brightness $69 off (9%) Buy at Amazon





Although the above trio of bargains is technically meant to cover the entire week, we've obviously selected these three specific promotions from what's available as of March 17 at retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart.





Powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, the 6.7-inch Motorola Edge+ (2022) is even cheaper than last week... and any week before that, basically costing half of what a 256GB Samsung Galaxy S23 goes for while accommodating double that data internally. And yes, until the Edge 40 Pro goes official and up for grabs stateside, this is still Motorola's main US Android flagship.





More great phones at unbeatable prices

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Processor, 6.7-Inch Fluid AMOLED Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 5,00mAh Battery with 65W Wired and 50W Wireless Charging Capabilities, 48 + 8 + 50MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, Volcanic Black and Emerald Green Colors, Carrier Activation Required ($250 Discount Without Activation) $300 off (38%) $499 99 $799 99 Buy at BestBuy OnePlus 10T 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Processor, 6.7-Inch Fluid AMOLED Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 4,800mAh Battery with 125W Charging Support, 50 + 8 + 2MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, Black and Green Color Options, Carrier Activation Required ($150 Discount Without Activation) $250 off (38%) $399 99 $649 99 Buy at BestBuy Google Pixel 7 Pro 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Tensor G2 Processor, 6.7-Inch LTPO AMOLED Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 5,000mAh Battery, 50 + 48 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera Setup, Multiple Color Options, Carrier Activation Required ($100 Discount Without Activation) $250 off (25%) $749 $999 Buy at BestBuy





Do you like deals with no strings attached? Then be prepared to pay a little more than the lowest prices currently charged by Best Buy for the OnePlus 10 Pro, OnePlus 10T, and Google Pixel 7 Pro powerhouses.





If you don't mind choosing your carrier right off the bat (while still technically purchasing an unlocked handset), those bad boys are all surprisingly affordable at the time of this writing... given all that they bring to the table.





So many tablets for so many different budgets

Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Gen 2 Android Tablet with 11.2-Inch OLED Display, 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Octa-Core MediaTek Kompanio 1300T Processor, 128GB Storage, 4GB RAM, 8,200mAh Battery with 20W Charging Capabilities, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front-Facing Camera $170 off (43%) $229 99 $399 99 Buy at Walmart Apple iPad Air (2022) Wi-Fi Only, 64GB Storage, Apple M1 Processor, 10.9-Inch Liquid Retina Display with True Tone Technology, Stereo Landscape Speakers, Top-Mounted Fingerprint Scanner, 12MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Ultra-Wide Front Camera with Center Stage Functionality, Multiple Color Options $99 off (17%) Buy at Amazon Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ Wi-Fi Only, Windows 11, Intel Core i3, 128GB SSD, 8GB RAM, 12.3-Inch PixelSense Display with 2736 x 1824 Pixel Resolution, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera with Autofocus, 5MP Front Camera with 1080p Video Recording and Windows Hello Face Authentication, 1.6W Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos, Platinum Color, Black Type Cover Keyboard Included $330 off (35%) $599 99 $929 99 Buy at BestBuy Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Processor, 11-Inch LCD Screen with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 8,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Support, 13 + 6MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, Dual 12MP Front-Facing Cameras, Side-Mounted Fingerprint Sensor, Multiple Color Options, S Pen Included $100 off (14%) $599 99 $699 99 Buy at BestBuy Microsoft Surface Pro 9 Wi-Fi Only, 12th Gen Intel Evo Platform Core i7, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 13-Inch PixelSense Flow Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Up to 15.5 Hours of Battery Life, 2W Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos, 10MP Rear-Facing Autofocus Camera, 5MP Front Camera with Windows Hello Face Authentication, Device Only, Multiple Color Options $250 off (16%) $1349 99 $1599 99 Buy at BestBuy





This is definitely a good week to be in the market for one of the best tablets out there, and regardless of your operating system of choice, that lengthy list above will most likely have you covered.





with a keyboard included if you don't want to spend a small fortune on a solo You can even opt for a super-productive Windows slatea keyboard included if you don't want to spend a small fortune on a solo Surface Pro 9 model with a cutting-edge Intel Core i7 chip inside or if you don't feel like an ultra-affordable Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Gen 2 can meet your everyday mobile computing needs... with some surprisingly respectable specs in tow.





Then you have the latest iPad Air edition at its lowest ever price (again) if you can't afford the more powerful iPad Pro 11 and a discounted 11-inch Galaxy Tab S8 for fans of Android tablets with truly high-end features on deck.

Cash-strapped smartwatch enthusiasts rejoice!

Apple Watch SE (2022) GPS, Bluetooth, Apple S8 Processor, Retina LTPO OLED Display with 1000 Nits Brightness, Third-Generation Optical Heart Sensor, Always-On Altimeter, Built-in Speaker, Fall Detection, Compass, Crash Detection, Water Resistant Up to 50 Meters, Aluminum Case, Sport Band, Multiple Color Options $30 off (12%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 (40mm) GPS, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, Wear OS, Circular Super AMOLED Display, Sapphire Crystal Glass, Aluminum Frame, ECG Monitoring, Body Composition Analysis, Advanced Sleep Coaching, Blood Pressure Sensor, Multiple Colors $61 off (18%) Buy at Amazon





and standalone cellular connectivity. Are you looking at the absolute best budget smartwatches you can get right now and pair with an iPhone and Android handset respectively? Probably, even though you might be able to find an even cheaper option than the Galaxy Watch 5 if you really want to. But almost certainly not one that can offer so many great health monitoring featuresstandalone cellular connectivity.





Meanwhile, the Meanwhile, the second-gen Apple Watch SE is... no Apple Watch Series 8 alternative, but it's definitely not a pushover either with a surprisingly large number of sensors of its own and a small yet still unbeatable discount available from Amazon.

These are the best wireless earbuds deals available today

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Ambient Sound Mode, IPX2 Water Resistance, Up to 5 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, Wireless Charging Case Included, Phantom Black Color Only $50 off (33%) $99 99 $149 99 Buy at BestBuy Beats Fit Pro True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, Adaptive EQ, Apple H1 Chip, Spatial Audio with Dynamic Head Tracking, IPX4 Water Resistance, Class 1 Bluetooth Support, Up to 6 Hours of Listening Time, Up to 24 Hours Combined with Bundled Charging Case, Multiple Color Options $40 off (20%) $159 95 $199 95 Buy at BestBuy Jabra Elite 3 True Wireless Earbuds with Noise Isolation, IP55 Water and Dust Resistance, HearThrough Technology, Four Microphones, 6mm Speakers, Up to 28 Hours of Battery Life, Multiple Color Options $40 off (50%) $39 99 $79 99 Buy at BestBuy





Whether you want to spend $100, more than $150, or less than 50 bucks for your next pair of true wireless earbuds , Best Buy has your back with huge discounts across three similarly well-reviewed products from three top brands in the audio industry.



