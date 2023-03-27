Save on your new Galaxy S23 Ultra!

Samsung's 512GB Galaxy S23 Ultra monster is on sale at its highest discount yet

Deals
This is not necessarily a scientific assessment drawn from gathering and analyzing comparative data from the last year or so, but it feels like Galaxy S23 series deals are fewer, farther between, and more importantly, less compelling for the time being than S22 family promotions back in the spring of 2022.

Even though the S23 Ultra is undoubtedly expensive, at a list price of $1,200, buyers unwilling to trade in their existing devices or jump through various other hoops haven't been able to save more than a hundred bucks... until today.

Best Buy is now outdoing both direct rivals like Amazon and Samsung's own official US e-store by charging a cool and completely unprecedented $180 less than usual... for a 512GB storage configuration of the 6.8-inch Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 powerhouse with no strings attached.

That's a model normally priced at a whopping $1,379.99, so you're still looking at spending a lot of money here, but at least for the time being, both the 512 and 256 gig versions of the Galaxy S23 Ultra giant are available for the same $1,199.99 in a number of different paint jobs.

What Best Buy is essentially offering right now is the same $100 discount with no questions asked as Amazon last week PLUS a free storage upgrade, which is certainly a nice thing to get when there's no microSD card slot.

The S23 Ultra does come with an S Pen slot that even the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 5 might ultimately snub, as well as the stylus itself of course included in its price, a quad rear-facing camera system headlined by an absolutely bonkers 200MP primary shooter, a large 5,000mAh battery with 45W charging capabilities, not to mention a stunning Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with 120Hz refresh rate technology.

Is this the best phone money can buy right now? If you're committed to Android, most definitely, and even if you're not, you have to admit it's an extraordinary alternative to Apple's best iPhones available in (early) 2023.

