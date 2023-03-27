Samsung's 512GB Galaxy S23 Ultra monster is on sale at its highest discount yet

feels





Even though the S23 Ultra is undoubtedly expensive, at a list price of $1,200, buyers unwilling to trade in their existing devices or jump through various other hoops haven't been able to save more than a hundred bucks... until today.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 6.8-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 200 + 10 + 10 + 12MP Quad Rear-Facing Camera System, 5,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Multiple Color Options $180 off (13%) $1199 99 $1379 99 Buy at BestBuy





Best Buy is now outdoing both direct rivals like Amazon and Samsung 's own official US e-store by charging a cool and completely unprecedented $180 less than usual... for a 512GB storage configuration of the 6.8-inch Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 powerhouse with no strings attached.





That's a model normally priced at a whopping $1,379.99, so you're still looking at spending a lot of money here, but at least for the time being, both the 512 and 256 gig versions of the Galaxy S23 Ultra giant are available for the same $1,199.99 in a number of different paint jobs.





What Best Buy is essentially offering right now is the same $100 discount with no questions asked as Amazon last week PLUS a free storage upgrade, which is certainly a nice thing to get when there's no microSD card slot.





The S23 Ultra does come with an S Pen slot that even the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 5 might ultimately snub , as well as the stylus itself of course included in its price, a quad rear-facing camera system headlined by an absolutely bonkers 200MP primary shooter, a large 5,000mAh battery with 45W charging capabilities, not to mention a stunning Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with 120Hz refresh rate technology.





Is this the best phone money can buy right now? If you're committed to Android, most definitely, and even if you're not, you have to admit it's an extraordinary alternative to Apple's best iPhones available in (early) 2023.