Best Buy is spoiling us rotten with record-low Pixel 7 price

Google's awesome Pixel 7 and 7 Pro were already a lot cheaper than competing phones from Apple and Samsung and right now, they are even more affordable.





Pixel smartphones were always known for their computational photography chops and smooth Android experience. The company has now kind of perfected the smartphone formula. The Pixel 7 series has a distinctive, premium design, and the phones feature the in-house Tensor G2 chip.





The G2 has ample power for everyday tasks and can easily handle demanding games. It's not really meant for hardcore gamers though. Instead, the chip aims to make day-to-day tasks easier and faster with the help of artificial intelligence.





Apps open and close without any fuss. The phones are very good at understanding voice commands and filtering out background noises during calls. The chip also allows the phones to sharpen blurry images and remove unwanted objects.





Pixel 7 128GB 8GB 6.3 inches AMOLED 90Hz screen | Google Tensor G2 chip | 50MP main + 12MP ultrawide rear cameras | 10.8 MP front facing camera | 4,355mAh battery $250 off (42%) $349 $599 Buy at BestBuy Pixel 7 8GB 128GB 6.3 inches AMOLED 90Hz screen | Google Tensor G2 chip | 50MP main + 12MP ultrawide rear cameras | 10.8 MP front facing camera | 4,355mAh battery $150 off (25%) Buy at Amazon





The Pixel 7 has a 6.3 inches AMOLED screen with a higher than the standard refresh rate of 90Hz. The Pixel 7 Pro has a larger 120Hz 6.7 inches screen.





The Pixel 7 features a 50MP main camera and a 12MP ultrawide camera. No other phone in this price range can match the Pixel 7's camera. In fact, it even does a better job than some professional cameras out there. Low-light images are also clear and plenty bright.





Pixel 7 Pro 8GB 128GB 6.7 inches 120Hz AMOLED screen | 50MP main + 12MP ultrawide + 48MP 5x telephoto rear cameras | 10.8MP front facing camera | 5,000mAh battery $300 off (33%) $599 $899 Buy at BestBuy Pixel 7 Pro 8GB 128GB 6.7 inches 120Hz AMOLED screen | 50MP main + 12MP ultrawide + 48MP 5x telephoto rear cameras | 10.8MP front facing camera | 5,000mAh battery $150 off (17%) Buy at Amazon





The Pixel 7 Pro has the same 50MP main camera but a more advanced ultra-wide shooter which allows it to take better close-up shots as well as a 48MP telephoto camera with 5x zoom.





Other notable features include decent battery life and five years of software updates. Basically, if you want top-notch flagship phones at a very reasonable price, you can't do better than the Pixel 7 duo.





The Pixel 7, which usually retails for $599, is available for $349 at Best Buy. That's an absurdly good price and the $250 discount makes it cheaper than ever before. Best Buy will need you to activate the phone today and if that's not something you want to do, you can get it from Amazon, which is selling it for $449.





Best Buy has also generously discounted the Pixel 7 Pro and is selling it for $599 instead of $899, meaning you get to save $300. Amazon has the phone on sale for $150 off. Best Buy has also generously discounted the Pixel 7 Pro and is selling it for $599 instead of $899, meaning you get to save $300. Amazon has the phone on sale for $150 off.





We don't know how long the deals are going to last, so it's best to act fast and grab these great prices while you can.