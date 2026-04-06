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AT&T customers have a problem with the new OneConnect plan

AT&T's new OneConnect plan is genius, except for one small problem that affects most of the company's user base.

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AT&T's new OneConnect is a fantastic plan. | Image by AT&T
AT&T has announced OneConnect, a plan that lets new customers join the carrier with a bundled subscription for both wireless and fiber. Although OneConnect is a fantastic deal at great prices — and with taxes and fees included too! — there is just one little problem that AT&T customers have an issue with.

OneConnect isn’t for everyone


In a recent poll, we asked you what you thought about the new OneConnect plan. Understandably, a little over half of you — 51 percent — don’t like the fact that AT&T is only offering this plan to new customers.

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If you are an existing customer with the company, you’re unfortunately going to have to bundle separate existing plans instead. The convenience of OneConnect is being reserved for new customers only.

Another problem for AT&T customers


AT&amp;amp;T sign outside a store
OneConnect is a breath of fresh air, if you can get it that is. | Image by AT&T


In addition, almost 23 percent of respondents said that they weren’t a fan of the fact that the plan requires customers to bring their own device. AT&T, for now at least, is not financing a new device for anyone who signs up for OneConnect.

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Meanwhile, almost 26 percent of voters said that they thought the plan was genius. In the current wireless climate, AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon need to bring their best if they’re hoping to win over customers from their rivals.

How do you feel about AT&T’s OneConnect? Good, bad, or outright awful?

Is AT&T moving in the right direction?
490 Votes


Excellent value overall


The OneConnect plan is pretty great value, especially because customers don’t have to worry about unforeseen taxes and fees. It’s just a shame that only new customers are being offered this option.

OneConnect not only makes it much simpler to sign up for multiple services, it’s taking away almost all of the hard work of trying to figure out if you’re getting the best value that you can. AT&T would probably improve customer retention if it offered OneConnect to existing customers as well.

Here’s to hoping


The cellular service world has only gotten more confusing and frustrating to navigate in recent years. OneConnect is a ray of hope in a sea of irritation, I just really wish it becomes available to existing customers as well.

AT&T, you will win a lot more back in goodwill than you might lose in any other metric by making this plan an option for all. This kind of out-of-the-box approach is just what American customers need more of nowadays.

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Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
Abdullah loves smartphones, Virtual Reality, and audio gear. Though he covers a wide range of news his favorite is always when he gets to talk about the newest VR venture or when Apple sets the industry ablaze with another phenomenal release.
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