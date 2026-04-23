Build your custom plan with Tello!

Apple’s secret weapon for the iPhone 18 lineup might just be a price freeze

What's the one way that Apple can emerge victorious from the current memory crisis? A price freeze for the iPhone 18.

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Apple iPhone 18
iPhone 18 Pro Dark Cherry leaked color
Apple might have an ace up its sleeve for the iPhone 18. | Image by Mac Daily News
It’s no secret that the entire tech industry — especially the smartphone market — is going through a tumultuous time. Skyrocketing costs for memory due to demand from AI data centers has led to shortages and price hikes that are actively threatening to bankrupt several smaller manufacturers.

In this chaos, Apple might have found an opportunity, at least if incoming reports and leaks are accurate. While other phone manufacturers are being left with no choice but to hike up the prices of their phones, Apple’s status can allow the company to offer its premium flagship smartphones at the same cost, or even less, than competing offerings.

Recommended For You

iPhone 18 pricing unchanged?




Some rumors are circulating among the inner tech circles that suggest that the iPhone 18 series will not see a price hike. This includes not just the base iPhone 18 but the iPhone 18 Pro and the iPhone 18 Pro Max as well.

On the other hand, Samsung — Apple’s largest rival stateside — is expected to raise prices for the Galaxy S27 lineup next year.

How could Apple realistically do this?




So, how can Apple afford to do something like this? It’s because the company has never been better equipped to deal with this scenario.

Apple has started shifting to more internal components. Last year it unveiled its in-house cellular modem, titled C1, alongside the iPhone 16e. All current supply chain reports point to the entire iPhone 18 lineup being equipped with an Apple modem.

That alone significantly reduces costs for the company as it breaks free of licensing fees for Qualcomm, something that it has struggled with for years.

The most important move that Apple is considering according to reports, however, is absorbing manufacturing costs. One report alleged that, by buying up all of the memory at insane prices, Apple is sabotaging the competition.

If the company really is doing that, then it is a genius move on its part. For short-term loss, Apple will capture a lot more market share across the globe and earn it all back via service fees over a few years.

There is, unfortunately, another method that the company might employ. This one might be a bit more divisive.

Taking the flagship out of the iPhone




According to emerging reports, the iPhone 18 is being downgraded.

Most claims allege that the company has regressed the manufacturing processes for the base iPhone 18, making it very similar to the iPhone 18e. These downgrades will be imperceptible for most customers and would allow Apple to keep the price tag unchanged for its entry-level flagship.

However, other reports claim that the company is weighing making further, much more noticeable, downgrades to the iPhone 18.

Would you be okay with the iPhone 18 being a less premium device?
0 Votes


The display might be inferior, the build quality somewhat lacking, or the processor might be a cheaper chip. This is all conjecture, of course, but it might come to pass if Apple wants to keep the phone costing the same without taking too big of a hit to its pockets.

Probably a sensible approach




In my opinion, this might be a very sensible approach to the current crisis. The industry can’t always be perfect and Apple’s decision to absorb costs might genuinely help it secure a lot more market share in countries where Android reigns supreme.

Samsung seems to be employing a strategy of its own with the leaked new Galaxy S27 Pro model. If I had to guess, other companies might follow Apple’s lead if its approach ends up working out for it once market analysis reports come out by the end of this year.

The memory crisis isn’t going to last forever and Apple will be in the clear in a couple of years at most, if I had to guess. But this price freeze will likely make the iPhone 18 an even more compelling purchase in 2026 and early 2027.

Even if I kind of think that the iPhone 18 Pro is a filler episode from Apple.

Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART

$20 /mo
$25
$5 off (20%)
Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout.
Buy at Visible
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/350-200/Abdullah.webp
Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
Abdullah loves smartphones, Virtual Reality, and audio gear. Though he covers a wide range of news his favorite is always when he gets to talk about the newest VR venture or when Apple sets the industry ablaze with another phenomenal release.
Read the latest from Abdullah Asim
Recommended For You
COMMENTS (0)
Latest Discussions
Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone
by menooch18 • 2
Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life
by glamothe • 6
My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)
by Tsvetomir.T • 11
Discover more from the community
Explore Related Devices
Popular stories
Pixel 6, 7, 8, 9, and 10 plagued by an issue Google is struggling to fix
Pixel 6, 7, 8, 9, and 10 plagued by an issue Google is struggling to fix
Google is quietly building something that could transform the lineup beyond the Pixel 11
Google is quietly building something that could transform the lineup beyond the Pixel 11
Real photo of iPhone 18 Pro in new colors reveals two very welcome changes
Real photo of iPhone 18 Pro in new colors reveals two very welcome changes
T-Mobile shares crash after talk of Deutsche Telekom merger
T-Mobile shares crash after talk of Deutsche Telekom merger
I think I've found my ideal 2026 foldable... and it's a 2025 Motorola
I think I've found my ideal 2026 foldable... and it's a 2025 Motorola
I don't need to see the unveiling as I've already decided on my next phone
I don't need to see the unveiling as I've already decided on my next phone
Latest News
Apple’s secret weapon for the iPhone 18 lineup might just be a price freeze
Apple’s secret weapon for the iPhone 18 lineup might just be a price freeze
Lenovo is now making its Idea Tab Plus too good to pass up
Lenovo is now making its Idea Tab Plus too good to pass up
T-Mobile is making it super-easy to get Samsung's brand-new Galaxy A37 5G for free (sans trade-in)
T-Mobile is making it super-easy to get Samsung's brand-new Galaxy A37 5G for free (sans trade-in)
Fresh leaks regarding the best phone you probably won't be able to buy show more major improvements
Fresh leaks regarding the best phone you probably won't be able to buy show more major improvements
At under $95, the Beats Studio Buds are priced so low that your wallet won't even put up a fight
At under $95, the Beats Studio Buds are priced so low that your wallet won't even put up a fight
Tim Cook admits his biggest mistake and proudest moment as Apple CEO
Tim Cook admits his biggest mistake and proudest moment as Apple CEO