Apple’s plan to sell you the iPhone 17e basically seems to be that it’s the most affordable option

iPhone 16e

translated source

iPhone 16

iPhone 16e

iPhone 17

iPhone 16e

iPhone 17

Good news everyone! Over the past year we've been working on an exciting passion project of ours and we're thrilled to announce it will be ready to release in just a few short months."Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every tech-head that will bring you on a journey to relive the greatest technological revolution of the 21st century. For more details, simply follow the link below!