OnePlus 15’s most popular feature shows that you want practicality over bragging rights
Most of you think that the OnePlus 15 excels in this one aspect, and that it's also the best feature of the phone.
The OnePlus 15 definitely made some tradeoffs compared to the OnePlus 13, but one of its upgrades is an absolute fan favorite. In a recent poll, a majority of you voted that what you liked the best about this phone is also what makes it such a pleasant experience to use: the battery.
When choosing between the 7,300 mAh battery, the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip, the 165 Hz display, or the overall design of the phone, over 60 percent of you love the battery the most. That is followed by 18 percent of voters saying that the processor is the best thing about the OnePlus 15.
Modern smartphone processors are already so ludicrously powerful, that most users struggle to notice the difference between flagship phones and budget phones. Smartphone designs have also become very similar, and the OnePlus 15 gave up the elegance of its predecessor, according to many buyers.
Personally, I am very glad that phone makers have begun improving batteries as of late. Pressure from Chinese phone manufacturers will, hopefully, drive Apple, Samsung, and Google to start adopting silicon-carbon batteries too.
Instead of slightly faster benchmark scores, or a 0.2 mm difference between the last generation, I would much rather see phone companies start boasting about having the longest battery life.
A little under 14 percent of you love the design, and only seven percent of voters say that the display is the best thing about the OnePlus 15. What about you?
This is what most users care about
The OnePlus 15 has a 7,300 mAh battery. | Image credit — PhoneArena
While phone manufacturers are battling it out each year over whose phone is the slimmest or has the most powerful processor, most users just want practicality. And there’s no better way to improve said practicality on a phone than outfitting it with a bigger battery.
The display on the OnePlus 15 is contentious as well, as OnePlus decreased the resolution compared to the OnePlus 13, in favor of a slightly higher refresh rate. It’s no wonder, then, that most of you think that the battery is the best feature about the OnePlus 15. After all, it is what you’ll notice the most during daily use.
It’s about time batteries were given importance!
