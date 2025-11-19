Beats Solo 4 - Wireless Headphones 35% OFF!
OnePlus 15’s most popular feature shows that you want practicality over bragging rights

Most of you think that the OnePlus 15 excels in this one aspect, and that it's also the best feature of the phone.

OnePlus
Rear of the OnePlus 15 while being used
The OnePlus 15 definitely made some tradeoffs compared to the OnePlus 13, but one of its upgrades is an absolute fan favorite. In a recent poll, a majority of you voted that what you liked the best about this phone is also what makes it such a pleasant experience to use: the battery.

You love the battery on the OnePlus 15


When choosing between the 7,300 mAh battery, the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip, the 165 Hz display, or the overall design of the phone, over 60 percent of you love the battery the most. That is followed by 18 percent of voters saying that the processor is the best thing about the OnePlus 15.

A little under 14 percent of you love the design, and only seven percent of voters say that the display is the best thing about the OnePlus 15. What about you?

What excites you most about the OnePlus 15?

Vote View Result


This is what most users care about




While phone manufacturers are battling it out each year over whose phone is the slimmest or has the most powerful processor, most users just want practicality. And there’s no better way to improve said practicality on a phone than outfitting it with a bigger battery.

Modern smartphone processors are already so ludicrously powerful, that most users struggle to notice the difference between flagship phones and budget phones. Smartphone designs have also become very similar, and the OnePlus 15 gave up the elegance of its predecessor, according to many buyers.

The display on the OnePlus 15 is contentious as well, as OnePlus decreased the resolution compared to the OnePlus 13, in favor of a slightly higher refresh rate. It’s no wonder, then, that most of you think that the battery is the best feature about the OnePlus 15. After all, it is what you’ll notice the most during daily use.

It’s about time batteries were given importance!


Personally, I am very glad that phone makers have begun improving batteries as of late. Pressure from Chinese phone manufacturers will, hopefully, drive Apple, Samsung, and Google to start adopting silicon-carbon batteries too.

Instead of slightly faster benchmark scores, or a 0.2 mm difference between the last generation, I would much rather see phone companies start boasting about having the longest battery life.

Unlimited plans for $15/mo at Mint!

$180
$360
$180 off (50%)
Mint Mobile is also offering an incredible bargain for those seeking unlimited data! The carrier's latest deal lets you grab any unlimited plan for just $15/mo, bringing the 12-month Unlimited plan to $180 instead of $360.
Buy at Mint Mobile
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/350-200/Abdullah.webp
Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
Abdullah loves smartphones, Virtual Reality, and audio gear. Though he covers a wide range of news his favorite is always when he gets to talk about the newest VR venture or when Apple sets the industry ablaze with another phenomenal release.
Read the latest from Abdullah Asim
