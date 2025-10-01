Apple Watch Series 3 joins the iPhone 11 Pro Max on Apple's vintage list
Both devices are crossing the mark, and while you can still get them repaired, Apple is slowly phasing out support.
As the new iPhone 17 series and new Apple Watch models are finally here, the Cupertino tech giant is adding two models to its list of vintage products.
The iPhone 11 Pro Max was launched in 2019. This was actually the first iPhone to come with a triple-camera system on its back. Together with the smaller iPhone 11 Pro, the phone brought the "Pro" branding to the iPhone, which wasn't a thing before that. And this was now more than five years ago (oh, how time flies, doesn't it?).
The Apple Watch Series 3 has also been added to the vintage products list. The smartwatch was released in 2017 as the first Apple timepiece with built-in cellular connectivity. It was also the first Apple Watch to come with a barometric altimeter, the sensor that is used to measure relative elevation.
At the moment, Apple and its authorized service providers are continuing to offer repairs to the iPhone 11 Pro Max and the Apple Watch Series 3. Of course, this would be as long as the necessary parts for their repairs remain available.
The fact that these products are now listed as 'vintage' doesn't mean they're at their 'final' destination, if one can say that. Actually, once a product hasn't been sold for more than seven years, that's when Apple marks it as 'obsolete'. At this point, Apple stops offering repairs.
iPhone 11 Pro Max and Apple Watch Series 3 are now vintage
Basically, what Apple considers a "vintage" product is one that it has stopped distributing for sale more than five years ago but less than seven years ago. The Cupertino tech giant offers service and parts for vintage products for up to seven years (of course, if the necessary parts are available).
The iPhone 15 Pro Max next to the iPhone 11 Pro Max. | Image Credit - PhoneArena
The Apple Watch Series 3 was offered until its discontinuation in 2022 as a more affordable option, so it has had a longer life in comparison to the iPhone 11 Pro Max.
Apple still offers repairs for these products
New iPhones come, old iPhones go
Apple has now released the iPhone 17 series, and to me, it makes total sense that older iPhones are becoming vintage. Actually, Apple is one of the few companies that provides support and repairs for as long as it does. And I mean, it can't service an iPhone forever anyway.
