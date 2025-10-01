Apple Watch Series 3 joins the iPhone 11 Pro Max on Apple's vintage list

iPhone 11 Pro Max and Apple Watch Series 3 are now vintage

Basically, what Apple considers a "vintage" product is one that it has stopped distributing for sale more than five years ago but less than seven years ago. The Cupertino tech giant offers service and parts for vintage products for up to seven years (of course, if the necessary parts are available).





The Apple Watch Series 3 was offered until its discontinuation in 2022 as a more affordable option, so it has had a longer life in comparison to the iPhone 11 Pro Max.





Apple still offers repairs for these products

New iPhones come, old iPhones go

Apple has now released the iPhone 17 series, and to me, it makes total sense that older iPhones are becoming vintage. Actually, Apple is one of the few companies that provides support and repairs for as long as it does. And I mean, it can't service an iPhone forever anyway.



