Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

Apple Watch Series 3 joins the iPhone 11 Pro Max on Apple's vintage list

Both devices are crossing the mark, and while you can still get them repaired, Apple is slowly phasing out support.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Apple iPhone Apple Watch
Apple Watch Series 3 joins the iPhone 11 Pro Max on Apple's vintage list
As the new iPhone 17 series and new Apple Watch models are finally here, the Cupertino tech giant is adding two models to its list of vintage products. 

iPhone 11 Pro Max and Apple Watch Series 3 are now vintage 


The iPhone 11 Pro Max was launched in 2019. This was actually the first iPhone to come with a triple-camera system on its back. Together with the smaller iPhone 11 Pro, the phone brought the "Pro" branding to the iPhone, which wasn't a thing before that. And this was now more than five years ago (oh, how time flies, doesn't it?). 

Basically, what Apple considers a "vintage" product is one that it has stopped distributing for sale more than five years ago but less than seven years ago. The Cupertino tech giant offers service and parts for vintage products for up to seven years (of course, if the necessary parts are available). 


The Apple Watch Series 3 has also been added to the vintage products list. The smartwatch was released in 2017 as the first Apple timepiece with built-in cellular connectivity. It was also the first Apple Watch to come with a barometric altimeter, the sensor that is used to measure relative elevation. 

The Apple Watch Series 3 was offered until its discontinuation in 2022 as a more affordable option, so it has had a longer life in comparison to the iPhone 11 Pro Max. 

Do you still own a device that Apple now calls “vintage”?

Vote View Result

Apple still offers repairs for these products


At the moment, Apple and its authorized service providers are continuing to offer repairs to the iPhone 11 Pro Max and the Apple Watch Series 3. Of course, this would be as long as the necessary parts for their repairs remain available. 

The fact that these products are now listed as 'vintage' doesn't mean they're at their 'final' destination, if one can say that. Actually, once a product hasn't been sold for more than seven years, that's when Apple marks it as 'obsolete'. At this point, Apple stops offering repairs.  

New iPhones come, old iPhones go


Apple has now released the iPhone 17 series, and to me, it makes total sense that older iPhones are becoming vintage. Actually, Apple is one of the few companies that provides support and repairs for as long as it does. And I mean, it can't service an iPhone forever anyway. 

Recommended Stories

Apple Watch Series 3 joins the iPhone 11 Pro Max on Apple&#039;s vintage list

"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! "Iconic Phones" is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!

"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price!

LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE

50% Off Visible+ Pro Annual Plan

Just bring your number and any iPhone – code ILUVIPHONE


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/262-200/Iskra-P.webp
Iskra Petrova Senior News and Deals Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.
Read the latest from Iskra Petrova
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Apple and Samsung have set the future of smartphones in stone, and everyone obeys

by Abdullah Asim • 1

Motorola’s “impossibly thin” Edge 70 leaks in new renders that show two of its stunning colors

by Ilia Temelkov • 1

OnePlus 15 camera: Everything you need to know

by Aleksandar Anastasov • 1
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

T-Mobile will be giving out something that every smartphone user needs for free [UPDATED]
T-Mobile will be giving out something that every smartphone user needs for free [UPDATED]
Apple CEO Tim Cook addresses iPhone 17 launch in companywide memo
Apple CEO Tim Cook addresses iPhone 17 launch in companywide memo
T-Mobile customers are spending hours trying to do something that should take minutes
T-Mobile customers are spending hours trying to do something that should take minutes
Android Auto just got way smarter – and safer for your drives
Android Auto just got way smarter – and safer for your drives
Apple now has an AI app like ChatGPT, with all of the same functionality
Apple now has an AI app like ChatGPT, with all of the same functionality
T-Mobile may soon operate very differently
T-Mobile may soon operate very differently

Latest News

Apple CEO Tim Cook addresses iPhone 17 launch in companywide memo
Apple CEO Tim Cook addresses iPhone 17 launch in companywide memo
Google will make a key change to Pixel to help users access an accessibility feature faster
Google will make a key change to Pixel to help users access an accessibility feature faster
Google's Pixel Watch 3 is an unbeatable steal at its amazing new discounts
Google's Pixel Watch 3 is an unbeatable steal at its amazing new discounts
Today (and only today) is the day to get the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra (2024)
Today (and only today) is the day to get the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra (2024)
The 2025 Pixel Buds Pro 2 hit their best price on Amazon ahead of Prime Day
The 2025 Pixel Buds Pro 2 hit their best price on Amazon ahead of Prime Day
The Soundcore Boom 3i is an incredible choice at 29% off on Amazon
The Soundcore Boom 3i is an incredible choice at 29% off on Amazon
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless