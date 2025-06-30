Reserves open for the new Samsung phones!

Apple may be working on a budget MacBook powered by iPhone silicon

Apple could be working on a new low-cost MacBook, and it might be different from what we usually expect. According to a report by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple is planning to launch a 13-inch MacBook powered by the A18 Pro chip, which first appeared last year on the iPhone 16 Pro. If true, this would be the first Mac to use an iPhone-class chip instead of Apple’s M-series chips.

The device is expected to go into production either at the end of 2025 or early 2026, which suggests a release sometime in the first half of next year. It could also come in several colors, such as Silver, Blue, Pink, and Yellow, following Apple’s usual strategy of offering bright, consumer-friendly finishes.

While the A18 Pro chip isn’t as powerful as the M-series processors found in most MacBooks today, it should still be strong enough for everyday tasks. If anything, he A18 Pro would at least be able to handle tasks like browsing, video streaming, office work, and some of the new Apple Intelligence features without much trouble.


The main goal behind this new model seems to be boosting MacBook sales. In recent years, sales have slowed, partly due to the high prices of current models. A more affordable option could attract students, casual users, and those who want a Mac without spending a lot. If Apple moves forward with this plan, the new laptop could become a key part of its MacBook lineup in 2026.

What’s unclear is how Apple will position this model. Will it sit below the MacBook Air or start a whole new category? That remains to be seen. But using an iPhone chip in a Mac would be a major shift from Apple’s current approach.

In my opinion, a cheaper MacBook could be a good move if it keeps the macOS experience mostly intact. It could help Apple reach users who care more about price than raw power. On the other hand, it raises questions about long-term support and whether macOS apps will run just as smoothly. Still, if Apple manages to deliver a balanced product, this could mark the beginning of a new kind of MacBook.

