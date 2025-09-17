Apple’s most affordable MacBook may enter production really soon
Apple’s MacBook with an iPhone chip may enter production before the end of the year
A more affordable MacBook model, powered by an A-series processor, may enter production in the fourth quarter of this year, according to Apple supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. That would mean Apple may launch the MacBook, with a rumored price of $599, late this year or in early 2026.
Apple’s cheaper MacBook was first rumored in June. The laptop was rumored to feature a 13-inch display and the same A18 Pro chip Apple used on the iPhone 16 Pro models. It may also be available in brighter colors than any current MacBook, and come in pink, blue, and yellow colors alongside a more classic silver variant.
What chip would Apple use?
Kuo’s latest note doesn’t give any fresh details about the new laptop, so the exact chip the company may use is still unclear. Earlier rumors aimed at last year’s A18 Pro, which comes with 8GB of RAM. That would be contrary to Apple’s recent approach to the MacBook.
Since last year, the whole Mac lineup has started with 16GB RAM, and it would make sense for Apple to stick to that approach with any new product. That could happen if the company opts for the recently introduced A19 Pro chip, which has 12GB RAM.
However, the A18 Pro has a performance similar to the M1 chip, which powers the only Apple laptop with 8GB RAM currently for sale. That’s the MacBook with the M1 chip, which is sold only by Walmart for $599.
Considering that the current cheapest MacBook matches the rumored price of the low-cost Apple laptop, it wouldn’t be a surprise for Apple to stick to A18 Pro and 8GB for its first-generation model. Then, a year later, the company could sell the second-generation model with an A19 Pro chip and more RAM as a great upgrade.
That could be a smash hit for Apple
In fact, it doesn’t really matter which chip Apple chooses for that laptop if it manages to keep the price at $599. Either way, the device would offer sufficient performance for most students, which would undoubtedly make it extremely popular.
