Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle
Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle
Time to unwind with our new word puzzle, inspired by the popular games you already know and love!

Apple’s most affordable MacBook may enter production really soon

The cheapest laptop by Apple may be powered by an iPhone chip.

By
1comment
Add as a preferred source on Google
Apple Laptops
Apple’s most affordable MacBook may enter production really soon
Apple has long been rumored to prepare a brand-new MacBook with an iPhone chip and a lower price, and it appears that it’s entering mass production soon.

Apple’s MacBook with an iPhone chip may enter production before the end of the year


A more affordable MacBook model, powered by an A-series processor, may enter production in the fourth quarter of this year, according to Apple supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. That would mean Apple may launch the MacBook, with a rumored price of $599, late this year or in early 2026.

Apple’s cheaper MacBook was first rumored in June. The laptop was rumored to feature a 13-inch display and the same A18 Pro chip Apple used on the iPhone 16 Pro models. It may also be available in brighter colors than any current MacBook, and come in pink, blue, and yellow colors alongside a more classic silver variant. 

What chip would Apple use?



Kuo’s latest note doesn’t give any fresh details about the new laptop, so the exact chip the company may use is still unclear. Earlier rumors aimed at last year’s A18 Pro, which comes with 8GB of RAM. That would be contrary to Apple’s recent approach to the MacBook. 

Since last year, the whole Mac lineup has started with 16GB RAM, and it would make sense for Apple to stick to that approach with any new product. That could happen if the company opts for the recently introduced A19 Pro chip, which has 12GB RAM.

However, the A18 Pro has a performance similar to the M1 chip, which powers the only Apple laptop with 8GB RAM currently for sale. That’s the MacBook with the M1 chip, which is sold only by Walmart for $599. 

Would you buy a $599 MacBook with an A18 Pro chipset?

Vote View Result


Considering that the current cheapest MacBook matches the rumored price of the low-cost Apple laptop, it wouldn’t be a surprise for Apple to stick to A18 Pro and 8GB for its first-generation model. Then, a year later, the company could sell the second-generation model with an A19 Pro chip and more RAM as a great upgrade.

That could be a smash hit for Apple


In fact, it doesn’t really matter which chip Apple chooses for that laptop if it manages to keep the price at $599. Either way, the device would offer sufficient performance for most students, which would undoubtedly make it extremely popular.

Recommended Stories

Apple’s most affordable MacBook may enter production really soon

"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! "Iconic Phones" is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!

"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price!

LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE

Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/344-200/PA-ITemelkov-Profile-2.webp
Ilia Temelkov Senior News Writer
Ilia, a tech journalist at PhoneArena, has been covering the mobile industry since 2011, with experience at outlets like Forbes Bulgaria. Passionate about smartphones, tablets, and consumer tech, he blends deep industry knowledge with a personal fascination that began with his first Nokia and Sony Ericsson devices. Originally from Bulgaria and now based in Lima, Peru, Ilia balances his tech obsessions with walking his dog, training at the gym, and slowly mastering Spanish.
Read the latest from Ilia Temelkov
COMMENTS (1)
View Discussion

Latest Discussions

Apple’s most affordable MacBook may enter production really soon

by Ilia Temelkov

A BlackBerry revival seems to be taking hold

by Alan Friedman • 2

Comcast is doing for its customers what T-Mobile and Verizon are increasingly reluctant to do

by Anam Hamid • 2
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

A court document T-Mobile didn't want customers to see has been made public
A court document T-Mobile didn't want customers to see has been made public
Verizon gives customers another reason to be angry
Verizon gives customers another reason to be angry
Galaxy S25 Ultra plunges in price, making it an even smarter purchase
Galaxy S25 Ultra plunges in price, making it an even smarter purchase
12 times its battery life, half the price? Apple Watch Ultra 3 better brace itself, if rumors about its rival are true
12 times its battery life, half the price? Apple Watch Ultra 3 better brace itself, if rumors about its rival are true
T-Mobile executive leaks photos of the boxes for the new iPhone line
T-Mobile executive leaks photos of the boxes for the new iPhone line
Samsung's current One UI 8 update schedule is super-ambitious, but can it be pulled off?
Samsung's current One UI 8 update schedule is super-ambitious, but can it be pulled off?

Latest News

M4-powered iPad Pro 11-Inch is still selling like crazy after hefty discount
M4-powered iPad Pro 11-Inch is still selling like crazy after hefty discount
Walmart sweetens the deal on the JBL Boombox 3, making it an even better bargain
Walmart sweetens the deal on the JBL Boombox 3, making it an even better bargain
With iOS 26, Siri can do five things that it couldn't before
With iOS 26, Siri can do five things that it couldn't before
You may need a new USB charger to use the iPhone 17 fast-charging
You may need a new USB charger to use the iPhone 17 fast-charging
T-Mobile subscribers don't really care what free lines might cost them
T-Mobile subscribers don't really care what free lines might cost them
Apple may help you ditch your physical credit cards with this new Wallet feature on iOS 26
Apple may help you ditch your physical credit cards with this new Wallet feature on iOS 26
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless