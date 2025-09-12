Apple quietly gave the iPhone Air MagSafe battery a hidden trick you'll want to try
Apple's new MagSafe Battery Pack for the iPhone Air can also power up your AirPods, Apple Watch, or even a tiny USB gadget
The new iPhone Air comes with a MagSafe battery pack designed specifically for it, and this accessory may not work optimally with other iPhone models. However, the USB-C on the battery pack can actually charge some smaller accessories, according to the battery's product page.
According to Apple, the USB-C port on iPhones can charge an AirPods case, Apple Watch, or another small device that supports USB Power Delivery of up to 4.5W. So, it's likely that the USB-C port on the iPhone Air MagSafe Battery can behave the same way.
Meanwhile, Apple's original MagSafe Battery Pack with a Lightning port was not able to charge an AirPods case or an Apple Watch in this way, but USB-C changes things.
Alongside the iPhone Air, Apple also announced the iPhone 17, which sports Pro features for the price of the base model, and the redesigned iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max.
Of course, the iPhone Air MagSafe Battery has to have a sufficient charge to do that. Then, you can connect a USB-C cable from the battery pack to the accessory you want to charge, and charging should start. Technically, the small accessory could even be a USB-powered fan.
The MagSafe Battery costs $99, and it's designed specifically for the iPhone Air. The super-slim model was announced on September 9 as a part of the iPhone 17 series, and it's the first iPhone that's so thin, at just 5.6mm. Due to its thinness, the phone understandably has a smaller battery, so Apple introduced the new MagSafe Battery to mitigate this issue.
I personally think that if you have the iPhone Air, it makes sense to buy its MagSafe Battery, and it's nice to know that you can also use it to charge your AirPods if needed.
