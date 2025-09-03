Check out Apple's next big earbuds in these colorful high-quality images!
Could Apple release the Beats Powerbeats Fit before the AirPods Pro 3? This super-credible and super-sharp leak sure seems to suggest so.
While we all know that Apple has four exciting new iPhones lined up for a highly anticipated announcement next week, a lot of mystery continues to surround some of the other products the Cupertino-based tech giant may or may not release this fall.
The long overdue AirPods Pro 3, for instance, are likely to see daylight alongside the iPhone 17 quartet, but that doesn't quite feel like a guarantee yet, especially after yesterday's rumor of a delayed key feature and today's comprehensive Powerbeats Fit leak.
That's right, Apple has a different pair of earbuds in the pipeline too, and at least judging from the high-res pictures tweetedX-ed by none other than Evan Blass, that one seems closer to an official launch than the third-gen AirPods Pro.
Of course, since we're talking about a Beats-branded product here, the Powerbeats Fit could well be unveiled separate from the iPhone 17 family and AirPods Pro 3. Perhaps even by the end of this week via a simple press release.
Either way, we know for sure that Apple plans to put these bad boys up for sale "this fall", and both their general appearance and specific color options are now etched in stone thanks to quite possibly the most reliable and prolific mobile tech leaker on all of social media.
As the name suggests, the Beats Powerbeats Fit will essentially take after both the Fit Pro and Powerbeats Pro 2, strongly resembling the former 2021-released model at first glance while possibly borrowing the heart rate monitoring functionality from the latter product, which is only a few months old.
That last part is more of an educated guess than a rock-solid prediction, mind you, and it's largely based on the fact that the combination of the "Powerbeats" and "Fit" monikers wouldn't make a lot of sense otherwise.
As far as those pictured colorways are concerned, it's perhaps needless to point out that the AirPods Pro 3 will have nothing on them, almost certainly rocking a single (boring) white hue. At the same time, the undeniably snazzy purple and orange shades look practically identical to two of the most attractive Beats Fit Pro and Powerbeats Pro 2 versions, and the same goes for the significantly less eye-catching black and gray flavors.
It remains to be seen, of course, if the Powerbeats Fit will be released in even more colors than just these four, and with the Fit Pro normally priced at $200 and the Powerbeats Pro 2 available for $250, I'm very curious to see how much a cross between the two might cost... and how it will compare to Apple's AirPods Pro 3 retail pricing.
