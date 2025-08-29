Galaxy Buds FE for $69.99!

Your fall tech wishlist just got longer as Apple teases new Powerbeats Fit

A new pair of Powerbeats is coming soon.

Apple is already lining things up for a busy fall. The iPhone 17 series is locked in for a September 9 debut, but that won’t be the only big drop. Apple-owned Beats by Dre has something fresh in the works, too.

The company just teased a brand-new pair of earbuds called the Powerbeats Fit, showing them off in a quick teaser video posted on its official YouTube channel. The teaser packs the tagline: “Fit for every move.” Beyond that, Apple hasn’t revealed any details – only confirming the new earbuds are set to launch sometime in fall 2025.

Video Thumbnail
Video credit – Apple

So yeah, as for what’s actually new here, Apple is keeping quiet. From what we can see, the Powerbeats Fit looks a lot like the Beats Fit Pro, which first launched back in 2021.

That model rocked a compact in-ear style with silicone wingtips to keep them snug and secure during workouts, along with features like Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency mode, and Adaptive EQ.

But there is a reason to think the Powerbeats Fit might bring more to the table. Earlier this year, Apple released the Powerbeats Pro 2, which introduced upgrades like heart rate monitoring, a slimmer design, and Apple’s H2 audio chip. It wouldn’t be surprising if the Powerbeats Fit borrowed some of these tricks – especially the heart rate monitoring, which makes perfect sense for fitness-focused earbuds.

For now, all we have is the teaser, but more details should start surfacing as we get closer to launch. So, if you are curious, keep an eye out for updates.

And if Powerbeats aren’t really your style, there is more coming your way. Apple is also expected to finally unveil the long-rumored AirPods Pro 3 this fall – likely sharing the stage with the iPhone 17 lineup next month.

