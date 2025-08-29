Your fall tech wishlist just got longer as Apple teases new Powerbeats Fit

Video credit – Apple





So yeah, as for what’s actually new here, Apple is keeping quiet. From what we can see, the Powerbeats Fit looks a lot like the Beats Fit Pro, which first launched back in 2021.That model rocked a compact in-ear style with silicone wingtips to keep them snug and secure during workouts, along with features like Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency mode, and Adaptive EQ.