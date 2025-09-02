Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

Apple might make you happy with the iPhone 17 prices after all

The price of the iPhone 17 is a hot topic, but a new report claims things might turn out better than previously expected.

A week before the “Awe dropping” event, where Apple will unveil the iPhone 17, we keep getting mixed signals about its price. We’re up for some good news this time, especially if you don’t want to pay more than before for a new iPhone.

Analysts from JPMorgan have published a research note claiming that the price of the iPhone 17 will either stay unchanged or it’ll get a marginal growth. The forecast, seen by 9to5Mac, suggests that there might be some higher starting prices, but it’d be hard to consider them raises.

According to the new information, Apple will do with the iPhone 17 Pro what it did with the iPhone 15 Pro Max, and discontinue the 128GB storage option. So, the starting price of the Pro model might be a $100 higher, but that shouldn’t be considered a price hike.

Do you think the iPhone 17 Air will be worth a $949 price tag?

Vote View Result


The case of the iPhone 17 Air is less clear. Apple’s super-slim flagship will replace the iPhone 16 Plus, but that’s still a new form factor for the company. So, it wouldn’t be surprising for Apple to treat it as a new model with a slightly higher price, fitting its special qualities. However, JPMorgan predicts that the price could be $899 or $949, which doesn’t clarify anything.

The full lineup’s starting prices, according to JPMorgan, may be the following:

  • iPhone 17 - $799 (no increase)
  • iPhone 17 Air - $899 - $949 (maybe a $50 increase)
  • iPhone 17 Pro - $1,099 ($100 increase, but with higher storage)
  • iPhone 17 Pro Max - $1,199 (no increase)

While this report sounds great, I wouldn’t get my hopes up until I hear Apple’s official prices on September 9. Considering that Google didn’t change the price of the Pixel 10, I find it more likely that Apple doesn’t charge more for its phones. On the other hand, so many things have become more expensive lately that I wouldn’t be surprised if my next iPhone is also pricier.

