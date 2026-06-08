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The only thing bigger than the iPhone 17's success is your distrust in the iPhone 17
The iPhone 17 is (still) making headlines.
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
This little fella is so popular. | Image by PhoneArena
We've reported on numerous occasions the iPhone 17's success in terms of sales performance:
Even die-hard Android fans can confirm that the iPhone 17 series was a respectable upgrade (both on the outside and inside) from earlier iPhones (which were getting a bit boring).
But there's something that many of you simply can't accept: that Apple has outdone Samsung in a period that traditionally "belongs" to Sammy.
Recently, I asked you about your take on what made it possible for Apple to be number 1 in terms of global smartphone shipments with a 21% market share for Q1 of 2026.
And, most of you have chosen the path of the doubt:
Over 40% say they don't believe these stats outright. I respect your honesty.
Next, we have the Apple fans and Apple haters who give credit where credit is due and who have chosen "The iPhone 17 series is amazing". This silver medalist in our poll gathers 32% of the total vote.
Finally, about 25% of all voters say that the competition is making mistakes with their phones and that's why the iPhone 17 is coming out on top.
Stats can be fixed, I get it; your distrust is certainly respectable. We'll surely have additional information about the iPhone 17 sales performance later in 2026, so things could easily turn around.
But the iPhone 17 series is super popular, no doubt about it. That's because Apple finally brought premium, long-awaited features to the standard model, closing the gap between basic flagships and the high-end Pro tier.
The most important hardware upgrade across the entire series is the universal inclusion of the 120Hz ProMotion display. This brings buttery-smooth scrolling to the base models for the first time. The screen also grew to 6.3 inches and features a much brighter panel protected by tougher scratch-resistant Ceramic Shield glass.
Under the hood, the entire lineup runs on the highly efficient 3-nanometer A19 and A19 Pro processors. These chips deliver phenomenal battery life, stretching up to many hours of video playback and power advanced on-device AI capabilities, even though AI is not Apple's strongest side.
Memory saw a significant jump as well, with the standard model utilizing 8 GB of RAM and the Pro variants boosting up to 12 GB.
Most notably, the ultra-wide camera has been upgraded from a 12-megapixel sensor to a crisp 48-megapixel sensor. On the front, a new 18-megapixel Center Stage selfie camera enhances video framing and low-light clarity.
- Apple's iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone 17, and 17 Pro were the world's top-selling smartphones in Q4 2025
- Apple's iPhone 17 is the world's best-selling smartphone, the 17 Pro Max is a distant second
- Currently offered iPhone 17 models set a calendar Q1 sales record
- Apple's iPhone 17 eclipses the Galaxy S26 Ultra in US, China, India, Germany, UK, and France sales
Even die-hard Android fans can confirm that the iPhone 17 series was a respectable upgrade (both on the outside and inside) from earlier iPhones (which were getting a bit boring).
But there's something that many of you simply can't accept: that Apple has outdone Samsung in a period that traditionally "belongs" to Sammy.
The votes are in!
Recently, I asked you about your take on what made it possible for Apple to be number 1 in terms of global smartphone shipments with a 21% market share for Q1 of 2026.
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Very interesting. | Image by PhoneArena
Over 40% say they don't believe these stats outright. I respect your honesty.
Next, we have the Apple fans and Apple haters who give credit where credit is due and who have chosen "The iPhone 17 series is amazing". This silver medalist in our poll gathers 32% of the total vote.
Finally, about 25% of all voters say that the competition is making mistakes with their phones and that's why the iPhone 17 is coming out on top.
But why?
Stats can be fixed, I get it; your distrust is certainly respectable. We'll surely have additional information about the iPhone 17 sales performance later in 2026, so things could easily turn around.
But the iPhone 17 series is super popular, no doubt about it. That's because Apple finally brought premium, long-awaited features to the standard model, closing the gap between basic flagships and the high-end Pro tier.
What are the upgrades?
The most important hardware upgrade across the entire series is the universal inclusion of the 120Hz ProMotion display. This brings buttery-smooth scrolling to the base models for the first time. The screen also grew to 6.3 inches and features a much brighter panel protected by tougher scratch-resistant Ceramic Shield glass.
Under the hood, the entire lineup runs on the highly efficient 3-nanometer A19 and A19 Pro processors. These chips deliver phenomenal battery life, stretching up to many hours of video playback and power advanced on-device AI capabilities, even though AI is not Apple's strongest side.
Memory saw a significant jump as well, with the standard model utilizing 8 GB of RAM and the Pro variants boosting up to 12 GB.
Most notably, the ultra-wide camera has been upgraded from a 12-megapixel sensor to a crisp 48-megapixel sensor. On the front, a new 18-megapixel Center Stage selfie camera enhances video framing and low-light clarity.
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