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iOS 27 is official: All the new features

Tim Cook has likely greeted us with a "Good morning!" for one last time, and here are all the new iOS 27 features!

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Peter Kostadinov
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iOS 27 is official: All the new features
Apple has just announced the latest software chapter for the iPhone, iOS 27, at this year’s WWDC’26 developer summit.

This is actually expected to be Tim Cook’s last keynote as an Apple CEO as John Ternus takes over September 1 and will most certainly headline the iPhone 18 Pro announcement event.

After last year’s iOS 26 shook up the very foundations of iOS with the major Liquid Glass redesign, iOS 27 aims to smooth out some of the rougher edges and ameliorate the user experience for hundreds of millions of iPhone users.

Without further ado, here's what’s new in iOS 27 and how Apple envisions the immediate future of its operating system.

iOS 27 eligible devices


iOS 27 will be available to all iPhones that were compatible with iOS 26. This means iPhone 11 and newer will be able to get the update this September when it launches officially. 

Here's a list of all iPhones that will get iOS 27:

iPhone generationMarket release dateiOS 27 support
iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, iPhone 18, foldable iPhone*TBD (September 2026)Yes
iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone Air, iPhone 17September 19, 2025Yes
iPhone 16 Pro Max, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16September 20, 2024Yes
iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15September 22, 2023Yes
iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14September 16, 2022Yes
iPhone SE 3rd GenMarch 18, 2022Yes
iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 miniSeptember 24, 2021Yes
iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 miniOctober 23, 2020Yes
iPhone SE 2nd GenApril 24, 2020Yes
iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11September 20, 2019Yes
*-rumored model

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Siri + Apple Intelligence = Siri AI

A modern new Siri AI app

A smarter Siri has consistently been one of the top-requested features for iOS for as long as I can remember, and with iOS 27, the genie has finally granted that wish. 

With iOS 27, Siri ceases to be just an overlay over your interface but evolves to a new app available on your iPhone, one similar to the ChatGPTs, Claudes, and Geminis of the world. It will also live in the Dynamic Island itself as well. Thanks to this major change to how Siri is accessed and interacted with, iPhone users will now be able to make back-and-forth conversations with the assistant, similarly to how you can interact with most AI chatbots out there. 

There's a conversation history that can be set to expire after a set amount of time for privacy reasons. Just like in previous iOS versions, you will be able to interact with this refreshed Siri assistant either via voice or via text, and it will respond accordingly back to you. 

Apple Intelligence remains private, processing most data on-device but also relying on Private Cloud Compute when necessary. 

Personal context understanding

But the new Siri app isn't even the most exciting change. 

Starting with iOS 27, Siri will finally understand your deeply unique personal context and be aware of details in your personal data. For example, you will be able to ask Siri to find gaps in your calendar and squeeze in a quick event or a meeting, or check your emails or messages for flight information or a restaurant reservation. 

You will also be able to ask Siri to quickly pen an email or a text based on your personal context; you can also ask Siri to quickly jot down a note in your Notes app with relevant data. It can also act agentically and understand complex prompts and act upon them. So, for example, you can ask Siri to search for information online, create a list, and message a group of people without touching a thing.  

Of course, it's Apple Intelligence that's acting as the backbone for the new Siri app, so it's safe to assume that it will be only available to iPhone 15 Pro/Pro Max and newer devices. Any older iPhones running iOS 27 will most certainly default to the standard and familiar Siri. 

New Siri voice

Siri has a customizable new voice, which allows you to fine-tune pace and expressiveness. Aside from boasting a different voice, it's now more conversational and provides richer voice feedback. 

Siri mode for the camera

An upgrade of Visual Intelligence, Siri will also be available as a new dedicated mode in your iPhone's Camera app as well. This way, you will be able to point your iPhone's camera at an object and have Siri or any connected AI provider analyze it and provide relevant information about it, quite similar to Gemini's visual search or Android's Google Lens, but on steroids. 

You can also use Siri mode to automatically split up the tip on the group tab. Great!

Invalid image group.

Safari


Safari scores a new helpful tool to manage excessive tabs in the browser. This feature is Apple Intelligence-powered and will bundle up related tabs together, thus making your browsing experience more organized. Safari will also create dedicated tab groups that can be opened later.

A new feature called "Notify Me" will allow Safari to monitor tabs you've closed for any relevant changes. 

You can now also, well, sort of vibe-code extensions for Safari. Just explain in natural language what you want Safari to do and it will configure the website to do just that. 

Child Accounts


Apple is expanding the control parents have over children accounts, boosting privacy and ensuring that young ones have healthier digital lives. Two new features are "Ask to browse" and "Ask to buy", which allow parents to allow their kids to browse sensitive topics or approve an online purchase.

Apple has also revamped Screen Time for children accounts. Aside from a more flexible way to set custom timers for select app usage categories, there's a more comprehensive screen time window that shows how much your child has been using certain apps, gaming, or browsing the web. Social media usage can be supervised here, too.

Photos' AI overhaul


Apple Intelligence gains two new photo editing features, which will allow users to quickly change the perspective of a photo in their gallery or use its AI chops to intelligently extend it outside the frame. This way, you can attempt to save "ruined" photos by leveraging the power of your iPhone's on-device AI. 

While useful, none of these features are unique to the mobile landscape, but nevertheless, they are wonderful additions to iOS. 

Accessibility upgrades


Among the new features that will arrive with iOS 27 is a useful new on-device subtitle generator for your personal videos. After you update your iPhone to iOS 27, browsing your Photos gallery will automatically generate captions for the videos you've captured, videos you've been sent over iMessage or AirDrop, as well as videos you watch online. 

This feature uses Apple's new on-device speech recognition model and will definitely be a great addition to the iPhone, especially for users that are hard of hearing. However, it won't be available globally, at least not yet; it will initially be limited to videos in English in the US and Canada. 
 
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Peter Kostadinov Senior Reviews Writer
Peter is a skilled writer with over 13 years of experience at PhoneArena. He has published nearly 300 phone reviews and comparisons. This vast experience helps him navigate the mobile tech landscape with ease. He enjoys everything Android but relies on a MacBook Pro daily.
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